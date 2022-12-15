Saint Francis asks patients to carefully choose treatment locations due to packed clinics, ER rooms

TULSA, Okla. — Saint Francis is asking patients to carefully choose which health resource they seek for help as emergency rooms and urgent care centers across Green Country continue to be packed with people.

Dr. Scott Felten, medical director of the Saint Francis Warren Clinic on Kenosha in Broken Arrow told FOX23 as of Dec. 15, the six Saint Francis urgent care offices are juggling almost 100 patients a day.

He said, “We’re reaching record volumes in the urgent cares and the emergency rooms.” Felten said if you go to a Saint Francis clinic, even though it is called urgent care, don’t expect to be seen at the snap of a finger.

You will have to wait unless your situation warrants priority.

“What we’re finding is a large population percentage of people visiting the urgent cares could use other modalities,” said Felten.

He also explained patients need to consider which health resource fits their issue.

For example, if you need to be tested for COVID-19, flu or RSV, you can go to the drive-thru facility in Broken Arrow near New Orleans Street and Elm Place.

You can also virtually meet with your doctor, get questions answered and receive a prescription all from home.

Felten explained urgent care is best for minor emergencies like stitches, an ankle sprain, viral cold symptoms or COVID-19 coupled with risk factors.

“When patients have a lot of complicated issues, they’re having things such as chest pain, stroke symptoms, call 911, they need to be going to the emergency department,” he said.

Ultimately, when you choose the best resource for your issue, he said, “We can provide appropriate care in the most expeditious fashion, then patients will feel better quicker and we’ll be able to see more volume.”

Saint Francis also offers a mobile healthcare unit that can come to your home if traveling for care is a problem.

