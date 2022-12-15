ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Arrow, OK

Saint Francis asks patients to carefully choose treatment locations due to packed clinics, ER rooms

By Julia Gorman, FOX23 News
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QkrSv_0jjzy4D900

TULSA, Okla. — Saint Francis is asking patients to carefully choose which health resource they seek for help as emergency rooms and urgent care centers across Green Country continue to be packed with people.

Dr. Scott Felten, medical director of the Saint Francis Warren Clinic on Kenosha in Broken Arrow told FOX23 as of Dec. 15, the six Saint Francis urgent care offices are juggling almost 100 patients a day.

He said, “We’re reaching record volumes in the urgent cares and the emergency rooms.” Felten said if you go to a Saint Francis clinic, even though it is called urgent care, don’t expect to be seen at the snap of a finger.

You will have to wait unless your situation warrants priority.

“What we’re finding is a large population percentage of people visiting the urgent cares could use other modalities,” said Felten.

He also explained patients need to consider which health resource fits their issue.

For example, if you need to be tested for COVID-19, flu or RSV, you can go to the drive-thru facility in Broken Arrow near New Orleans Street and Elm Place.

You can also virtually meet with your doctor, get questions answered and receive a prescription all from home.

Felten explained urgent care is best for minor emergencies like stitches, an ankle sprain, viral cold symptoms or COVID-19 coupled with risk factors.

“When patients have a lot of complicated issues, they’re having things such as chest pain, stroke symptoms, call 911, they need to be going to the emergency department,” he said.

Ultimately, when you choose the best resource for your issue, he said, “We can provide appropriate care in the most expeditious fashion, then patients will feel better quicker and we’ll be able to see more volume.”

Saint Francis also offers a mobile healthcare unit that can come to your home if traveling for care is a problem.

©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTUL

North Tulsa Development Initiative holds holiday party

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The North Tulsa Development Initiative hosted a holiday party to celebrate all of those who made their Angel Tree a success this year. NewsChannel 8 spoke with the group's president who says it's a chance to showcase just what a community can do when people work together.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Dream Center & Food On The Move Host Toy, Food Giveaway Event

The Tulsa Dream Center gave away more than 6,000 toys to hundreds of families in need on Saturday. The center says this is one of its most monumental giveaways ever. Food on the Move was also there, making sure families have enough to eat this holiday season. "Families get to...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

COVID Update: Mid-December

As weather becomes cooler and people are inside more, the COVID situation is showing an expected increase in hospitals reporting individuals with COVID. The new 7-day average of cases statewide is about 200 more than a week ago at 596. There were 4,172 new cases in the week of December 4-10, the last reporting schedule. That brings the total of active cases to a little over 9000 and the provisional deaths to 17,349.
TULSA, OK
Edy Zoo

Dog flu hits Tulsa: What you need to know

TULSA, Okla. - Recently, dog owners in Tulsa have been put on alert after news of a potential canine influenza outbreak has spread. Canine flu, or dog flu, is caused by two distinct strains of the virus known as H3N8 and H3N2.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

OBI is giving away holiday goods and $250 gift cards to donors

TULSA, Okla. — Our Blood Institute (OBI) is asking Oklahomans to give back this holiday season by donating blood. Those who donate between the days of Dec. 13-24 will receive a Christmas ornament, a holiday-themed shirt, and an entry into a raffle where donors can win a $250 gift card.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

Buy Broken Arrow drawing held Saturday

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Chamber hosted its annual Buy Broken Arrow campaign drawing Saturday to give away $10,000, $3,000, $2,000, and $1,000. As of noon on Saturday, December 17th, all prizes have been claimed, the chamber announced. $10,000 –Bought from Lowe’s. $3,000 –Bought from...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics helps seize 13 pounds of meth

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics worked with the Murray County Sheriff's Office, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and the Wichita Police Department in a drug investigation. Nearly 13 pounds of meth was seized and an arrest was made for trafficking.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Sapulpa Fire Dept. Responds To Fire At Large Structure

Sapulpa firefighters have been busy with several fires, including one at a large structure. They say several crews responded to a fire near West 71st and State Highway 97 at around 8 p.m. Friday night. The fire department says its responded to 230 fires this year.
SAPULPA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa CareFirst Pharmacy sold to Walgreens

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A local pharmacy in Broken Arrow has closed its doors. “It is with a heavy heart we have decided to sell our retail pharmacy business to Walgreens. Between anemic reimbursement and insurance companies forcing our customers to their own pharmacies or mail order, it has become to difficult to continue our current business model” CareFirst Pharmacy posted on Facebook just after midnight Thursday.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police locate stolen dog, arrest accused dognapper

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa man was arrested after stealing a dog from its owner while the owner was walking the dog, Tulsa police say. Last Saturday, TPD responded to a robbery near 121st and Yale. The victim told officers he was walking his dogs in the neighborhood...
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy