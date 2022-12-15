ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

numberfire.com

Saints' Juwan Johnson (ankle) active in Week 15

New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (ankle) is active for Week 15's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Johnson has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Falcons on Sunday. Our models expect him to see 4.1 targets against Atlanta. Johnson's Week 15 projection includes 2.7...
ATLANTA, LA
numberfire.com

Jalen McDaniels coming off Hornets' bench on Sunday

Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels will play with the second unit Sunday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. PJ Washington missed Friday's game due to personal reasons. However, he's back in the mix Sunday night, and in his first game back, he will start in the frontcourt. McDaniels is headed back to the bench.
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Mavericks starting Christian Wood for inactive Dwight Powell (thigh) on Saturday

Dallas Mavericks center Christian Wood is starting in Saturday's lineup versus the Utah Jazz. Wood will make his second start this season after Dwight Powell was ruled out with a left thigh contusion. In 32.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Wood to score 41.4 FanDuel points. Wood's projection includes 21.8...
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Atlanta's Jalen Johnson playing bench role on Friday

Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson is not starting in Friday's lineup against the Charlotte Hornets. Johnson will come off the bench after Bogdan Bogdanovic was picked as Friday's starter. In 24.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Johnson to record 8.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.4 assists.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Bucs' Julio Jones (knee) not expected to play in Week 15

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) is not expected to play in the team's Week 15 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Jones has been dealing with a lingering knee issue this season and is trending in the wrong direction for the Bucs' Week 15 game against the Bengals. He was able to put in limited practices during the week, but it seems like he won't be able to play through it this afternoon.
TAMPA, FL
numberfire.com

Jamal Murray (ankle) available Sunday for Denver

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray will play Sunday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Murray is dealing with a sprained left ankle. However, it's not all that serious, which is why he entered the day with a probable tag. Now, just 30 minutes before scheduled tipoff, he has officially been cleared to take the floor to close out the week.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Cam Payne (foot) still out Monday for Phoenix

Phoenix Suns guard Cam Payne will not play Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Payne is still dealing with a sprained right foot, and as a result, he has been ruled out of action to kick off the new week. It's unclear when he'll be ready to return.
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Cleveland's Lamar Stevens (knee) ruled out on Saturday, Isaac Okoro to start

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens (knee) will not play in Saturday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Stevens will sit out on Saturday night after experiencing right knee soreness. Expect Isaac Okoro to play more minutes versus a Dallas unit ranked 19th in defensive rating. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 468.8...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Tyler Herro (ankle) will play Saturday for Miami

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro will play Saturday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Herro is dealing with a sprianed left ankle. After entering the day with a probable tag, he has received the green light to take the floor versus the Spurs. Our models project Herro...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Jets ruled out Mike White (ribs) in Week 15, Zach Wilson to start at quarterback

New York Jets quarterback Mike White (ribs) has been ruled out for Week 15's contest against the Detroit Lions. White will sit out on Sunday after he was unable to be cleared for contact despite practicing with a ribs injury. In a matchup versus a Lions' defense allowing 24.0 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks, Zach Wilson will make his eighth start this center under.
NEW YORK STATE
numberfire.com

Kyle Lowry (knee) ruled out for Miami Saturday evening

Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry will not play Saturday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Lowry missed Thursday's game due to rest purposes. Now, after entering the weekend with a questionable tag due to left knee soreness, he has been officially ruled out. Tyler Herro should remain as the starting point guard.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Justin Fields (illness) not listed on Chicago's Week 15 injury report

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (illness) is available for Week 15's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Fields will play on Sunday after he was able to log consecutive full practices with an illness. In a matchup versus an Eagles' unit allowing 13.1 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks, our models project Fields to score 16.0 FanDuel points.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Golden State's Draymond Green (quad) probable on Sunday

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (quad) is probable to play in Sunday's contest versus the Toronto Raptors. Green is expected to return after he sat one game with a quad contusion. In 31.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Green to score 33.6 FanDuel points. Green's projection includes 9.0 points,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Jock Landale (concussion) out for Suns Monday night

Phoenix Suns center Jock Landale will not play Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Landale is in the NBA's concusison protocol. As a result, the team has listed him out for Monday's contest. In 27 games this season, Landale is averaging 6.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Nikola Jokic (knee) available for Nuggets Sunday night

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic will play Sunday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Jokic is dealing with a right knee contusion. However, it's not all that serious, which is why he entered the day with a probable tag. Now, just 30 minutes before scheduled tipoff, he has officially been cleared to take the floor to close out the week.
DENVER, CO

