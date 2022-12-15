Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Army Soldier From New York Allegedly Charged For Murdering of a SergeantAbdul GhaniFort Stewart, GA
Foods That Just Make Sense In PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
10 Things Everyone Needs to do In PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Events In Pittburgh That Should Be On Your CalendarTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Best Neighbourhoods in Pittsburgh For Young ProfessionalsTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Related
'It's a team game, man': Browns find complementary ways to defeat Ravens
CLEVELAND — Reggie Ragland was sitting two lockers down from Cade York as the Browns rookie kicker was being asked about his two fourth-quarter misses in Saturday's win over Baltimore. Finally, after about three questions to York about why the misses happened, the veteran linebacker spoke up. "S*** happens,"...
numberfire.com
Saints' Juwan Johnson (ankle) active in Week 15
New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (ankle) is active for Week 15's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Johnson has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Falcons on Sunday. Our models expect him to see 4.1 targets against Atlanta. Johnson's Week 15 projection includes 2.7...
numberfire.com
Titans' Ryan Tannehill (foot) carted to the locker room in Week 15; Malik Willis in at quarterback
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (foot) was carted from the team's Week 15 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Tannehill was carted from the game with what looked like a possible foot or ankle injury, and seems unlikely to return as of this writing. Malik Willis will take over as his backup.
numberfire.com
Jalen McDaniels coming off Hornets' bench on Sunday
Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels will play with the second unit Sunday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. PJ Washington missed Friday's game due to personal reasons. However, he's back in the mix Sunday night, and in his first game back, he will start in the frontcourt. McDaniels is headed back to the bench.
numberfire.com
Mavericks starting Christian Wood for inactive Dwight Powell (thigh) on Saturday
Dallas Mavericks center Christian Wood is starting in Saturday's lineup versus the Utah Jazz. Wood will make his second start this season after Dwight Powell was ruled out with a left thigh contusion. In 32.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Wood to score 41.4 FanDuel points. Wood's projection includes 21.8...
numberfire.com
Atlanta's Jalen Johnson playing bench role on Friday
Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson is not starting in Friday's lineup against the Charlotte Hornets. Johnson will come off the bench after Bogdan Bogdanovic was picked as Friday's starter. In 24.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Johnson to record 8.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.4 assists.
numberfire.com
Bucs' Julio Jones (knee) not expected to play in Week 15
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) is not expected to play in the team's Week 15 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Jones has been dealing with a lingering knee issue this season and is trending in the wrong direction for the Bucs' Week 15 game against the Bengals. He was able to put in limited practices during the week, but it seems like he won't be able to play through it this afternoon.
numberfire.com
Jamal Murray (ankle) available Sunday for Denver
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray will play Sunday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Murray is dealing with a sprained left ankle. However, it's not all that serious, which is why he entered the day with a probable tag. Now, just 30 minutes before scheduled tipoff, he has officially been cleared to take the floor to close out the week.
numberfire.com
PJ Washington (personal) starting Sunday for Hornets; Jalen McDaniels back to bench
Charlotte Hornets forward PJ Washington will start Sunday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. Washington missed Friday's game due to personal reasons. However, he's back in the mix Sunday night, and in his first game back, he will start in the frontcourt. Jalen McDaniels is headed back to the bench.
numberfire.com
Cam Payne (foot) still out Monday for Phoenix
Phoenix Suns guard Cam Payne will not play Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Payne is still dealing with a sprained right foot, and as a result, he has been ruled out of action to kick off the new week. It's unclear when he'll be ready to return.
numberfire.com
Cleveland's Lamar Stevens (knee) ruled out on Saturday, Isaac Okoro to start
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens (knee) will not play in Saturday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Stevens will sit out on Saturday night after experiencing right knee soreness. Expect Isaac Okoro to play more minutes versus a Dallas unit ranked 19th in defensive rating. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 468.8...
numberfire.com
Bradley Beal (hamstring) starting Sunday for Washington; Corey Kispert back to bench
Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal will start Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Beal has been out since December 4 due to a hamstring strain, missing six straight games. However, to close out the week, he has received the green light to take the floor. He'll start immediately, sending Corey Kispert back to the bench.
numberfire.com
Tyler Herro (ankle) will play Saturday for Miami
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro will play Saturday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Herro is dealing with a sprianed left ankle. After entering the day with a probable tag, he has received the green light to take the floor versus the Spurs. Our models project Herro...
numberfire.com
Austin Reaves starting for Lakers Sunday in place of injured Patrick Beverley
Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Patrick Beverley is dealing with right calf soreness, and as a result, he has been ruled out of action for Sunday's affair. Reaves is the one who will step into the starting five on the wing.
numberfire.com
Jets ruled out Mike White (ribs) in Week 15, Zach Wilson to start at quarterback
New York Jets quarterback Mike White (ribs) has been ruled out for Week 15's contest against the Detroit Lions. White will sit out on Sunday after he was unable to be cleared for contact despite practicing with a ribs injury. In a matchup versus a Lions' defense allowing 24.0 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks, Zach Wilson will make his eighth start this center under.
numberfire.com
Kyle Lowry (knee) ruled out for Miami Saturday evening
Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry will not play Saturday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Lowry missed Thursday's game due to rest purposes. Now, after entering the weekend with a questionable tag due to left knee soreness, he has been officially ruled out. Tyler Herro should remain as the starting point guard.
numberfire.com
Justin Fields (illness) not listed on Chicago's Week 15 injury report
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (illness) is available for Week 15's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Fields will play on Sunday after he was able to log consecutive full practices with an illness. In a matchup versus an Eagles' unit allowing 13.1 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks, our models project Fields to score 16.0 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Golden State's Draymond Green (quad) probable on Sunday
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (quad) is probable to play in Sunday's contest versus the Toronto Raptors. Green is expected to return after he sat one game with a quad contusion. In 31.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Green to score 33.6 FanDuel points. Green's projection includes 9.0 points,...
numberfire.com
Jock Landale (concussion) out for Suns Monday night
Phoenix Suns center Jock Landale will not play Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Landale is in the NBA's concusison protocol. As a result, the team has listed him out for Monday's contest. In 27 games this season, Landale is averaging 6.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and...
numberfire.com
Nikola Jokic (knee) available for Nuggets Sunday night
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic will play Sunday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Jokic is dealing with a right knee contusion. However, it's not all that serious, which is why he entered the day with a probable tag. Now, just 30 minutes before scheduled tipoff, he has officially been cleared to take the floor to close out the week.
Comments / 0