Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) is not expected to play in the team's Week 15 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Jones has been dealing with a lingering knee issue this season and is trending in the wrong direction for the Bucs' Week 15 game against the Bengals. He was able to put in limited practices during the week, but it seems like he won't be able to play through it this afternoon.

TAMPA, FL ・ 20 HOURS AGO