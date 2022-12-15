Read full article on original website
Mike Leroy Fuller
Mike Leroy Fuller, 67, of Edwardsville passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022. He was born September 15, 1955 in Granite City to Robert Fuller Sr. and Betty (Hull) Fuller. Mike was a member of the NRA and enjoyed fishing, hunting and Harley Davidson Motorcycles. He is survived by his daughters,...
Glenn E Steele
Glenn E Steele, 69, passed away at 5:45 am on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital. He was born on April 14, 1953 in Alton, IL to Earl "Cameron" and Ina ( Powell) Steele. Glenn worked in construction and was a talented craftsman and woodworker. Glenn enjoyed oil...
Lois Kathryn Shull
Lois Kathryn Shull, 95, formerly of Effingham, Illinois, passed away on December 15, 2022, at Meridian Village in Glen Carbon. She was born May 23, 1927, in Beecher City, Illinois, a daughter of the late Wilson Wayne and Mercy Alta (Tennery) Doty. She was the seventh of eleven children – six girls and five boys born on the family farm. She had a very happy childhood growing up on the family farm and she loved her brothers and sisters dearly. They had their fights, but no one else better try it! She had many wonderful memories of walking to school with her brothers and sisters, although she didn’t enjoy school very much. Her unruly brain always said “who needs arithmetic,” and when she skipped from 4th grade to 6th grade, she was never able to learn about fractions.
Gerald “Jerry” King
Gerald “Jerry” King, 82, passed away at 10:20am on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at his residence with his family by his side. He was born on May 4, 1940, in Alton, the son of the late Carl and Evelyn (Clark) King. He married the former Marsha Cox on August 21, 1962, in East Alton, and she survives. Other survivors include a daughter and son in law: Dawn Renae and Michael Baysden of Brighton, three sons and daughters in law: Ricky Lee and Kim King of Jerseyville, Jerry Wayne and Crystal King of Brighton, Brian Keith and Becky King of Brighton, ten grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren, and many other extended family and friends.
Alton chapter provides wreaths for Texas town
Saturday, wreaths were placed on 560 graves at the Alton National Cemetery as part of Wreaths Across America. Students from West Elementary School in Alton assisted local veterans during the ceremony. In addition to Alton, the local chapter was able to provide wreaths for a ceremony in Uvalde, Texas, where a school shooting took place back in May.
Veterans Club sends letters to vets’ homes
A letter writing campaign to send holiday greetings to residents at state veterans' homes in Anna, Chicago, LaSalle, Manteno, and Quincy was recently completed by the Lewis and Clark Community Clark Veterans Club as it joined forces with Marquette Catholic High School students and graduates. It’s all part of the Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs (IDVA) "Operation Rising Spirit" campaign.
Barry D. Crispi
Barry D. Crispi, age 68 of Pocahontas, IL, died Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Saint Joseph's Hospital in Highland, IL. He was born on Thursday, March 4, 1954, in Belleville, IL, the son of John and Edna (nee Schuetz) Crispi. On Wednesday, December 23, 1981, he married Glenda M. "Mickie"...
Elik sponsors food drive for Crisis Food Center
A food drive will wrap up this week through the office of State Representative Amy Elik. Donations are welcome at her office in Alton through this Wednesday, December 21. The drive kicked off on December 5 in the hopes of stocking the shelves through the holidays and beyond. Elik tells...
14-year-old shot in Alton
A 14-year-old is in critical condition after suffering a gunshot wound at an Alton home Friday afternoon. Alton Police were called to Alton Memorial Hospital just before 2pm after hospital staff notified the department of a gunshot wound victim. Investigators say the shooting happened at a home in the 400...
Man found dead in creek near Hillsboro High School
Hillsboro police continue to investigate the death of a man found dead in a creek near Hillsboro High School on Friday. Deputy Chief Tim Hooper for the Hillsboro Police Department said they responded to a call about a deceased body near the school campus around 3 p.m. When the police arrived on the scene, they found a man’s body.
SIUE honors graduates
Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville conferred degrees upon 1,413 eligible graduates during fall 2022 commencement exercises, held Friday and Saturday in the First Community Arena at the Vadalabene Center. Commencement exercises began at 2 p.m. Friday with the School of Nursing and resumed at 10 a.m. Saturday with graduates from...
Friday night boys hoops - Oilers stop Shells
MVC -- Civic Memorial 46, Waterloo 33. Vandalia @ Hillsboro -- PPD.
New smoke alarm law coming in 2023
Of the many new laws going into effect in the new year, local fire fighters want you to know about the one addressing smoke alarms. In 2017, the Illinois Fire Safety Alliance worked with the Illinois General Assembly to pass a law requiring Illinois residents to replace their old smoke alarms with the new type that are powered by a 10-year sealed battery.
WalletHub: Chicago handles inflation better than St. Louis
A new report by WalletHub shows which cities in America are battling the highest inflation and Chicago comes out better than most. Inflation across the country had jumped to a 40-year high earlier this year, leading to high prices for groceries, fuel and other services. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Tuesday released the monthly Consumer Price Index report which showed an overall 7.1% increase in the past 12 months.
MCT announces major expansion
Madison County Transit is announcing a major trail and transit expansion program. The plan was unveiled this (Friday) morning and will include $34 million in upcoming trail projects and $10 million in enhancements to the MCT bus system. The board has obligated that money to be used on 19 projects...
