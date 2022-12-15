Lois Kathryn Shull, 95, formerly of Effingham, Illinois, passed away on December 15, 2022, at Meridian Village in Glen Carbon. She was born May 23, 1927, in Beecher City, Illinois, a daughter of the late Wilson Wayne and Mercy Alta (Tennery) Doty. She was the seventh of eleven children – six girls and five boys born on the family farm. She had a very happy childhood growing up on the family farm and she loved her brothers and sisters dearly. They had their fights, but no one else better try it! She had many wonderful memories of walking to school with her brothers and sisters, although she didn’t enjoy school very much. Her unruly brain always said “who needs arithmetic,” and when she skipped from 4th grade to 6th grade, she was never able to learn about fractions.

