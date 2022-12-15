Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rodent Problem Closes Walgreens - Twin Cities Location ShuttersTy D.Saint Paul, MN
Major Walgreens Location Closing For Three WeeksJoel EisenbergSaint Paul, MN
Eagan resident is raising money for local families and individuals in need this holiday seasonLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Minnesota Twins Sign Star Free-Agent SluggerOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Update: Longstanding Marshalls Location Permanently Closing on January 14, 2023Joel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Related
thedailygopher.com
Minnesota Football Recruiting: LB Matt Kingsbury commits to the Gophers
The Minnesota Golden Gophers have picked up a verbal commitment from Illinois linebacker prospect Matt Kingsbury. Head coach P.J. Fleck and co. hosted Kingsbury for an official visit this weekend before offering him a scholarship, which he then accepted. Get to know Matt Kingsbury. Height: 6’3”. Weight: 235. Power...
mnhockeyhub.com
Studying the state rankings reveals a great Saturday coming up
No. 1 Wayzata at No. 7 Andover is among big weekend appointments. Macklin Yelle handled the puck for Andover on Thursday during a 3-2 overtime victory at Champlin Park. Andover, ranked seventh in Class 2A, takes on No. 1 Wayzata on Saturday afternoon. (Drew Herron, Special to the Star Tribune)
NEXT Weather: Arctic blast, more snow expected this week
MINNEAPOLIS – A burst of light snow is coming Monday, followed by the coldest temperatures so far this season.Temperatures overnight Monday will be in the low single digits in the Twin Cities, but the rest of the state will be below zero – with southeastern Minnesota dropping as low as minus-8 degrees.A storm system will enter northwestern Minnesota starting after 9 a.m. Monday, reaching the metro near the tail end of the evening commute. The system will exit the state by about midnight Tuesday.Monday's high will only reach 16 in the metro, with much of central and southern Minnesota also in the teens. Western and northwestern Minnesota will be in the single digits.Tuesday's high will be 8, while Wednesday and Thursday -- which each bring the possibility of plowable snow -- will both be 1 degree.Friday's high will be zero, while this weekend's highs will warm just slightly.Low temperatures will be subzero Tuesday through Saturday, with Thursday bottoming out at minus 12.
Ukrainian hockey player gets big assist from Minnetonka family
MINNETONKA, Minn. -- A young hockey player from Ukraine is finding out just how strong Minnesota's hockey community is.Max Chevevatenko had played hockey with Tyler Hess in summer camps when a group from Ukraine would come to the U.S. So when the war raged in Ukraine, Hess asked if he could come live with his family.That was 9 months ago. Now, Chevevatenko lives with the Hess family and still stays in touch with his family.He is supported by the Minnetonka Hockey Association, who have been helping raise money for his hockey fees and beyond. And they have become his Minnetonka...
Here's how much more snow is possible through Friday night in Minnesota
UPDATE: Snow emergencies have been declared in Minneapolis, St. Paul, and many other metro cities. The North Shore of Lake Superior continues to get slammed by a powerful winter storm, but snow is also accumulating everywhere else in Minnesota and up to 8 more inches could pile up in some places by the time the snow is done Friday night.
Minnesota BCA sends out missing person alert for 87-year-old man
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) sent out a missing person alert Sunday to help the Blaine Police Department locate 87-year-old Dick Hathaway. The alert says Hathaway left his residence early Sunday morning and has not returned home or been in contact with his family...
Dangerous cold blast coming: Will it stay for Christmas?
Since 1938, Minneapolis has had the temp go below zero 17 times on Christmas Day. But only seven times has the temp failed to reach double digits. And only once has the high temp been subzero on Christmas in Minneapolis. It's still too early to know what the high and...
Ramsey County to move on $800 million St. Paul development on Mississippi River
At the Pioneer Press Frederick Melo writes, “With a key vote next week, the Ramsey County Board is poised to revive plans for an $800 million housing, office and commercial development overlooking the Mississippi River in downtown St. Paul. The next step will be finding state matching funds for a nine-acre public park. Ramsey County selected AECOM four years ago among 10 developers interested in redeveloping a lengthy section of Kellogg Boulevard previously occupied by Ramsey County’s Government Center West complex and the former adult detention center. … ‘We’re one of the last major river cities to activate the river,’ said Ramsey County Board Chair Trista MatasCastillo, noting the park terrace will create additional acreage over Shepard Road and the railroad tracks, much like a split-level home.”
740thefan.com
University of Minnesota president, regents chair express concern with possible Sanford-Fairview merger
MINNEAPOLIS (KFGO) – University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel and Board of Regents Chairman Ken Powell have both voiced concerns about a proposed merger between Sioux Falls-based Sanford Health and Twin Cities-headquarted Fairview Health System, which has strong ties to the University of Minnesota. Gabel says three people with...
2022 Miss MN – A Proud Member Of The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe
Hennepin County, Minnesota - population of around 1,267 people - one of which proudly wears a crown. Hennepin County, as of back in 2020, was the 34th most popular county in the United States - that's the census Wikipedia.org reported - one such individual that is from there, as of present-day ( December 16th, 2022 ) is quite special in many ways. For one, she owns a crown now that she can wear from time to time while representing Minnesota - Her name is Rachel Evangelisto, and she was crowned back in June of this year - She has made Minnesota proud, AND accomplished something that no other Minnesota contestant has ever done.
WATCH: Minnesota Police Pursue Suspects Wanted For 2nd Degree Assault
Minnesota officers were pursuing suspects wanted for 2nd-degree assault. The footage was caught on Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras. There is never a shortage of crime stories in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Just a few months ago, a Minnesota man was arrested after leaving his ID at the scene of the crime. An unnamed criminal committed a theft at two different stores within a span of a half an hour. While he was committing the second theft, his backpack was located at the spot he committed the first theft. In his backpack, his ID.
swnewsmedia.com
Remember When: Dec. 17, 2022
An occasional glimpse of a bicycle about town keeps constantly in mind the fact that there is as yet no sleighing, but the frosted appearance of the irrepressible cyclist, as he humps himself along the highway, budding his anatomy into his overcoat as best he can, speaks eloquently of subzero weather.
Minnesota Woman Killed in Head-On Crash on Rural Highway
Belle Plaine, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol has identified the victim of a deadly collision that occurred on Friday in south-central Minnesota. 71-year-old Carol Deutsch of Belle Plaine was driving one of the two vehicles that collided on a highway in Sibley County. The crash report on the fatality indicates the victim was driving south on Highway 25 when her vehicle collided with a northbound pickup in the northbound lane.
Have You Seen Frosty, Minnesota’s Extraordinary Giant Snowman?
Year after year a family in Faribault creates a MASSIVE snowman in their yard. Usually, you will see cute snowmen scattered throughout neighborhoods, but no snowman competes with this fella! The Hoisington family has been building a mega snowman in their front yard for more than a decade. It all...
No injuries after Delta flight from Grand Rapids to Minneapolis makes emergency landing
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — A flight from Grand Rapids to Minneapolis had to make an emergency landing at Gerald R. Ford Airport Friday morning after engine troubles. Delta Flight 2706 took off from Gerald R. Ford Airport around 7:30 a.m. and about 30 minutes later reported engine trouble. Gerald...
The Ordway cancels Saturday "Beauty and the Beast" performances
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Ordway canceled its Saturday performances of Disney's Beauty and the Beast due to illness.The show is set to resume Sunday with performances at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. There is limited availability for tickets.MORE: "Beauty & The Beast": The Ordway produces its first musical since 2019The show is playing as part of Broadway at the Ordway through Saturday, Dec. 31.
Serial Twin Cities burglar sentenced; police urge public to secure homes
EDINA, Minn. — They say there's no place like home, where comfort and safety is guaranteed in most cases. But that safe space for an Edina couple was tarnished in October of 2021. When asked if the trauma was still very real just over a year later, the couple,...
Driver dies in Hwy. 62 bridge crash during overnight snowfall
A man is dead after crashing his car in snowy conditions in Minneapolis early Thursday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Jeep Wrangler was traveling eastbound on Highway 62 Thursday morning. Just before 2 a.m., as the driver approached 34th Avenue, he drifted off the road and struck a bridge.
fox9.com
Minnetonka police arrest 3 people in connection to 89 property damage reports
MINNETONKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnetonka Police arrested three people in connection to a string of property damages that caused over $100,000 in damages across the west metro. The reports began in August, with businesses, religious sites, schools, and residents reporting mostly damaged windows from BBs and metal nuts. Minnetonka Police Captain Jason Tait told FOX 9 that after struggling to find leads, they reached out to neighboring suburbs and soon realized the vandalism was happening across the west metro.
Smoking In Your Own Car Is Still Illegal in One Minnesota County
If you light up-- even in your own vehicle-- you'll still be breaking the law in one Minnesota county. I'll preface this by saying I don't smoke, and never have. But even I was a little surprised how far one new law went when it comes to prohibiting places you can legally smoke-- like inside your own car.
Comments / 0