Minneapolis, MN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

thedailygopher.com

Minnesota Football Recruiting: LB Matt Kingsbury commits to the Gophers

The Minnesota Golden Gophers have picked up a verbal commitment from Illinois linebacker prospect Matt Kingsbury. Head coach P.J. Fleck and co. hosted Kingsbury for an official visit this weekend before offering him a scholarship, which he then accepted. Get to know Matt Kingsbury. Height: 6’3”. Weight: 235. Power...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mnhockeyhub.com

Studying the state rankings reveals a great Saturday coming up

No. 1 Wayzata at No. 7 Andover is among big weekend appointments. Macklin Yelle handled the puck for Andover on Thursday during a 3-2 overtime victory at Champlin Park. Andover, ranked seventh in Class 2A, takes on No. 1 Wayzata on Saturday afternoon. (Drew Herron, Special to the Star Tribune)
ANDOVER, MN
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Arctic blast, more snow expected this week

MINNEAPOLIS – A burst of light snow is coming Monday, followed by the coldest temperatures so far this season.Temperatures overnight Monday will be in the low single digits in the Twin Cities, but the rest of the state will be below zero – with southeastern Minnesota dropping as low as minus-8 degrees.A storm system will enter northwestern Minnesota starting after 9 a.m. Monday, reaching the metro near the tail end of the evening commute. The system will exit the state by about midnight Tuesday.Monday's high will only reach 16 in the metro, with much of central and southern Minnesota also in the teens. Western and northwestern Minnesota will be in the single digits.Tuesday's high will be 8, while Wednesday and Thursday -- which each bring the possibility of plowable snow -- will both be 1 degree.Friday's high will be zero, while this weekend's highs will warm just slightly.Low temperatures will be subzero Tuesday through Saturday, with Thursday bottoming out at minus 12.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Ukrainian hockey player gets big assist from Minnetonka family

MINNETONKA, Minn. -- A young hockey player from Ukraine is finding out just how strong Minnesota's hockey community is.Max Chevevatenko had played hockey with Tyler Hess in summer camps when a group from Ukraine would come to the U.S. So when the war raged in Ukraine, Hess asked if he could come live with his family.That was 9 months ago. Now, Chevevatenko lives with the Hess family and still stays in touch with his family.He is supported by the Minnetonka Hockey Association, who have been helping raise money for his hockey fees and beyond. And they have become his Minnetonka...
MINNETONKA, MN
KARE 11

Minnesota BCA sends out missing person alert for 87-year-old man

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) sent out a missing person alert Sunday to help the Blaine Police Department locate 87-year-old Dick Hathaway. The alert says Hathaway left his residence early Sunday morning and has not returned home or been in contact with his family...
BLAINE, MN
MinnPost

Ramsey County to move on $800 million St. Paul development on Mississippi River

At the Pioneer Press Frederick Melo writes, “With a key vote next week, the Ramsey County Board is poised to revive plans for an $800 million housing, office and commercial development overlooking the Mississippi River in downtown St. Paul. The next step will be finding state matching funds for a nine-acre public park. Ramsey County selected AECOM four years ago among 10 developers interested in redeveloping a lengthy section of Kellogg Boulevard previously occupied by Ramsey County’s Government Center West complex and the former adult detention center. … ‘We’re one of the last major river cities to activate the river,’ said Ramsey County Board Chair Trista MatasCastillo, noting the park terrace will create additional acreage over Shepard Road and the railroad tracks, much like a split-level home.”
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
Hot 97-5

2022 Miss MN – A Proud Member Of The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe

Hennepin County, Minnesota - population of around 1,267 people - one of which proudly wears a crown. Hennepin County, as of back in 2020, was the 34th most popular county in the United States - that's the census Wikipedia.org reported - one such individual that is from there, as of present-day ( December 16th, 2022 ) is quite special in many ways. For one, she owns a crown now that she can wear from time to time while representing Minnesota - Her name is Rachel Evangelisto, and she was crowned back in June of this year - She has made Minnesota proud, AND accomplished something that no other Minnesota contestant has ever done.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 108

WATCH: Minnesota Police Pursue Suspects Wanted For 2nd Degree Assault

Minnesota officers were pursuing suspects wanted for 2nd-degree assault. The footage was caught on Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras. There is never a shortage of crime stories in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Just a few months ago, a Minnesota man was arrested after leaving his ID at the scene of the crime. An unnamed criminal committed a theft at two different stores within a span of a half an hour. While he was committing the second theft, his backpack was located at the spot he committed the first theft. In his backpack, his ID.
MINNESOTA STATE
swnewsmedia.com

Remember When: Dec. 17, 2022

An occasional glimpse of a bicycle about town keeps constantly in mind the fact that there is as yet no sleighing, but the frosted appearance of the irrepressible cyclist, as he humps himself along the highway, budding his anatomy into his overcoat as best he can, speaks eloquently of subzero weather.
SCOTT COUNTY, MN
KROC News

Minnesota Woman Killed in Head-On Crash on Rural Highway

Belle Plaine, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol has identified the victim of a deadly collision that occurred on Friday in south-central Minnesota. 71-year-old Carol Deutsch of Belle Plaine was driving one of the two vehicles that collided on a highway in Sibley County. The crash report on the fatality indicates the victim was driving south on Highway 25 when her vehicle collided with a northbound pickup in the northbound lane.
SIBLEY COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

The Ordway cancels Saturday "Beauty and the Beast" performances

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Ordway canceled its Saturday performances of Disney's Beauty and the Beast due to illness.The show is set to resume Sunday with performances at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. There is limited availability for tickets.MORE: "Beauty & The Beast": The Ordway produces its first musical since 2019The show is playing as part of Broadway at the Ordway through Saturday, Dec. 31.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Minnetonka police arrest 3 people in connection to 89 property damage reports

MINNETONKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnetonka Police arrested three people in connection to a string of property damages that caused over $100,000 in damages across the west metro. The reports began in August, with businesses, religious sites, schools, and residents reporting mostly damaged windows from BBs and metal nuts. Minnetonka Police Captain Jason Tait told FOX 9 that after struggling to find leads, they reached out to neighboring suburbs and soon realized the vandalism was happening across the west metro.
MINNETONKA, MN

