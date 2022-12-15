Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Jakobi Meyers (concussion) cleared for Patriots in Week 15
New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers will play Sunday in the team's game against the Las Vegas Riaders. Meyers is making his return to the field following a brief absence due to a concussion. Expect him to serve as Mac Jones' top option at wide receiver. Our models project...
numberfire.com
Bradley Beal (hamstring) starting Sunday for Washington; Corey Kispert back to bench
Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal will start Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Beal has been out since December 4 due to a hamstring strain, missing six straight games. However, to close out the week, he has received the green light to take the floor. He'll start immediately, sending Corey Kispert back to the bench.
numberfire.com
PJ Washington (personal) starting Sunday for Hornets; Jalen McDaniels back to bench
Charlotte Hornets forward PJ Washington will start Sunday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. Washington missed Friday's game due to personal reasons. However, he's back in the mix Sunday night, and in his first game back, he will start in the frontcourt. Jalen McDaniels is headed back to the bench.
numberfire.com
Bucs' Julio Jones (knee) inactive for Week 15
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have ruled out wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) for Sunday's Week 15 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Jones has been dealing with a lingering knee issue for a significant part of the season, and will take the weekend off to manage it. Jones' absence could skew...
thecomeback.com
Nick Saban reacts to massive Alabama news
In an age of college football where it’s commonplace for players to opt out of bowl games if a team does not make the College Football Playoff, two key Alabama Crimson Tide players have chosen not to do that this year as star players Bryce Young and Will Anderson have decided that they will play in Alabama’s Sugar Bowl matchup with Kansas State later this month.
numberfire.com
Mavericks starting Christian Wood for inactive Dwight Powell (thigh) on Saturday
Dallas Mavericks center Christian Wood is starting in Saturday's lineup versus the Utah Jazz. Wood will make his second start this season after Dwight Powell was ruled out with a left thigh contusion. In 32.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Wood to score 41.4 FanDuel points. Wood's projection includes 21.8...
numberfire.com
Jalen McDaniels coming off Hornets' bench on Sunday
Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels will play with the second unit Sunday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. PJ Washington missed Friday's game due to personal reasons. However, he's back in the mix Sunday night, and in his first game back, he will start in the frontcourt. McDaniels is headed back to the bench.
numberfire.com
Titans' Ryan Tannehill (foot) carted to the locker room in Week 15; Malik Willis in at quarterback
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (foot) was carted from the team's Week 15 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Tannehill was carted from the game with what looked like a possible foot or ankle injury, and seems unlikely to return as of this writing. Malik Willis will take over as his backup.
numberfire.com
Cam Payne (foot) still out Monday for Phoenix
Phoenix Suns guard Cam Payne will not play Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Payne is still dealing with a sprained right foot, and as a result, he has been ruled out of action to kick off the new week. It's unclear when he'll be ready to return.
numberfire.com
Cleveland's Lamar Stevens (knee) ruled out on Saturday, Isaac Okoro to start
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens (knee) will not play in Saturday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Stevens will sit out on Saturday night after experiencing right knee soreness. Expect Isaac Okoro to play more minutes versus a Dallas unit ranked 19th in defensive rating. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 468.8...
numberfire.com
Romeo Langford (illness) questionable Monday for Spurs
San Antonio Spurs guard Romeo Langford is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Langford is dealing with a stomach illness. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Monday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com
Jock Landale (concussion) out for Suns Monday night
Phoenix Suns center Jock Landale will not play Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Landale is in the NBA's concusison protocol. As a result, the team has listed him out for Monday's contest. In 27 games this season, Landale is averaging 6.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and...
numberfire.com
Golden State's Draymond Green (quad) probable on Sunday
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (quad) is probable to play in Sunday's contest versus the Toronto Raptors. Green is expected to return after he sat one game with a quad contusion. In 31.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Green to score 33.6 FanDuel points. Green's projection includes 9.0 points,...
numberfire.com
Clippers list Reggie Jackson (Achilles) as questionable on Saturday
Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie Jackson (Achilles) is questionable to play in Saturday's game versus the Washington Wizards. Jackon's status remains in question after he missed one game with left Achilles inflammation. Expect John Wall to see more time at point guard against his former team if Jackson remains out.
numberfire.com
Josh Hart (ankle) probable for Blazers on Saturday
Portland Trail Blazers guard Josh Hart is considered probable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Hart is dealing with a sprained left ankle. He keeps being lsited probable due to it, and he keeps ultimately suiting up come game time. Expect more of the same here for the Villanova product.
numberfire.com
Warriors list Klay Thompson (knee) as probable on Sunday
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (knee) is probable for Sunday's game versus the Toronto Raptors. Thompson is on track to play on Sunday despite being listed with left knee soreness. In 31.9 expected minutes, our models project Thompson to score 31.7 FanDuel points. Thompson's projection includes 20.1 points, 4.0...
numberfire.com
Minnesota's D'Angelo Russell (knee) questionable on Sunday
Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell (knee) is questionable to play in Sunday's game versus the Chicago Bulls. Russell's status is currently in the air after he missed two games with a left knee contusion. Expect Austin Rivers to see more minutes at the point guard position if Russell is inactive.
numberfire.com
Heat starting Bam Adebayo (ankle) on Saturday for inactive Udonis Haslem (Achilles)
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (ankle) is starting in Saturday's lineup versus the San Antonio Spurs. Adebayo will make his 28th start this season after missing one game with an ankle sprain. In 35.0 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Adebayo to score 41.2 FanDuel points. Adebayo's projection includes 20.1 points,...
numberfire.com
Tyler Herro (ankle) will play Saturday for Miami
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro will play Saturday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Herro is dealing with a sprianed left ankle. After entering the day with a probable tag, he has received the green light to take the floor versus the Spurs. Our models project Herro...
numberfire.com
Lakers' Anthony Davis (back) available on Friday
Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis (back) is available for Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Davis has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against Denver on Friday. Our models expect him to play 34.9 minutes against the Nuggets. Davis' Friday projection includes 28.4 points, 11.0 rebounds,...
