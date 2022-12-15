ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

numberfire.com

Jakobi Meyers (concussion) cleared for Patriots in Week 15

New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers will play Sunday in the team's game against the Las Vegas Riaders. Meyers is making his return to the field following a brief absence due to a concussion. Expect him to serve as Mac Jones' top option at wide receiver. Our models project...
numberfire.com

Bucs' Julio Jones (knee) inactive for Week 15

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have ruled out wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) for Sunday's Week 15 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Jones has been dealing with a lingering knee issue for a significant part of the season, and will take the weekend off to manage it. Jones' absence could skew...
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Nick Saban reacts to massive Alabama news

In an age of college football where it’s commonplace for players to opt out of bowl games if a team does not make the College Football Playoff, two key Alabama Crimson Tide players have chosen not to do that this year as star players Bryce Young and Will Anderson have decided that they will play in Alabama’s Sugar Bowl matchup with Kansas State later this month.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
numberfire.com

Mavericks starting Christian Wood for inactive Dwight Powell (thigh) on Saturday

Dallas Mavericks center Christian Wood is starting in Saturday's lineup versus the Utah Jazz. Wood will make his second start this season after Dwight Powell was ruled out with a left thigh contusion. In 32.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Wood to score 41.4 FanDuel points. Wood's projection includes 21.8...
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Jalen McDaniels coming off Hornets' bench on Sunday

Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels will play with the second unit Sunday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. PJ Washington missed Friday's game due to personal reasons. However, he's back in the mix Sunday night, and in his first game back, he will start in the frontcourt. McDaniels is headed back to the bench.
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Cam Payne (foot) still out Monday for Phoenix

Phoenix Suns guard Cam Payne will not play Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Payne is still dealing with a sprained right foot, and as a result, he has been ruled out of action to kick off the new week. It's unclear when he'll be ready to return.
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Cleveland's Lamar Stevens (knee) ruled out on Saturday, Isaac Okoro to start

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens (knee) will not play in Saturday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Stevens will sit out on Saturday night after experiencing right knee soreness. Expect Isaac Okoro to play more minutes versus a Dallas unit ranked 19th in defensive rating. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 468.8...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Romeo Langford (illness) questionable Monday for Spurs

San Antonio Spurs guard Romeo Langford is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Langford is dealing with a stomach illness. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Monday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Jock Landale (concussion) out for Suns Monday night

Phoenix Suns center Jock Landale will not play Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Landale is in the NBA's concusison protocol. As a result, the team has listed him out for Monday's contest. In 27 games this season, Landale is averaging 6.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Golden State's Draymond Green (quad) probable on Sunday

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (quad) is probable to play in Sunday's contest versus the Toronto Raptors. Green is expected to return after he sat one game with a quad contusion. In 31.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Green to score 33.6 FanDuel points. Green's projection includes 9.0 points,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Clippers list Reggie Jackson (Achilles) as questionable on Saturday

Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie Jackson (Achilles) is questionable to play in Saturday's game versus the Washington Wizards. Jackon's status remains in question after he missed one game with left Achilles inflammation. Expect John Wall to see more time at point guard against his former team if Jackson remains out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Josh Hart (ankle) probable for Blazers on Saturday

Portland Trail Blazers guard Josh Hart is considered probable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Hart is dealing with a sprained left ankle. He keeps being lsited probable due to it, and he keeps ultimately suiting up come game time. Expect more of the same here for the Villanova product.
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Warriors list Klay Thompson (knee) as probable on Sunday

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (knee) is probable for Sunday's game versus the Toronto Raptors. Thompson is on track to play on Sunday despite being listed with left knee soreness. In 31.9 expected minutes, our models project Thompson to score 31.7 FanDuel points. Thompson's projection includes 20.1 points, 4.0...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Minnesota's D'Angelo Russell (knee) questionable on Sunday

Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell (knee) is questionable to play in Sunday's game versus the Chicago Bulls. Russell's status is currently in the air after he missed two games with a left knee contusion. Expect Austin Rivers to see more minutes at the point guard position if Russell is inactive.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Heat starting Bam Adebayo (ankle) on Saturday for inactive Udonis Haslem (Achilles)

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (ankle) is starting in Saturday's lineup versus the San Antonio Spurs. Adebayo will make his 28th start this season after missing one game with an ankle sprain. In 35.0 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Adebayo to score 41.2 FanDuel points. Adebayo's projection includes 20.1 points,...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Tyler Herro (ankle) will play Saturday for Miami

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro will play Saturday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Herro is dealing with a sprianed left ankle. After entering the day with a probable tag, he has received the green light to take the floor versus the Spurs. Our models project Herro...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Lakers' Anthony Davis (back) available on Friday

Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis (back) is available for Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Davis has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against Denver on Friday. Our models expect him to play 34.9 minutes against the Nuggets. Davis' Friday projection includes 28.4 points, 11.0 rebounds,...
LOS ANGELES, CA

