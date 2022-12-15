Read full article on original website
Related
'She Took a Dump on America': Jason Whitlock on Low Brittney Griner Praise
Jason Whitlock blasted MSNBC opinion columnist Dave Zirin for an article he wrote recently calling out NBA fans for the lack of cheers that Brittney Griner received at a Utah Jazz home game this past week when an announcer asked fans in attendance to celebrate Griner’s return from Russia.
NBA Rumors: Could the Miami Heat’s transactional patience pay off?
The Miami Heat haven’t necessarily been the biggest movers and shakers out there when it comes to transactions over the last year or so. Still seeming to need something to get the best out of their current bunch of guys, they’ve been hesitant, thus far, to make any significant moves.
NBA rumors: 3 new players could hit the trade market, 1 comes off
NBA rumors are heating up as the trade deadline gets closer and several struggling teams may be reconsidering who they trade and who they keep. Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report rounded up the latest NBA rumors today, with a piece that touched on several surprising players who could be working their way onto the trade market as February draws closer, along with one other player who was presumed to be available but now may be staying put.
LeBron James’ PR campaign officially begins in Lakers’ loss to Kings
After the three-week period putting belief of playoff contention back in the minds of Lakers Nation after a 2-10 start, the Los Angeles Lakers are close to implosion again with the injury to Anthony Davis. With LeBron James strategically selecting teams that are not as strong defensively to stop him, along with injuries throughout the team, the propaganda trade rumor machine should be up and running daily after Christmas.
Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed
Before she was ultimately released as part of a controversial prisoner swap, WNBA star Brittney Griner survived nearly 10 months in Russian captivity, during which she faced some absolutely brutal conditions at a high-security Russian penal colony that forced her into hours of labor every single day with the conditions affecting Griner’s mental health began to decline as a Read more... The post Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Chicago Cubs dream lineup with Dansby Swanson in it
Here is what a Chicago Cubs lineup that includes Dansby Swanson could look like in 2023. With the news that the Chicago Cubs have inked free agent shortstop Dansby Swanson to a seven-year, $177 million deal, some of the questions surrounding the franchise heading into next season were answered. Swanson becomes one of the new faces for the Wrigley Field faithful to cheer while also adding some potential pop to a Cubs lineup that was in need of a boost.
FanSided
301K+
Followers
586K+
Post
154M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0