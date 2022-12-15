Read full article on original website
U.S. equity funds register biggest weekly outflow in about 1-1/2 years
Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. equity funds posted enormous outflows in the week to December 7 as investors fretted over the Federal Reserve's rate hikes, with data showing a rebound in employment and a pick up in the services sector.
7 Surprising Analyst Favorite Buy-Rated Stocks Pay Huge and Growing Dividends
These seven outstanding stocks not only have very solid growth potential for 2023 but also pay the big and reliable dividends income investors crave, and they are offering investors very timely entry points as well.
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Dec 9, 2022
Wall Street closed higher on Thursday, its first winning day of the week. Investor mood improved on jobless claims coming in higher, on expected lines, thereby acting as an indicator for the Fed to infer that its policies were showing results. All three major indexes ended in the green. How...
NASDAQ
iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Experiences Big Inflow
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (Symbol: IWF) where we have detected an approximate $270.8 million dollar inflow -- that's a 0.4% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 268,400,000 to 269,600,000). Among the largest underlying components of IWF, in trading today Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) is down about 0.5%, Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP) is down about 0.3%, and Nike (Symbol: NKE) is lower by about 1.6%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the IWF Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of IWF, versus its 200 day moving average:
msn.com
Cramer Brings This S&P 500 Chart Analysis Under Spotlight: 'Broader Market Might Be In For A Bumpy Ride...'
Prominent market commentator Jim Cramer has sounded a word of caution, saying that the market’s volatility will likely continue as its recent run loses steam, according to a CNBC report. “The charts, as interpreted by Jessica Inskip, suggest that the broader market might be in for a bumpy ride...
msn.com
7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023
While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
PepsiCo to Lay Off Hundreds of Corporate Employees, Says WSJ Report
A row of 2 liter Pepsi Cola line a shelf at a Publix Supermarket, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File) In a sign that mass layoffs are spreading beyond technology firms, snack and beverage giant PepsiCo is cutting hundreds of corporate employees, according to The Wall Street Journal. The report found that the cuts will mostly affect the company's North American beverage business, as its snacks division was previously trimmed through a voluntary retirement program.
Business Insider
Here’s how to invest in the stock market next year, according to Bank of America
As it turns out, one benefit of the pandemic is that it made money-savers out of us. Investors have built up a $1.9 trillion cash pile since the onset of COVID-19. Some commentators say it's just about time to unload their wallets into markets as the new year sets in on hopes of loosening Fed policy and thus a stock rally.
NASDAQ
Want $3,000 in Dividend Income Next Year? Invest $50,000 in These 2 Stocks
Investors looking to boost their income often turn to high-yielding dividend stocks. If they invest in quality stocks, they can generate recurring revenue. If they invest in quality stocks that are currently trading at depressed valuations related to the bear market, they can also benefit from the stock price appreciation that is likely to occur going forward.
Motley Fool
Buy Starbucks Stock Now and Thank Me Later
Starbucks’ net revenue advanced higher in its fourth quarter, while inflation weighed on profits. The company’s dividend should have plenty of room to run higher in the future. The stock’s valuation isn’t excessive for its quality. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Here's the 2023 playbook stock market investors should follow as they sit on a $2 trillion cash pile, according to Bank of America
Investors are sitting on a $2 trillion cash pile, but they should wait before investing it in stocks. Bank of America said "timing is everything" and investors will see stock buying opportunities in early 2023. "History reveals superlative returns after the last Fed hike," Bank of America said. Investors have...
Lowe's Confirms 2022 Profit Targets, Unveils $15 Billion Share Buyback
Lowe's Companies (LOW) - Get Free Report unveiled a new $15 billion share buyback plan Wednesday, while confirming its full-year profit targets, ahead of its annual investor event in New York. Lowe's, which posted better-than-expected third quarter earnings thanks in part to surging home improvement demand, said it has approved...
Earnings Previews: Coupa Software, Fluence Energy, Oracle
Here is what analysts expect to hear from these three companies when they report earnings on Monday.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Carvana, MongoDB, TripAdvisor, Toll Brothers and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — Shares of the online car dealership fell 42.9% after Carvana's largest creditors signed an agreement to negotiate together with the company. Bankruptcy concerns around Carvana have grown since the company reported disappointing third-quarter results last month. The pact between the creditors was first reported by Bloomberg.
Zacks.com
ETF Investing Strategies for 2023
(1:30) - What Should Investors Expect Heading Into 2023?. (10:50) - Learning To Live With Inflation: How To Invest Around This Theme. (17:45) - Positioning Your Portfolio For 2023: Should You Invest In Short or Long Duration TIPS?. (25:00) - Good Investment Themes For 2023. In this episode of ETF...
The 8 Best Energy ETFs to Buy Now
Oil and gas stocks might not repeat the past year's gains in 2023, but these energy ETFs can still harness a stiff tailwind.
NASDAQ
SUB: Large Inflows Detected at ETF
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (Symbol: SUB) where we have detected an approximate $303.0 million dollar inflow -- that's a 3.1% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 95,000,000 to 97,900,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of SUB, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Is SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) a Strong ETF Right Now?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Health Care ETFs category of the market, the SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) is a smart beta exchange traded fund launched on 01/26/2011. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. The ETF industry has long been dominated by products based on market cap...
2 Leading Tech Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond
This year may have been the new Tech Wreck, but now is the time to prepare for their next rally.
