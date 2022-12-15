Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (Symbol: IWF) where we have detected an approximate $270.8 million dollar inflow -- that's a 0.4% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 268,400,000 to 269,600,000). Among the largest underlying components of IWF, in trading today Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) is down about 0.5%, Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP) is down about 0.3%, and Nike (Symbol: NKE) is lower by about 1.6%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the IWF Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of IWF, versus its 200 day moving average:

