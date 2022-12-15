These 32 Virtual Gifts Are So Good, Nobody Will Suspect You Bought Them Last Minute

As much as we wish we were the type of person who shops ahead for everyone's gifts , we're usually just happy to shop for dinner . If you're like us and wait until the last minute, miss shipping deadlines and then scramble to get it all done year after year, may we suggest shopping virtual gifts? Luckily for us procrastinators, there are plenty of gift ideas that can be bought with the click of a button and delivered digitally. From online classes to an array of organic snacks to munch on, there are tons of fabulous virtual gifts that everyone in your life will adore. Here are 32 of our favorites.

How to Send a Virtual Gift

First things first, we need to break things down so you know exactly what you’re doing before sending your bestie that box of clothes, grocery membership or wine subscription.

To send a virtual gift, add the item (or digital gift card) to your cart and proceed to checkout as normal, but enter their information in the “ship to” section instead of your own. (Psst: While you won’t have to worry about expiring gift cards for many brands, it’s important to pay attention to any expiration policies they may have in place because there’s nothing worse than sending a gift that expires before they have the chance to use it.) Tracking information will be sent via email, and your virtual gift will be on its way. Now, onto the gift ideas.

For your college roommate who loves becoming an expert in everything and anything, there’s Masterclass. The star-studded lecture series has been offering a variety of courses taught by successful athletes, actors, scientists, mixologists and more since 2015. Each course is divided up into 20 to ten-minute long sessions and covers a variety of topics as the instructor moves through the lessons. Whether your pal wants to learn some acting skills from Natalie Portman or take a beginner cooking lesson from famous Chef Gordon Ramsay , the gift of a one-year membership means they can take unlimited classes.

Looking for that special gift that’s incredibly thoughtful? Look no further than Uncommon Goods’ assortment of subscription boxes. From the baker in your life to the history buff who loves a good newsworthy puzzle, you’ll be able to match their hobbies and gift them a good time with a DIY Dessert of the Month Subscription or a Historical Headlines Puzzle Subscription .

Whether they’re a self-proclaimed wine snob or are just trying to sound like they know what they’re talking about when choosing between Pinot Noir and Merlot at dinner, In Good Taste’s box of curated flights will expand their palette and practice. Choose from red wine, the winemaker’s unique selects, California-grown wine and even uncommon grape wine boxes. With eight glasses of wine in each subscription box, In Good Taste will make your loved one’s "Wine Wednesdays" full of experimentation so they can decipher between a crisp white or full-bodied red, pick out the hints of blackcurrant and blueberries and find the right pairing to go with their delicious meal or special occasion.

If they would pick beer over wine, then you know what to do. Each month they'll enjoy 12 premium 12-ounce beers from around the world to switch up from their usual go-to. They can even learn more about the beers, including where they originated and what they pair well with, in the included Monthly Beer Club newsletter.

If your pal isn’t aboard the audiobook train, the OG book subscription company, Book of the Month, is ideal for them. Every month, a team of seasoned editors hand-picks five books (narrowed down from hundreds of new releases) and then sends you one that you’ll love (and sometimes a small gift is tucked inside, too).

Venus et Fleur

Life may be like a box of chocolates, but nothing says I love you like a gift card from Venus et Fleur. The brand's Eternity Rose arrangments are picked at full bloom and undergo a treatment with a non-toxic solution, non-allergenic wax and natural oils to dehydrate and preserve the flowers so they can last more than a year when cared for properly. Your giftee will love customizing their arrangement with colors and designs, and you can send them a hint that their gift card is on the way when you checkout.

There have never been more causes worth donating to. Not to mention, contributing in someone else’s name is a thoughtful way to show you care. In terms of where to donate, we’re fans of Charity Navigator, a trustworthy site that investigates nonprofits and where their money is going. Right now, we’d urge donating on behalf of yourself and your friends to any civil rights charities that are protecting legal rights and promoting tolerance and understanding across the U.S.

Having a surprise shipment of wine delivered to their doorstep? Amazing. One of our go-to's for memorable but affordable bottles is Winc. Before your brother-in-law starts sipping, Winc will have him fill out a six-question quiz that will determine his palate profile. From the results, the experts at Winc recommend four vinos he’s sure to love. From there, he can make swaps or additions based on the assortment. Plus, new wines are added to the site daily, so he can try new pairings every month. Better yet, he can rate his wines after he sips them to get the most accurate recommendations each month.

ESPN+

They never miss a game, so we bet they'd love watching live soccer, basketball, tennis and more events from the top leagues and tournaments any time of day. In fact, there are thousands to choose from, so they'll never be without something to watch. P.S. The membership covers up to three devices, so you can get in on it, too.

Is there any situation that can't be made just a little bit better by a great playlist? We don't think so, and if there's someone in your life you think would agree, a Spotify subscription is a fabulous way to appeal to their musical side.

Give the gift of a sweet-smelling home with a fragrance subscription from Nest. Every one of Nest's fragrances is a glorious blend of unique, unexpected aroma combinations. Whether you opt for the single candle or candle and diffuser combo box, your BFF will love receiving a new one each month. Plus, every time they inhale the delectable scents, they'll think of you.

Flowers are a great gift for a reason: They never disappoint. The Bouqs Co. offers gorgeous blooms available as a one-time delivery or a monthly flower subscription.

When it comes to holiday notes, forget email. Send snail mail right from your phone with Postable. Just pick a card, write a message and Postable will send your recipients a request to input their mailing address and then handle the shipping for you.

Think of Thrive Market as a virtual grocery store. Offering more than 6,000 different products—from yummy munchies to eco-friendly cleaning products—Thrive allows your pals to stock up on snacks without leaving their houses. After they build their box, they can choose how frequently they receive deliveries and can change their order at any time. And with more than 90 different diet offerings (including gluten-free, vegan, keto and more), they'll find dozens of goodies that fit within their dietary restrictions.

To help your friends and family cope with everything that’s going on in their life and the world at large, give the gift of calm. Aka, a subscription to the meditation app, Headspace. The easy-to-navigate app has hundreds of guided meditations for everything from stress and anxiety to sleep and walking (just not sleepwalking).

If your best friend constantly complains about having nothing to wear, she'll love Stitch Fix. After taking a quick and easy style quiz, she's given a personalized, unique-to-her online shop with clothes curated for her personal style. Or, she can partner with a Stitch Fix stylist that will send her a box filled with hand-selected options.

OK, we know there’s some stigma around gifting, like, a treadmill, to someone who might take it as an insult. But this is so not that. You know that your old roommate has been missing the gym, so give her the gift of at-home fitness with Obé Fitness’s signature 28-minute classes, all of which are quick and effective. Once she signs up, she can opt to take one of their live classes in strength, cardio or stretching or choose one from their on-demand selection.

Perfect for your pal who starts their day with a cup of Joe, Trade Coffee will mail fresh, gourmet blends right to their doorstep. Choose anywhere between two to 24 personalized coffees hand-picked from the best roasters in the United States, and score a free bag for yourself while you're at it. Every bag is also roasted on demand and delivered at lightning to ensure ultimate freshness.

It seems like every other day your sister-in-law texts you photos of her latest makeup obsession. She’s a great candidate, then, for a beauty subscription box, which will send her new products every single month. For the ultimate beauty buff, the Allure Beauty Box is a cut above. She’ll get deluxe- and full-size picks that are vetted by a team of experts, plus a mini-mag with tips and step-by-step instructions on how to use the products.

Each of these sweet care packages includes one carefully curated, research-inspired exercise designed to encourage a happier outlook, as well as items intended to help them take care of themselves emotionally, mentally and physically. We're thinking a little gratitude journaling plus aromatherapy bath salts is going to be interesting to our frazzled bestie.

This one is basically foolproof. Gifting a streaming service membership (we’re partial to Disney+ right now) means your nearest and dearest will never be without a TV show, miniseries or movie to entertain them. Easy peasy.

Get boozy with it and give your friends’ bar cart the face lift it needs. Every one of Shaker & Spoon's boxes comes filled to the brim with all of the necessities required to make tasty cocktails each month: bitters, syrups, garnishes, mixers, a recipe card and more. All they need to do is add their liquor of choice and, voila, thirst-quenching drinks made from the comfort of their own home. We'll cheers to that!

A fantastic option for the person in your life who seems to always be hiking, running and/or camping, the U.S. Geological Survey has a pass for entry to all of America’s 62 national parks. Valid for one full year, the America the Beautiful Lands Pass covers the pass’s owner and accompanying passengers in a single, private, non-commercial vehicle. Basically, your pal and their guests can drive one car into any National Park and get in gratis . Hopefully, you’ll get invited along on an adventure or two.

Anthropologie, Free People and Urban Outfitters are some of their favorite places to shop, but we all know they can get pricey. That’s where Nuuly comes in. The subscription service allows you to rent six styles from the aforementioned stores and many more brands every month. Oh, and there’s free shipping and free returns, meaning there are no hidden fees.

Cameo is an online service that allows you to buy personalized shout-outs from celebs and reality stars—ideal for your Bravo-obsessed coworker. The company has a roster of thousands of athletes, comedians and personalities to choose from, including Debra Messing, Billy Porter and tons of Bravo-lebrities. The stars set their own price per message, which can range from $1 to over $1,000, and you can request exactly what they say in their video.

Just because you can’t take them out to dinner IRL doesn’t mean you can’t treat them to a meal (and the opportunity to skip doing the dishes for one night). Goldbelly offers a mecca of different treats from across the country, with everything from famous NYC bagel joints to Chicago's iconic deep-dish pizzas. Or select from a variety of subscription boxes, cooking classes or care packages put together by top chefs that they (and their stomachs) will love. Bon appétit.

Italic is a membership-based site that uses the same materials and manufacturers as your fave designer clothing, accessories and home goods...all served up at prices you can actually afford. Yes, you're paying a membership fee just so your friend can spend more money, but trust us, it's worth the savings they can score on luxe sunglasses , men's leather wallets and $40 leggings that are nearly identical to a pair from Alo Yoga.

One of our favorite gifts to receive is a good book. But our favorite gift to give is a book (or audiobook) subscription that allows grandma to choose what and when she wants to read. With Audible, you have the option to gift a membership for one month, three months, six months or one year, and if she already has a membership, you can send her credits to use on future book purchases. (Just make sure to send over this list of audiobooks that are even better than the print version.)

The Chef and the Dish is like inviting a chef into your kitchen to teach you how to cook, except entirely over Skype so you can be in the comfort of your own home. The virtual private lessons are taught by pros from around the world and cover single dishes like pho, paella and fresh pasta. In general, each class costs $300 for two people, and you can add up to two more guests for $50 each, but you can choose your gift card amount starting at $100.

For anyone who just bought a new house, moved apartments or just happens to love a gallery wall, this service is for them. Art Crate will set your giftee up with a curator each month to select one piece of art for their space (and provide solid decorating advice). Choose a gift card amount, which can then be applied to four different month-to-month plans based on their preferred artwork size, budget and whether they want frames or not. If they're ever unhappy with a print, they offer a money-back guarantee.

Take the guesswork out of trying to figure out exactly what toys are most age appropriate (or that they don’t already own) for your little niece or nephew with this adorable activity subscription box. There are lots of box options to choose from for newborns all the way up to 3-year-olds, and each one comes packed with toys and games to help stimulate and develop their growing minds. Add to that the fact that everything is made with sustainability in mind—i.e., organic fabrics and nontoxic paints—and you’ve got yourself a total no-brainer.

If the past few years have taught us anything, it’s that health is wealth. Put your loved one first and give them the tools they need to live their life to the fullest with My Girl Wellness’s Better Belly System. The subscription is fully equipped with a probiotic that replenishes good bacteria in the gut and boosts their immunity, a digestive enzyme to aid the body in the breakdown and proper nutrient absorption of food and their famous magnesium-rich “You Go Girl” supplement that regulates bowel movements and eases painful constipation. PureWow’s Assistant Editor, Stephanie Meraz raves, “I myself deal with many food intolerances, and after only two weeks of taking Eat Your Heart Out regularly, I had less discomfort in my stomach after eating and almost no bloat.”

