East Coast ports including New York are winning a domestic trade war at the expense of California

CNBC
Freight rates from China to West Coast down 90% as global trade falls off fast
A 90% year over year drop in ocean freight rates for cargo from China bound to the U.S. West Coast exceeded the expectation among logistics firms for just how fast trade demand would fall. Prices in the ocean freight contract market posted a record monthly drop in November. Central banks...
gcaptain.com
Winter Lull for U.S. Ports as Container Imports Continue to Wind Down
U.S. container ports are headed into their winter lull as holiday season nears the finish line and retail imports continue to wind down, the National Retail Federation said Wednesday. An earlier than normal holiday shipping season this year means most holiday merchandise is already on store shelves or in warehouses,...
TODAY.com
Enormous aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts in dramatic video
An aquarium in Berlin housing nearly 1,500 fish burst on Friday, Dec. 16, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, glass and debris into a busy street in the German capital, authorities said. The DomAquaree complex, which includes a hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants, was flooded with water...
rigzone.com
New Mexico Is About to Produce More Oil Than Mexico
New Mexico will overtake Mexico in terms of crude oil output this month. That’s what analysts at Standard Chartered projected in a new report sent to Rigzone, which highlighted that the gap between Mexico and New Mexico was just 74,000 barrels per day in September. “The surge in New...
Another Grocery Store is Permanently Closing
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
Reparations mean California (of all places) might be where identity politics go to die
Gov. Gavin Newsom's reparations push is expensive and on first impressions, a massive overreach. Even in solid-blue California, the most diverse state
Shell, Exxon face delays in exiting California oilfield
(Reuters) - The sale of a Shell Plc and Exxon Mobil Corp oil-production joint venture in California has been pushed back to the first quarter of next year for U.S. regulatory approvals, the companies said on Thursday.
Chinese Student in U.S. Threatened to Chop Hands Over Call for Democracy
The 25-year-old Chinese student was arrested and charged with stalking over alleged threats against someone who had called for democracy in China.
Local Limelight: Max Trujillo
Max Trujillo is the Director of Operations for Craften Neighborhood Food and Drink and co-hosts the North Carolina Food & Beverage Podcast. 🍽 Favorite place to eat in the Triangle: Lawrence BBQ. "I dream of that menu way too often," Trujill told Zach. 📚 Last great book he read:...
In the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, a Quiet Reckoning Over Offshore Wind | Opinion
Offshore-wind energy developers are discovering their projects' economic infeasibility.
The USDA’s approval of GE chestnut trees would be a step forward for threatened species conservation
It is an exciting time in the field of conservation and biotechnology. For the first time, it appears likely that a tree that has been developed with genetic engineering (GE) could be approved by U.S. regulatory agencies for use in restoring a threatened species to the wild. That tree is the American chestnut, a species…
marinelink.com
Vessel Seeks Other Port After Texas Freeport LNG Delay
At least one liquefied natural gas (LNG) vessel gave up on Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas after the company last week delayed its planned restart to the end of December, ship tracking data from Refinitiv showed. Some analysts have said they do not expect Freeport to return until January,...
Upworthy
Carl Sagan predicted the present state of USA almost 26 years ago and it is blowing people's minds
Global warming, climate change, a crashing economy and bad administration are not something unfamiliar to us today. We reap the consequences of humankind's disastrous actions every day. However, one American astronomer reportedly predicted the current state of the US almost 26 years ago. Carl Sagan, the author of "Cosmos," is known for simplifying scientific concepts in layman's terms for the average civilian. He received many awards during and after his revolutionary career, including the NASA Distinguished Public Service Medal, the Pulitzer Prize, two Emmy awards and the National Science Foundation's Distinguished Public Service Award for lifetime achievement.
teslarati.com
Tesla reportedly announcing Giga Mexico next week
Tesla may officially announce its newest facility, located in Mexico, as soon as next week. Tesla has maintained an incredibly aggressive growth target for years now; 50% growth year over year. And amazingly, the company has achieved this goal quite consistently. To keep up with demand, the American automaker is looking to open yet another manufacturing facility. According to Reuters, it could be officially announced as soon as next week.
Ethanol Producer Magazine
USDA: Exports of ethanol, distillers grains down in October
The U.S. exported 83.77 million gallons of ethanol and 798,100 metric tons of distillers grains in October, according to data released by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on Dec. 6. Exports of both products were down when compared to the previous month and October 2021. The 83.77 million gallons of...
US News and World Report
Investigators, Cleanup Crews Begin Scouring Oil Pipeline Spill in Kansas
WASHINGTON, Kansas (Reuters) -Emergency crews on Friday were preparing to labor through the weekend to clean up the largest U.S. crude oil spill in nearly a decade, with workers descending on this farming community from as far away as Mississippi. A heavy odor of oil hung in the air, according...
aircargonews.net
Forwarders stick with short-term deals as air cargo volumes fall
Freight forwarders are continuing to opt for short-term airfreight deals as volumes and rates continue to decline. The latest statistics from Xeneta-owned CLIVE Data Services show that in November air cargo volumes declined 8% year on year and were down 2% on October, while the dynamic load factor – based on weight and space – was down five percentage points on last year at 61%.
Good News Network
Swedish Firm to Unlock the Electricity of the Sea With Largest Wave Power Station in the World
Turkey will soon host the world’s largest tidal power station—a 77 megawatt system of large pier-like machines that generate clean energy from the sea’s endless rhythm. Swedish firm Eco Wave Power (EWP) entered into the agreement for the potential construction in Ordu, Turkey, starting with a small pilot project.
pgjonline.com
Alaska North Slope Crude Price Falls to Lowest Since April 2020
(Reuters) — Prices for Alaska North Slope (ANS) crude fell on Tuesday to the lowest since September 2020, as refineries in California bought more crude locally and the spread between low sulfur and higher sulfur crudes widened. ANS, a medium sour crude, for February delivery traded at a discount...
