Ohio County, WV

WPXI Pittsburgh

Scattered snow showers Sunday with wind chills in the teens

PITTSBURGH — Scattered snow showers will continue tonight, watch for slick spots due to a light coating in some locations. Snowfall under a half inch locally, portions of Indiana county, the ridges of Westmoreland and Fayette counties along with the mountains could see around1″ and up to 2″ through Sunday.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WHIZ

Snow Emergencies Announced

Some snow has fallen in Southeastern Ohio and has made roadways covered. Muskingum, Morgan and Noble Counties are all under a Level 1 snow emergency. A Level 1 means that roads are hazardous with blowing or drifting snow and motorists should drive with caution. Post navigation. Nichole is WHIZ’s News...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WTRF

Steubenville, Ohio Weather

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies throughout the day with AM snow. flurries. Winds will be west southwesterly 05-10mph with gusts up to 15mph. The. high temperature for the day will be 31 degrees and the low will be 25 degrees. MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Winds will. be southwesterly...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WDTV

Officials warn of icy roads, accidents in Mon County

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency officials on Sunday warned of icy roads in Monongalia County. As of 10 a.m., the Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency said several roads in the county were reported to be icy and covered in snow. MCEMA said responders were on the scene of several accidents...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WTRF

Lane Closure on Alternate WV 2 (Round Bottom Hill)

Marshall County, W.Va. – A portion of Alternate WV 2 (Round Bottom Hill), south of Moundsville, will have lane closures. They will begin at the intersection with WV 2 to milepost 0.00, County Route 88/5 (Lindsay Lane Road), from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., beginning Monday, December 19, through Friday, December 23, for a tree trimming project.
MOUNDSVILLE, WV
skisoutheast.com

Another Ski Resort Opens this Weekend in WV

Another West Virginia ski resort will be opening this weekend for the 2022/2023 season, as Canaan Valley Resort in Tucker County officially begins providing skiing and snowboarding, on Saturday, December 17, while Winterplace Ski Resort in Raleigh County will be offering seven days a week on slope operations, beginning Friday, December 16.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WTRF

Lane Restriction on WV 2, Follansbee

Brooke County, W.Va. – A portion of WV 2, at the intersection with Allegheny Street, will have a lane restriction from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. beginning on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, for fiber optic installation. Flaggers will maintain traffic. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delays.
FOLLANSBEE, WV
WTRF

Winter Freeze Shelter to open soon in its new Wheeling location

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) The Winter Freeze Shelter, in its new location in the Catholic Charities Center ballroom, is expected to open early in the week of December 19. Because the decision about the new location was made only recently, they had a lot of preparations to make in a short time.
WHEELING, WV
WBOY 12 News

The castles of West Virginia

When someone thinks of castles and palaces, they often think of medieval knights, chivalry, siege warfare, etc. However, that didn't stop some people from constructing these great feats of architecture right in the midst of the Appalachian Mountains.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WPXI Pittsburgh

Car crashes over hillside along Route 51 in Pleasant Hills

PLEASANT HILLS, Pa. — A man was rescued after his car crashed over a hillside in Pleasant Hills. The crash happened along Route 51 in front of the Sheetz across from Bowser Automotive. From across the street, our crews noticed a car that was tangled in the trees. We...
PLEASANT HILLS, PA
WTRF- 7News

1 injured in Moundsville house fire Sunday night

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — One person was injured following a house fire on the 1400 block of 7th St. in Moundsville. Captain Cody Williams of the Moundsville Volunteer Fire Department says the call came in at around 6:15 Sunday evening. It was put out in around 10 minutes, and crews found no one else in […]
MOUNDSVILLE, WV
weelunk.com

New Management, Same Vibe at The Public Market

It’s been more than three years since The Public Market first opened its doors in Downtown Wheeling. Since then, the market has been bridging the gap between community and local, healthy and natural foods. This one-stop shop is a grassroots initiative meant to impact all parts of the community under Wheeling’s Grow Ohio Valley (GrowOV).
WHEELING, WV

