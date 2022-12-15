Read full article on original website
WPXI Pittsburgh
Scattered snow showers Sunday with wind chills in the teens
PITTSBURGH — Scattered snow showers will continue tonight, watch for slick spots due to a light coating in some locations. Snowfall under a half inch locally, portions of Indiana county, the ridges of Westmoreland and Fayette counties along with the mountains could see around1″ and up to 2″ through Sunday.
WHIZ
Snow Emergencies Announced
Some snow has fallen in Southeastern Ohio and has made roadways covered. Muskingum, Morgan and Noble Counties are all under a Level 1 snow emergency. A Level 1 means that roads are hazardous with blowing or drifting snow and motorists should drive with caution. Post navigation. Nichole is WHIZ’s News...
Coldest Christmas in 40 years forecasted for Pittsburgh
Christmas is a little over a week away and early forecasts show it could be one of the coldest in nearly 40 years. AccuWeather meteorologist Dean DeVore says a large mass of arctic air will make its way into the Pittsburgh mid-next week.
WTRF
Steubenville, Ohio Weather
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies throughout the day with AM snow. flurries. Winds will be west southwesterly 05-10mph with gusts up to 15mph. The. high temperature for the day will be 31 degrees and the low will be 25 degrees. MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Winds will. be southwesterly...
WDTV
Officials warn of icy roads, accidents in Mon County
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency officials on Sunday warned of icy roads in Monongalia County. As of 10 a.m., the Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency said several roads in the county were reported to be icy and covered in snow. MCEMA said responders were on the scene of several accidents...
wtae.com
Freezing rain possible Thursday, winter storm watch issued for parts of western Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH — Thursday will be anImpact Day in the Pittsburgh region, with a wintry mix of rain, freezing rain and snow possible. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the ridges of Westmoreland and Fayette counties and Indiana County, beginning at 10 p.m. Wednesday, as accumulating freezing rain is most likely in those areas.
WTRF
Lane Closure on Alternate WV 2 (Round Bottom Hill)
Marshall County, W.Va. – A portion of Alternate WV 2 (Round Bottom Hill), south of Moundsville, will have lane closures. They will begin at the intersection with WV 2 to milepost 0.00, County Route 88/5 (Lindsay Lane Road), from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., beginning Monday, December 19, through Friday, December 23, for a tree trimming project.
WTRF
150 million shoppers checking their lists twice the weekend before Christmas
TRIADELPHIA, W.Va. (WTRF) – With exactly one week left until Christmas, shoppers were out this weekend crossing off their last-minute to do’s and grabbing those final gifts before time runs out. Each year on average, 150 million people are out shopping the weekend before Christmas which tails right...
Does my dog need to wear a coat outside when it’s cold?
As temperatures drop, we will be bundling up to head out into the cold, but your pets don’t necessarily have to.
skisoutheast.com
Another Ski Resort Opens this Weekend in WV
Another West Virginia ski resort will be opening this weekend for the 2022/2023 season, as Canaan Valley Resort in Tucker County officially begins providing skiing and snowboarding, on Saturday, December 17, while Winterplace Ski Resort in Raleigh County will be offering seven days a week on slope operations, beginning Friday, December 16.
WTRF
Lane Restriction on WV 2, Follansbee
Brooke County, W.Va. – A portion of WV 2, at the intersection with Allegheny Street, will have a lane restriction from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. beginning on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, for fiber optic installation. Flaggers will maintain traffic. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delays.
WTRF
Winter Freeze Shelter to open soon in its new Wheeling location
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) The Winter Freeze Shelter, in its new location in the Catholic Charities Center ballroom, is expected to open early in the week of December 19. Because the decision about the new location was made only recently, they had a lot of preparations to make in a short time.
The castles of West Virginia
When someone thinks of castles and palaces, they often think of medieval knights, chivalry, siege warfare, etc. However, that didn't stop some people from constructing these great feats of architecture right in the midst of the Appalachian Mountains.
WTRF
Wheeling Park’s Festival of Sound is a crowd-pleasing holiday tradition
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s a holiday tradition that brings Christmas joy to the community. The Wheeling Park Festival of Sound has been going on for 28 years, and they closed out this year’s performance today. Each section of the music department comes together to play collaboratively,...
WPXI Pittsburgh
Car crashes over hillside along Route 51 in Pleasant Hills
PLEASANT HILLS, Pa. — A man was rescued after his car crashed over a hillside in Pleasant Hills. The crash happened along Route 51 in front of the Sheetz across from Bowser Automotive. From across the street, our crews noticed a car that was tangled in the trees. We...
1 injured in Moundsville house fire Sunday night
MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — One person was injured following a house fire on the 1400 block of 7th St. in Moundsville. Captain Cody Williams of the Moundsville Volunteer Fire Department says the call came in at around 6:15 Sunday evening. It was put out in around 10 minutes, and crews found no one else in […]
weelunk.com
New Management, Same Vibe at The Public Market
It’s been more than three years since The Public Market first opened its doors in Downtown Wheeling. Since then, the market has been bridging the gap between community and local, healthy and natural foods. This one-stop shop is a grassroots initiative meant to impact all parts of the community under Wheeling’s Grow Ohio Valley (GrowOV).
Carts of Christmas cheer for kids at Belmont County Shop with a Deputy
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — We all deserve the wide-eyed Christmas wonder of playing with presents as children on Christmas Day. And today Belmont County deputies brought that to more than five dozen kids by taking them shopping today. The Shop with a Deputy event started out at Eat and Park for breakfast, before moving […]
wtae.com
Christmas-themed Hills Department Store tribute brings back all the memories
Many of you have been sharing your memories of Hills Department Store on our WTAE Facebook page. You got to see some of our memories as well. Shannon Perine's old Hills pencil from her junk drawer. And Chandi Chapman's basketball hoop from when she was 3 years old. We're fortunate...
WTRF
The Giving Tree store is open for business at Triadelphia Middle School
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The holidays are a time to help those in need and one local school system, along with help from the community, is doing just that. Ohio County Schools revealed their giving tree today. The Giving Tree is a store located within the Triadelphia Middle...
