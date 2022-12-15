Read full article on original website
KEYC
No. 8 Mankato East overwhelms Winona to stay undefeated
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The state-ranked Mankato East boys’ basketball team made it rain 3′s inside their own gym, defeating the Winona Winhawks by a 79-51 final on Saturday. The Cougars are now 4-0 on the young season.
KEYC
Loyola wins 72-62 over St. Clair in OT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Loyola Crusaders boys basketball team stays undefeated with a 72-62 overtime win against St. Clair. The Crusaders are back in action at Alden-Conger Tuesday. Tipoff is at 7 p.m.
Eagles blank Grand Rapids in holiday tourney
After shutting out Elk River 6-0 Thursday night at the Edina Holiday Classic, the Eden Prairie Eagles had a repeat performance, holding Grand Rapids scoreless with a 2-0 victory in tourney play at Braemar Arena Friday night. Cole Saterdalen broke a scoreless deadlock at 1:42 of the third period. The junior forward deflected Tommy Moen’s [...]
KEYC
The Mankato Area Hockey Association is hosting a game to support a local hockey family impacted by cancer
Another round of snow causes slick roads, snow emergency in Mankato. Another round of snow caused some school delays and cancellations this morning.
KEYC
Bull rider Reid Oftedahl updates his recovery and thanks donors
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - 28-year-old Raymond resident Reid Oftedahl says he is slowly, but surely, making a stable recovery after a bull riding injury on Dec. 2. “I’m doing good. I’m doing good,” bull rider Reid Oftedahl said. The Pemberton-native says that making his debut in the...
Minnesota Man Has been Making Giant Candy Canes for his Neighborhood for 20 Years
I love seeing all of the houses all decked out for the holidays! It's so fun seeing how creative people are and seeing the lights under the snow is super pretty. But I really want to see some of these giant candy canes around Rochester next year, these are awesome! They're made by a Minnesota man and he's been doing it for 20 years.
KEYC
New playground equipment for Jefferson Elementary
KEYC
Orchestra: bringing down the house!
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Founded in 1950, the Mankato Symphony has brought over 70 years of great music to South Central Minnesota. The mission of the Mankato Symphony Orchestra is to create emotion-packed, high-quality musical experiences and to promote music education in and for South Central Minnesota. Even with all that snow, Kato Living decided to bring the orchestra to them with a visit from esteemed Paraguayan conductor Ernesto Estigarribia Mussi, Symphonic Series music Director! After all, the show must go on!
Minnesota Woman Killed in Head-On Crash on Rural Highway
Belle Plaine, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol has identified the victim of a deadly collision that occurred on Friday in south-central Minnesota. 71-year-old Carol Deutsch of Belle Plaine was driving one of the two vehicles that collided on a highway in Sibley County. The crash report on the fatality indicates the victim was driving south on Highway 25 when her vehicle collided with a northbound pickup in the northbound lane.
KEYC
Sadaka’s Deli: where everyone is family!
KEYC
Community’s help needed for Mankato Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Salvation Army corporate partners ask the community to help raise money for the Red Kettle campaign through a unique, two-day event. Starting Dec. 19, called “Mega Monday Mania,” the goal is to raise $30,000 in one day as a community. Then, match and raise $21,000 on “Triple Twenty Tuesday,” Dec. 20. Corporate partners donated $51,000 to help the campaign, and they want the community to match that amount.
New Prague Times
Accident on Hwy 13/19 East
Crash on Hwy 13/19 east of New Prague. Highway appears to be closed from east and west. See more in a upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times.
State Patrol – Alcohol Involved in Fatal Crash on Snowy Highway
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is reporting weather conditions and alcohol may have contributed to a fatal traffic crash early today in Minneapolis. The victim of the deadly incident has been identified as 39-year-old Sean Stout of Bloomington. The State Patrol says he was driving an SUV east on Highway 62 just before 2 AM when the vehicle drifted off the snow and ice-covered road and crashed into the 34th Avenue Bridge on the north edge of the Twin Cities airport near the entrance to the Minnesota Air National Guard base.
mprnews.org
Elko New Market's plan to tap aquifer for bottled water plant draws residents' ire
Residents of the small town of Elko New Market are pushing back against a California company’s plan to build a bottled water plant in their community south of the Twin Cities in Scott County. Niagara Bottling is proposing to invest $125 million to build a 425,000-square-foot facility in the...
KEYC
Managing stress and demands of the holidays
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With the countdown to Christmas well underway, health professionals have some reminders on how to manage the stress and demands of the holidays. Stress is an unwelcome guest that accompanies many during the holiday season. 31% of Americans anticipate being more stressed this year than last, according to the American Psychiatric Association.
KEYC
Mankato Salvation Army corporate partners ask the community to help raise money
kduz.com
Hutchinson Man Charged After Taxi Ride From Sioux Falls to Hutchinson
A Hutchinson man was arrested and charged Monday after allegedly assaulting a taxi driver and not paying for a ride from Sioux Falls, South Dakota to Hutchinson. Police say 41-year-old Jonathan David Weseloh is facing several charges, including Felony-Simple Robbery, theft, assault, and controlled substance-possession. Police say a taxi driver...
Southern Minnesota News
Eagle Lake man charged 13th ‘driving after revocation’ violation since 2020
An Eagle Lake man was charged with his 13th “driving after revocation” violation since 2020. One misdemeanor count was filed Wednesday in Blue Earth County Court against Chad Conrad Peterson, 37. A criminal complaint says Peterson was stopped on Nov 23 by Eagle Lake Police Chief John Kopp....
knuj.net
UPDATE ON NEW AUBURN INCIDENT
The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office has released some more information on a law enforcement involved situation that resulted in the death of an adult male in New Auburn. The sheriff’s office says was called to assist in a welfare check around 1:30 Wednesday afternoon at a residence in the 8200 block of 3rd Street. Law enforcement was on scene for over 10 hours as they tried to communicate with the man. Shortly after midnight, law enforcement was involved in a situation where force was used that resulted in the death of the male. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating. Authorities say due to the nature and status of the investigation, no other information is available at this time.
mprnews.org
Minnesota BCA identifies officers involved in fatal shooting
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has identified the officers who shot and killed a man during a call in Sibley County early Thursday morning. Brent Alsleben, 34, of New Auburn was shot by three Hutchinson police officers after a 10-hour standoff. According to the BCA, Alsleben’s family asked the...
