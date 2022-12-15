ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mankato, MN

Comments / 0

Related
KEYC

Loyola wins 72-62 over St. Clair in OT

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Loyola Crusaders boys basketball team stays undefeated with a 72-62 overtime win against St. Clair. The Crusaders are back in action at Alden-Conger Tuesday. Tipoff is at 7 p.m.
MANKATO, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Eagles blank Grand Rapids in holiday tourney

After shutting out Elk River 6-0 Thursday night at the Edina Holiday Classic, the Eden Prairie Eagles had a repeat performance, holding Grand Rapids scoreless with a 2-0 victory in tourney play at Braemar Arena Friday night. Cole Saterdalen broke a scoreless deadlock at 1:42 of the third period. The junior forward deflected Tommy Moen’s [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
KEYC

Bull rider Reid Oftedahl updates his recovery and thanks donors

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - 28-year-old Raymond resident Reid Oftedahl says he is slowly, but surely, making a stable recovery after a bull riding injury on Dec. 2. “I’m doing good. I’m doing good,” bull rider Reid Oftedahl said. The Pemberton-native says that making his debut in the...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

New playground equipment for Jefferson Elementary

Another round of snow causes slick roads, snow emergency in Mankato. Another round of snow caused some school delays and cancellations this morning. This week’s Food Friday takes Kelsey and Lisa inside the Madison East Mall in Mankato, the home of Sadaka’s Deli, a place that will surely never go out of style!
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Orchestra: bringing down the house!

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Founded in 1950, the Mankato Symphony has brought over 70 years of great music to South Central Minnesota. The mission of the Mankato Symphony Orchestra is to create emotion-packed, high-quality musical experiences and to promote music education in and for South Central Minnesota. Even with all that snow, Kato Living decided to bring the orchestra to them with a visit from esteemed Paraguayan conductor Ernesto Estigarribia Mussi, Symphonic Series music Director! After all, the show must go on!
MANKATO, MN
KROC News

Minnesota Woman Killed in Head-On Crash on Rural Highway

Belle Plaine, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol has identified the victim of a deadly collision that occurred on Friday in south-central Minnesota. 71-year-old Carol Deutsch of Belle Plaine was driving one of the two vehicles that collided on a highway in Sibley County. The crash report on the fatality indicates the victim was driving south on Highway 25 when her vehicle collided with a northbound pickup in the northbound lane.
SIBLEY COUNTY, MN
KEYC

Community’s help needed for Mankato Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Salvation Army corporate partners ask the community to help raise money for the Red Kettle campaign through a unique, two-day event. Starting Dec. 19, called “Mega Monday Mania,” the goal is to raise $30,000 in one day as a community. Then, match and raise $21,000 on “Triple Twenty Tuesday,” Dec. 20. Corporate partners donated $51,000 to help the campaign, and they want the community to match that amount.
MANKATO, MN
New Prague Times

Accident on Hwy 13/19 East

Crash on Hwy 13/19 east of New Prague. Highway appears to be closed from east and west. See more in a upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times.
NEW PRAGUE, MN
KROC News

State Patrol – Alcohol Involved in Fatal Crash on Snowy Highway

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is reporting weather conditions and alcohol may have contributed to a fatal traffic crash early today in Minneapolis. The victim of the deadly incident has been identified as 39-year-old Sean Stout of Bloomington. The State Patrol says he was driving an SUV east on Highway 62 just before 2 AM when the vehicle drifted off the snow and ice-covered road and crashed into the 34th Avenue Bridge on the north edge of the Twin Cities airport near the entrance to the Minnesota Air National Guard base.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KEYC

Managing stress and demands of the holidays

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With the countdown to Christmas well underway, health professionals have some reminders on how to manage the stress and demands of the holidays. Stress is an unwelcome guest that accompanies many during the holiday season. 31% of Americans anticipate being more stressed this year than last, according to the American Psychiatric Association.
MANKATO, MN
kduz.com

Hutchinson Man Charged After Taxi Ride From Sioux Falls to Hutchinson

A Hutchinson man was arrested and charged Monday after allegedly assaulting a taxi driver and not paying for a ride from Sioux Falls, South Dakota to Hutchinson. Police say 41-year-old Jonathan David Weseloh is facing several charges, including Felony-Simple Robbery, theft, assault, and controlled substance-possession. Police say a taxi driver...
HUTCHINSON, MN
knuj.net

UPDATE ON NEW AUBURN INCIDENT

The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office has released some more information on a law enforcement involved situation that resulted in the death of an adult male in New Auburn. The sheriff’s office says was called to assist in a welfare check around 1:30 Wednesday afternoon at a residence in the 8200 block of 3rd Street. Law enforcement was on scene for over 10 hours as they tried to communicate with the man. Shortly after midnight, law enforcement was involved in a situation where force was used that resulted in the death of the male. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating. Authorities say due to the nature and status of the investigation, no other information is available at this time.
NEW AUBURN, MN
mprnews.org

Minnesota BCA identifies officers involved in fatal shooting

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has identified the officers who shot and killed a man during a call in Sibley County early Thursday morning. Brent Alsleben, 34, of New Auburn was shot by three Hutchinson police officers after a 10-hour standoff. According to the BCA, Alsleben’s family asked the...
SIBLEY COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy