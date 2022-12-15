Read full article on original website
2022 PNC Championship prize money payout breakdown for each team
It pays to play well, even during professional golf’s silly season. Just ask the Singhs. Three-time major champion Vijay Singh and son, Qass, signed for a 13-under 59 for the second consecutive day to win the 2022 PNC Championship at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando for the first time in their 16th playing of the annual family hit-and-giggle.
Idaho8.com
2 fumbles by Heinicke hinder Commanders in loss to Giants
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke fumbled twice in what turned out to be a 20-12 loss to the New York Giants. Washington had lost just one of its previous eight games but could not get much going on offense on Sunday night against its division rival. The defeat dropped the Commanders to 7-6-1. The Giants improved to 8-5-1 by winning the rematch of a 20-20 tie between the NFC East rivals that came two weeks ago. That was Washington’s previous game but having a bye week before facing New York again did not help coach Ron Rivera and his club.
Idaho8.com
String of turnovers dooms Bucs, allows Bengals to rally
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers led by two touchdowns at halftime and appeared poised to grab a two-game lead in the woeful NFC South. But a second-half meltdown saw AFC North-leading Cincinnati storm back for a 34-23 victory. At 6-8, the Bucs are the lone team in their division with a chance to finish the regular season with a winning record. Tom Brady gave the ball away on four consecutive possessions in the second half. The 45-year-old quarterback threw an interception, lost two fumbles and threw another pick.
Idaho8.com
Hurts runs for 3 TDs as Eagles squeeze by Bears 25-20
CHICAGO (AP) — Jalen Hurts tied a career high by running for three touchdowns and the Philadelphia Eagles beat the struggling Chicago Bears 25-20. The Eagles, with the best record in the NFL, made just enough plays to come away with a tighter-than-anticipated win. Hurts ran for 61 yards and threw for 315 yards with two interceptions. Chicago’s Justin Fields rushed for 95 yards to reach exactly 1,000 on the season, joining Michael Vick and Lamar Jackson as the only quarterbacks to rush for 1,000 or more. He also set a franchise single-season rushing record for a QB. But the Bears lost their seventh straight game.
Idaho8.com
Giants beat Commanders in prime time to end winless streak
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Daniel Jones and the New York Giants ended their winless streak by beating the Washington Commanders 20-12. Jones was 21 of 32 passing to win in prime time for the first time in 10 chances in the NFL. Kayvon Thibodeaux scored a touchdown on a fumble he forced and recovered after declaring earlier this week that prime time likes him. The Giants forced a second fumble by Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke with six minutes left in the fourth quarter. New York bolstered its playoff chances by improving to 8-5-1 and hurt Washington’s postseason hopes two weeks after the teams played to a tie.
Idaho8.com
Browns DE Clowney in concussion protocol, S Johnson hurt
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns could be without defensive end Jadeveon Clowney for a while after he sustained a concussion in Saturday’s 13-3 win over the Baltimore Ravens. Clowney is in his second season with the Browns. He left in the first half to be evaluated for a head injury and didn’t return. Coach Kevin Stefanski said Clowney has been placed in the league’s concussion protocol. The 29-year-old Clowney has just two sacks this season, but he’s been disruptive against the run for a Cleveland defense still seeking consistency. Stefanski said it was too early to know how long Clowney will be out. The Browns host New Orleans on Saturday.
Idaho8.com
Tannehill overcomes ankle injury, but Titans toppled again
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Tannehill’s injured ankle got a whole lot worse when Khalil Mack rolled it into a thoroughly unnatural position while tackling the quarterback during Tennessee’s opening series against the Los Angeles Chargers. Tannehill improbably returned to the game for the Titans after missing just one series. He performed admirably and even rushed for what turned out to be the tying touchdown. The Chargers’ 17-14 victory left Tannehill facing a long, uncomfortable plane ride back to Nashville with a swollen ankle and thinning chances for a favorable playoff position.
Idaho8.com
Skidding Dolphins see positives despite 32-29 loss to Bills
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa remains optimistic in seeing the Dolphins take positive steps despite extending their skid to three games following a 32-29 loss to the Buffalo Bills. The starting quarterback was encouraged by how the Dolphins offense finally began to find its footing after struggling in losses at San Francisco and the Los Angeles Chargers. The Dolphins combined for just 34 points, 527 yards and 28 first downs in their two previous outings. Miami dropped to 8-6 after entering this weekend as the AFC’s sixth playoff seed, and fell three wins behind Buffalo in the race to win the division title.
Idaho8.com
Rypien overcomes pressure, rallies Broncos past Cards 24-15
DENVER (AP) — Backup quarterback Brett Rypien overcame relentless pressure from a J.J. Watt-led Arizona defense, Justin Simmons had two interceptions and the Denver Broncos held off the Cardinals 24-15. The game featured two backup QBs, but Arizona lost Colt McCoy to a concussion early in the third quarter after he took a hit while diving for a first down. McCoy was intercepted once and his replacement, Trace McSorley, threw two more picks. Rypien was sacked seven times, including three by Watt, but directed three second-half scoring drives to help the Broncos snap a five-game losing streak. Latavius Murray ran for 130 yards and a touchdown for Denver. The Cardinals have lost four straight.
Idaho8.com
Before dramatic Buffalo Bills victory, game was paused due to fans throwing snowballs onto field
The Buffalo Bills claimed victory in a last-second 32-29 win over the Miami Dolphins Saturday night, a dramatic win after the game was briefly paused due to fans throwing snowballs onto the field. During the pause at Buffalo’s Highmark Stadium, officials announced that if anyone on the field is hit...
Idaho8.com
Fierce Eagles pass rush steps up again in victory over Bears
CHICAGO (AP) — Javon Hargrave, Josh Sweat and Haason Reddick had two sacks apiece, helping the Philadelphia Eagles hold off the Chicago Bears for a 25-20 victory. A hustling Reddick also recovered a fumble along Philadelphia’s sideline, stopping a Chicago drive in the third quarter. While dynamic quarterback Jalen Hurts and his top targets have captured most of the attention, Philadelphia’s pass rush has played a key role in its NFL-best 13-1 record. The Eagles lead the league with 55 sacks. The 28-year-old Reddick has a team-high 12 sacks in his first season with Philadelphia after he agreed to a $45 million, three-year contract in March.
Idaho8.com
Wilson’s up-and-down Jets return ends in disappointment
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson’s comeback story was going about as well as the New York Jets could’ve hoped. There were big-time throws, a pretty touchdown and loud cheers from the MetLife Stadium crowd. Then came the second half. And an unhappy ending. Wilson had a costly interception to open the third quarter and the offense mostly stumbled after a promising start in a 20-17 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday that dealt a huge blow to New York’s playoff hopes. The Jets fell to 7-7 with their third straight loss that has their playoff chances teetering.
Idaho8.com
Trubisky, Steelers ding Panthers’ playoff hopes, win 24-16
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Mitch Trubisky threw for 179 yards and engineered three long touchdown drives, and the Pittsburgh Steelers held on to beat the Carolina Panthers 24-16. Trubisky filled in for concussed rookie Kenny Pickett. He ran for a 1-yard touchdown and played turnover-free football. Najee Harris carried 24 times for 86 yards and a touchdown and Jaylen Warren added a 2-yard TD run for Pittsburgh, which has won three of its last four games. The Panthers entered the weekend in control of their playoff destiny, needing four wins in four games to win the NFC South. But the Steelers held Carolina to 21 yards rushing.
Idaho8.com
Jets star DT Quinnen Williams out vs. Lions with calf injury
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets will be without star defensive tackle Quinnen Williams for their game against the Detroit Lions. Williams leads the Jets with a career-high 11 sacks. He has a calf injury and was declared inactive by the team 90 minutes before kickoff. Williams is having a breakout fourth season in the NFL while establishing himself as one of the league’s top interior defensive linemen. He was hurt last weekend in New York’s 20-12 loss at Buffalo and was listed as questionable for the game but did not participate in practice all week.
Idaho8.com
Burrow throws for 4 TDs, Bengals rally past Buccaneers 34-23
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Joe Burrow threw for four second-half touchdowns and the surging Cincinnati Bengals rallied from a 17-point deficit to beat Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 34-23 for their sixth straight victory. The Bengals retained sole possession of first place in the AFC North, with Tre Flowers intercepting Brady to set up one touchdown and Logan Wilson sacking the seven-time Super Bowl champion to force a fumble that led to another TD. The first-place Bucs wasted an opportunity to take a two-game lead over Carolina, Atlanta and New Orleans, who all remain in contention for a division title in the NFC South despite being assured of finishing with losing records.
