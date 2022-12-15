CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns could be without defensive end Jadeveon Clowney for a while after he sustained a concussion in Saturday’s 13-3 win over the Baltimore Ravens. Clowney is in his second season with the Browns. He left in the first half to be evaluated for a head injury and didn’t return. Coach Kevin Stefanski said Clowney has been placed in the league’s concussion protocol. The 29-year-old Clowney has just two sacks this season, but he’s been disruptive against the run for a Cleveland defense still seeking consistency. Stefanski said it was too early to know how long Clowney will be out. The Browns host New Orleans on Saturday.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO