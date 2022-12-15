One of my favorite traditions as a child was going to look at Christmas lights. My mom would load us all into the minivan and we'd drive around with my Gran looking at all the wonderful light displays. To be honest, as an adult, I still love Christmas lights just as much, and now I use having my kids as a great motivation to go out & see the ones Northwest Arkansas has to offer. :)

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 3 DAYS AGO