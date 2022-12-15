ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UAMS receives $2 million scholarship commitment

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) has received a $2 million commitment from Rhonda M. Dick, M.D., and Joseph Kennedy “Ken” Dick, MBA, to establish the Dr. Rhonda and Ken Dick Endowed Scholarship in the UAMS College of Medicine. This pledge is made through their revocable trust.
NWA Hispanic Leadership Council sees growth in mentorship program

The NWA Hispanic Leadership Council recently announced the 2022-23 cohort for its Latinx on the Rise mentoring program. Irelia Navarro, head of operations for the organization, said the program this year comprises 30 mentees and 30 mentors. “This is the largest group yet,” Navarro said. “We have students from the...
Real Deals: Fayetteville hotel with 82 rooms checks in $9.6M sale

An 82-room hotel in Fayetteville has a new owner after a recent sale worth $9.6 million. The purchase price equals $117,073 per room. KHAIR Mgmt. Inc., led by Shahid Sheikh, bought the 33,312-square-foot Avid Hotel at 3350 W. Jewell Road. Donda Investment LLC, whose members include Minesh and Vibha Patel, was the seller.
Washington Co. Ark. Sheriff at Fayetteville rehang half staff flags, adding mourning ribbon after Benton Co. officer killed.

Washington Co. Ark. Sheriff at Fayetteville rehang half staff flags, adding mourning ribbon after Benton Co. officer killed. Shannon Becker was born and raised in Joplin and began in radio before graduating from Joplin Senior High in 1990. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Missouri Southern State University (1994). Before launching Joplin News First in 2017, he worked in television and radio, overlapping a career in the music industry. He worked with major music artists for 20 years, garnering gold and platinum records to his credit. He comes to KOAM 7 News Now-CBS/FOX (Morgan-Murphy Media) with more than 30 years in media and entertainment. He previously worked for KOAM. He has five children and two grandchildren.
Arkansas Starbucks workers join national strike

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KAIT) – Starbucks workers in Arkansas are joining the fight to have their voices heard. According to content partner KNWA, the workers at the Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Wedington Drive locations started their strike on Friday, Dec. 16 in response to Starbucks closing multiple unionized locations.
WATCH: Procession for detective killed in Wreaths Across America escort

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — People lined the streets of Bentonville early Sunday morning, Dec. 18, as first responders held a procession for a deputy who was killed on duty. WATCH HERE AS PROCESSION BEGINS. WATCH HERE as procession continues down 14th Street in Bentonville. Benton County Sheriff’s Office Detective...
D.R. Horton makes it official; Riggins acquisition worth $107 million

Arlington, Texas-based D.R. Horton Inc., the nation’s largest homebuilding company, said Thursday (Dec. 15) it will pay $107 million in cash for the assets of Fayetteville builder Riggins Custom Homes and related entities. Included are approximately 3,000 lots, 170 homes in inventory and 173 homes in sales order backlog.
Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk: 12-18-2022

FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – Big week for Arkansas Football with Hogs going out and Hogs coming in on all fronts. In this week’s Arkansas Football Recruiting report with Otis Kirk, the team breaks down all the developing news. We also get into potential transfers and those who will...
NWA solar array is one of the largest of its kind

According to the company, North Little Rock-based solar energy company Seal Solar has nearly completed installing one of the largest solar arrays of its kind in the United States. The 288.64-kilowatt DC array will generate power for Dixie Acres Farm, a poultry farm near Cincinnati in northwestern Washington County and...
Best Decorated Christmas Light Displays in Northwest Arkansas 2022

One of my favorite traditions as a child was going to look at Christmas lights. My mom would load us all into the minivan and we'd drive around with my Gran looking at all the wonderful light displays. To be honest, as an adult, I still love Christmas lights just as much, and now I use having my kids as a great motivation to go out & see the ones Northwest Arkansas has to offer. :)
Concerns heat up after solar company doesn't provide service

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 5NEWS has received several messages from viewers after a Northwest Arkansas solar panel company can’t be reached and hasn’t provided what they promised customers. “It’s embarrassing, but you know, you think you have everything kind of lined up,” said Yolanda Olivera. It...
Fallen heroes honored Saturday with Wreaths Across America

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Saturday, our nation's fallen heroes are honored as part of Wreaths Across America. Each year, volunteers gather at national cemeteries across the country. Veterans' names are read out loud, and then wreaths are laid on their graves. There are ceremonies at both the Fayetteville and Fort...
