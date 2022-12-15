CMC Board of Trustees approves annexation feasibility study request from Moffat County, certifies mill levy

Read full article on original website
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Tapping into Thompson — not worth it, says rancher who’s been part of preservation effort since the get-go
Carbondale rancher Bill Fales remembers those early gatherings going back to the late 2000s when — unlike past environmental debates — agriculture, recreation, conservation, and even different political sides found common ground. The issue: how to convince the federal government to cancel roughly two dozen undeveloped natural-gas leases...
Alamosa Valley Courier
Lauren Boebert’s narrow victory confirmed by mandatory recount in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert has officially secured a second two-year term in Washington, D.C. A mandatory recount of votes cast in the Garfield County Republican’s narrow 2022 win over Democrat Adam Frisch, a former Aspen City Councilman, was completed Monday. Boebert’s margin of victory over Frisch shrunk to 546 votes, or 0.07 percentage points, from 550 votes before the recount.
What Would It Take To Open Another Whataburger In Colorado?
A popular burger chain has announced four more new locations coming to Colorado. Have you ever considered opening a fast-food franchise? Take a quick look at what you'd need to do to open your own Whataburger in Colorado. Coloradoans were a bit disappointed to learn all four of the new...
I-70 Vail Pass closed until further notice; expect delays
Interstate 70 at Vail Pass was scheduled to close for winter maintenance at 10 a.m. on Thursday morning, so drivers should expect delays in the area during that time. According to CDOT, the closure was in place between Exit 180 (East Vail) and Exit 190 (Vail Pass).Drivers can stay updated about closures throughout the state by visiting Cotrip.org. CORRECTION: An update to the article showed the closure had been lifted, but CDOT confirmed the winter maintenance closure that began at 10 a.m. on Tuesday remained in place as of 11:45 a.m.
