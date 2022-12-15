ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

750thegame.com

Oregon State Defense Dominates Again, Beat Florida 30-3

Oregon State offensive lineman Brandon Kipper (68) holds up Oregon State wide receiver Tyjon Lindsey (1) after Lindsey scored a touchdown against Florida during the first half of the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) The Oregon State Beavers...
CORVALLIS, OR
klcc.org

Beavers win big in Vegas

Oregon State played all their cards right in Vegas Saturday, trouncing Florida 30-3 at the Las Vegas Bowl. The Beavers end with a 10-win season for only the third time in program history. Five different Beavers scored touchdowns in the win. Oregon State held Florida to just two yards in...
CORVALLIS, OR
750thegame.com

OSN: Why The Oregon Ducks Will Beat North Carolina In The Holiday Bowl

BERKELEY, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 29: Bo Nix #10 of the Oregon Ducks looks on against the California Golden Bears during the first quarter of an NCAA football game at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Berkeley, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) It’s not...
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Talia von Oelhoffen scores 41 to carry hot-shooting Oregon State past Nevada in Maui Classic

Talia von Oelhoffen seemingly couldn’t miss on Saturday, and her Oregon State women’s basketball teammates also shot the ball well. Von Oelhoffen finished with a career-high 41 points on 17-of-20 shooting to lead the Beavers to a 96-84 victory over Nevada in the Maui Classic in Kihei, Hawaii. The OSU star made all 13 of her two-point shots, connected on 4 of 7 from three-point range and hit 3 of 3 from the free-throw line. Von Oelhoffen also added five rebounds and six assists.
CORVALLIS, OR
thecomeback.com

CFB world laughs at hilariously sad Florida field goal

The Florida Gators were pummeled in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday. The Oregon State Beavers delivered that pummeling, as they defeated the Gators 30-3. But what’s more notable is what happened at the end of the game, which won’t be a highlight for years to come.
GAINESVILLE, FL
The Oregonian

Oregon State’s Scott Barnes says Jonathan Smith’s new contract further proof the school is a ‘destination place’

Scott Barnes said he had been thinking about a new contract for Oregon State football coach “for quite a few weeks” prior to Sunday’s announcement of a new deal. The OSU athletic director said he came to terms with Smith on a six-year, $30.6 million contract a few weeks ago. Barnes insists there was little thought that the new deal, which increases Smith’s salary by more than $6 million over the life of the contract, was meant to fend off programs looking for a new coach.
CORVALLIS, OR
KGW

UO team works in burned forestland to give bees a better chance

EUGENE, Ore. — Up close, bees are beautiful creatures. There are quite a few varieties of them in the Pacific Northwest but they are in trouble. Their numbers are down. In Oregon, a few types are on or headed for the Endangered Species Act list. That's a concern for University of Oregon assistant professor Lauren Ponisio.
EUGENE, OR
Roger Marsh

Oregon witness reports zigzagging flashing light

One frame from the witness video.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) An Oregon witness at Eugene reported watching and videotaping an object flashing light as it moved in a zigzag fashion at about 6:40 p.m. on November 26, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Roseburg Senator Dallas Heard retiring from Oregon Legislature

ROSEBURG, Ore. – Senator Dallas Heard (R-Roseburg) will be retiring from the Oregon Legislature, his office announced on December 15. Senator Heard’s decision will be effective starting January 1, 2023. Although he left the possibility of returning to politics open, his departure marks the end of eight years of service as Roseburg’s Senate representative in Salem. Senator Heard said he made the decision to retire to have more time to spend with his family and raise his sons. A replacement for Senator Heard’s position was not mentioned in his statement.
ROSEBURG, OR
beachconnection.net

Three Oregon Coast Sort-of-Hotspots with Something Really Different

(Oregon Coast) – With no small amount of irony, bumping into some rarity along the Oregon coast is not a rare occurrence. There's no shortage of that which is eye-opening, especially if it's the first time you've been to one spot. Indeed, even second or third visits can bring something you've never seen before. (Photo of cave at Neptune, Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
YACHATS, OR
klcc.org

Officials say new intermodal rail terminal will take trucks off I-5

Officials cut the ribbon Thursday on a new intermodal rail terminal near Albany. Advocates said it could take hundreds of trucks off I-5 each day. The 64-acre facility will allow the transfer of shipping containers from truck to train, and vice versa. The idea is to make it easier for Willamette Valley farms and businesses to ship products and get raw materials without having to send trucks to major ports in Seattle or Tacoma.
ALBANY, OR
kykn.com

Keizer Station Retail Theft Sting

On Thursday, December 8, 2022, officers from the Keizer Police Department, in collaboration with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, conducted a retail theft operation in Keizer Station. The goal was to identify, apprehend, and hold people accountable for committing theft at the various retailers located in the complex. Law...
KEIZER, OR
kptv.com

8 arrested, $1700 recovered in Keizer shoplifting sting

KEIZER, Ore. (KPTV) - The Keizer Police Department, in collaboration with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, arrested eight people during a shoplifting sting on December 8. Law enforcement worked with various retailers in the Keizer area to identify and arrest people for committing theft. During the nine-hour operation, officers...
KEIZER, OR
Lebanon-Express

Albany shuts down community spa for good

After three decades of use, the Albany Community Pool’s spa is permanently closed. The hot tub was deemed structurally unsafe, and those who relied on the hot water for health benefits are pained by its closure. Past its prime. With a raised platform of degrading wood, Fiberglass and sinking...
ALBANY, OR
nbc16.com

U.S. 20 between Albany and Corvallis closed due to crash

U.S. 20 halfway between Albany and Corvallis may be closed for several hours due to a crash, the Oregon Department of Transportation announced at 5:15 p.m. Saturday. The crash occurred at milepost 5.4 and drivers are asked to take alternate routes and drive with caution when in the area. Visit...
CORVALLIS, OR
kpic

More details about the Springfield GuestHouse Inn & Suites closure

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Following a site inspection Tuesday, December 13, the Eugene Springfield Fire Marshal's Office, alongside the Springfield Police Department, and City of Springfield officials, evacuated more than 70 people due to multiple fire and life safety code violations. According to Eugene Springfield Deputy Fire Marshal Travis Worthington,...
SPRINGFIELD, OR

