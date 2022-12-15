Read full article on original website
750thegame.com
Oregon State Defense Dominates Again, Beat Florida 30-3
Oregon State offensive lineman Brandon Kipper (68) holds up Oregon State wide receiver Tyjon Lindsey (1) after Lindsey scored a touchdown against Florida during the first half of the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) The Oregon State Beavers...
Oregon Ducks at epicenter of nation's wild recruiting finish - for better or worse
It is projected to be a wild finish to the 2023 recruiting cycle with the early signing period beginning Wednesday. Few programs have more on the line than the Oregon Ducks, who are among the finalists for several five-star prospects. At the forefront of that recruiting effort is current ...
klcc.org
Beavers win big in Vegas
Oregon State played all their cards right in Vegas Saturday, trouncing Florida 30-3 at the Las Vegas Bowl. The Beavers end with a 10-win season for only the third time in program history. Five different Beavers scored touchdowns in the win. Oregon State held Florida to just two yards in...
750thegame.com
OSN: Why The Oregon Ducks Will Beat North Carolina In The Holiday Bowl
BERKELEY, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 29: Bo Nix #10 of the Oregon Ducks looks on against the California Golden Bears during the first quarter of an NCAA football game at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Berkeley, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) It’s not...
750thegame.com
OSN: Why It Was A No-Brainer For Oregon State To Extend Coach Jonathan Smith’s Contract
Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith throws during warm ups prior to an NCAA college football game against Colorado on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Corvallis, Ore. Oregon State won 42-9. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman) What a time to be an Oregon State Beavers football fan. The wins just keep on...
Talia von Oelhoffen scores 41 to carry hot-shooting Oregon State past Nevada in Maui Classic
Talia von Oelhoffen seemingly couldn’t miss on Saturday, and her Oregon State women’s basketball teammates also shot the ball well. Von Oelhoffen finished with a career-high 41 points on 17-of-20 shooting to lead the Beavers to a 96-84 victory over Nevada in the Maui Classic in Kihei, Hawaii. The OSU star made all 13 of her two-point shots, connected on 4 of 7 from three-point range and hit 3 of 3 from the free-throw line. Von Oelhoffen also added five rebounds and six assists.
thecomeback.com
CFB world laughs at hilariously sad Florida field goal
The Florida Gators were pummeled in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday. The Oregon State Beavers delivered that pummeling, as they defeated the Gators 30-3. But what’s more notable is what happened at the end of the game, which won’t be a highlight for years to come.
Oregon State’s Scott Barnes says Jonathan Smith’s new contract further proof the school is a ‘destination place’
Scott Barnes said he had been thinking about a new contract for Oregon State football coach “for quite a few weeks” prior to Sunday’s announcement of a new deal. The OSU athletic director said he came to terms with Smith on a six-year, $30.6 million contract a few weeks ago. Barnes insists there was little thought that the new deal, which increases Smith’s salary by more than $6 million over the life of the contract, was meant to fend off programs looking for a new coach.
KGW
UO team works in burned forestland to give bees a better chance
EUGENE, Ore. — Up close, bees are beautiful creatures. There are quite a few varieties of them in the Pacific Northwest but they are in trouble. Their numbers are down. In Oregon, a few types are on or headed for the Endangered Species Act list. That's a concern for University of Oregon assistant professor Lauren Ponisio.
Oregon witness reports zigzagging flashing light
One frame from the witness video.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) An Oregon witness at Eugene reported watching and videotaping an object flashing light as it moved in a zigzag fashion at about 6:40 p.m. on November 26, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
kezi.com
Roseburg Senator Dallas Heard retiring from Oregon Legislature
ROSEBURG, Ore. – Senator Dallas Heard (R-Roseburg) will be retiring from the Oregon Legislature, his office announced on December 15. Senator Heard’s decision will be effective starting January 1, 2023. Although he left the possibility of returning to politics open, his departure marks the end of eight years of service as Roseburg’s Senate representative in Salem. Senator Heard said he made the decision to retire to have more time to spend with his family and raise his sons. A replacement for Senator Heard’s position was not mentioned in his statement.
Oregon witness can't identify strange blue light hovering over nearby trees
An Oregon witness at Springfield reported watching and photographing a strange-looking blue light hovering behind nearby trees at about 9:44 p.m. on December 9, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
beachconnection.net
Three Oregon Coast Sort-of-Hotspots with Something Really Different
(Oregon Coast) – With no small amount of irony, bumping into some rarity along the Oregon coast is not a rare occurrence. There's no shortage of that which is eye-opening, especially if it's the first time you've been to one spot. Indeed, even second or third visits can bring something you've never seen before. (Photo of cave at Neptune, Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
klcc.org
Officials say new intermodal rail terminal will take trucks off I-5
Officials cut the ribbon Thursday on a new intermodal rail terminal near Albany. Advocates said it could take hundreds of trucks off I-5 each day. The 64-acre facility will allow the transfer of shipping containers from truck to train, and vice versa. The idea is to make it easier for Willamette Valley farms and businesses to ship products and get raw materials without having to send trucks to major ports in Seattle or Tacoma.
kykn.com
Keizer Station Retail Theft Sting
On Thursday, December 8, 2022, officers from the Keizer Police Department, in collaboration with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, conducted a retail theft operation in Keizer Station. The goal was to identify, apprehend, and hold people accountable for committing theft at the various retailers located in the complex. Law...
kptv.com
8 arrested, $1700 recovered in Keizer shoplifting sting
KEIZER, Ore. (KPTV) - The Keizer Police Department, in collaboration with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, arrested eight people during a shoplifting sting on December 8. Law enforcement worked with various retailers in the Keizer area to identify and arrest people for committing theft. During the nine-hour operation, officers...
Lebanon-Express
Albany shuts down community spa for good
After three decades of use, the Albany Community Pool’s spa is permanently closed. The hot tub was deemed structurally unsafe, and those who relied on the hot water for health benefits are pained by its closure. Past its prime. With a raised platform of degrading wood, Fiberglass and sinking...
nbc16.com
U.S. 20 between Albany and Corvallis closed due to crash
U.S. 20 halfway between Albany and Corvallis may be closed for several hours due to a crash, the Oregon Department of Transportation announced at 5:15 p.m. Saturday. The crash occurred at milepost 5.4 and drivers are asked to take alternate routes and drive with caution when in the area. Visit...
yachatsnews.com
County commissioners and residents along Forest Service road east of Waldport advocate changing racist name
Almost 20 years after Lincoln County commissioners declined to change a racist road name east of Waldport, the county now appears poised to rename it for a former slave who lived there 140 years ago. As far as the U.S. Forest Service is concerned, the half-mile stretch of fern- and...
kpic
More details about the Springfield GuestHouse Inn & Suites closure
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Following a site inspection Tuesday, December 13, the Eugene Springfield Fire Marshal's Office, alongside the Springfield Police Department, and City of Springfield officials, evacuated more than 70 people due to multiple fire and life safety code violations. According to Eugene Springfield Deputy Fire Marshal Travis Worthington,...
