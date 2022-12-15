Long Haul: This Leave-In Conditioner Has Been My Go-To for 6 Years Because It Keeps My Blonde Hair Healthy

I’ve been getting my hair highlighted ever since I can remember, and all that bleach can really do a number over time. That said, I’m no stranger to breakage and for many years, my hair had a dry, straw-like texture. Now, my hairdresser can’t believe how healthy my hair is “for a blonde"—and it's all thanks to the It’s a 10 Miracle leave-in conditioner.

I’ve used this baby for the past six years and I’ve yet to find something that works better, despite shopping around for something new many times.

Highlighting and coloring your hair isn’t exactly the best thing for keeping it healthy, considering it involves slapping a bunch of chemicals onto your head and intentionally lifting as much of your natural color as possible to make it lighter. The process, no matter how you spin it, is strenuous on your strands—which is why using a leave-in conditioner is crucial: It can strengthen fried hair and help prevent breakage.

The It’s a 10 leave-in conditioner is formulated with ingredients like vitamin C, silk amino acids and panthenol to tame frizz, smooth your hair texture and strengthen each strand over time. It also has sunflower seed and green tea extract to protect against environmental damage.

Remember when you were a kid, and your mom would spray detangler in your hair after a bath? And your hair would smell like a tropical island and make the brush glide through any knots without snagging? This leave-in conditioner does that—and so much more. While I love the nostalgia I feel whenever I spritz this in my hair, it’s really the results that keep me coming back for more.

In fact, when I tried skipping this step in my routine for a few washes recently, my hair was noticeably acting out. I had major tangles and my ends were visibly drier. Not to mention my hair looked lifeless and lost its shine and softness. Never again will I be without it.

Depending on how often you wash your hair, a bottle will last you quite a while. I’ve been using my 10-ounce bottle for months at two to three washes per week. Four or five spritzes throughout my hair usually does the trick, but if I need a little extra, I’ll put a spritz in my hand and use my fingers to apply it to specific areas.

The It’s A 10 Leave-In Conditioner is the one beauty product I would bring with me to a desert island—and if your hair gets as dry as mine does, it should definitely be yours, too.

Liv Dubyak is PureWow's Commerce Editor. She writes across the board in fashion, beauty, wellness and home, focusing on products that can elevate your everyday life. She loves trying new products, sharing her honest experiences to help you decide whether what you’re buying is worth it or not (Augustinus Bader is a must-have).