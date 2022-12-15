ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, GA

Missing 11-year-old who disappeared with man still believed to be in Georgia

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 3 days ago
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Police Department said it believes an 11-year-old girl who disappeared with an adult man is still in Georgia.

The parents of R’Kayla Briggs told Channel 2′s Tom Jones on Wednesday they believe she is with a 22-year-old man.

Initially, the parents said they thought the two were headed to Texas, but the police department said in a Facebook post on Thursday that “information obtained indicates that she is not in Texas.”

Her parents say Briggs packed a bag and left home on Monday, and they believe she is in danger. She deleted her social media accounts and isn’t answering the phone.

“Bring her back. We are asking you to bring her back because we are not going to stop,” mother Kenicia Moss said.

Police say Briggs was taken from her home without permission. Her parents say it was a 22-year-old man Briggs met on Instagram who took her.

“Parents, we encourage you. Check phones. Check internet. You never know,” Moss said. “R’Kayla, we love you. We love you, girl. Come home.”

Her parents have a picture of the man, and they are urging him to do the right thing and bring their daughter home. They say they won’t rest until Briggs is home safe and sound.

Anyone with information about Briggs’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.

Comments / 35

nikole
3d ago

hell... if they got a picture of the guy, it would be smart to post the guy's picture so people can be on the lookout

Brittney Merrell
3d ago

Kids that young should not have their own social media accounts!! 11 years old?!?!? Meeting guys!!!! I pray for her safe return.

Pamela Gresham Pierce
3d ago

CONFUSED, says she packed a bag and left. Also says guy took her from her home ????? Sounds like where’s the parental guidance!!

