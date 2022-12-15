Rian Johnson says 'it wouldn't be the end of the world' if he never makes another 'Star Wars' movie

Rian Johnson on the set of "The Last Jedi." Lucasfilm

Johnson directed 2017's "The Last Jedi."

He told Insider that if he didn't get a chance to do another, "it wouldn't be the end of the world."

"I love the world. I love the people. I love 'Star Wars' fans," he added.

For Rian Johnson, there's still hope that he'll be able to direct another "Star Wars" project.

Back in 2017, before his chapter in the saga "The Last Jedi" opened in theaters, Lucasfilm announced that Johnson would be creating an all-new "Star Wars" trilogy .

But since then, a lot has happened.

The Han Solo origin movie, "Solo," flopped, fans got burnt out by the Skywalker saga when "The Rise of Skywalker" was released, Disney bought Fox, "Star Wars" TV shows began showing up on Disney+, and Johnson went off and began his "Knives Out" franchise.

So, five years after the announcement, the question has to be asked: Would it be the end of the world if he never made another "Star Wars" movie?

"The Last Jedi." Lucasfilm

"It wouldn't be the end of the world for anyone, I think," Johnson told Insider while promoting "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery."

"But I would be sad," he continued. "I love the world. I love the people. I love 'Star Wars' fans. I love the passion of how they engage in it, there's nothing like telling a story in this world and then experiencing people truly connecting to it and letting you know that. It's extraordinary. So I'm hoping I get to do it again, but nothing is the end of the world until the end of the world actually happens, which, what day of the week is it?"

When "The Last Jedi" opened in 2017, it became hugely polarizing as some praised it for pulling off some originality within the constraints of one of the biggest movie franchises of all time, while others felt Johnson ruined the saga due to his bold choices.

Regardless, Johnson has always appreciated the passion of the fans and has always said he is willing to come back to the franchise.

But it might now come to a question of when and how.

Rian Johnson. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty

Johnson has been entrenched in the "Knives Out" franchise for years and still owes a third movie to Netflix, which he said he's beginning to write the script for. On top of that, Disney has leaned heavily into TV as the medium for its "Star Wars" properties following the success of "The Mandalorian."

The latest to find praise was "Andor," which follows Diego Luna's Cassian Andor before the events of the 2016 movie "Rogue One."

Johnson told Insider that he hasn't seen "Andor" yet, and though he's aware of "Star Wars" showing up more as TV shows these days, he isn't sure if his trilogy idea would fit better in that form because he hasn't worked out the story yet.

"So the honest answer is I don't know," he said. "I have no clue. I'm so focused on making the next mystery movie, the next Benoit Blanc movie."

He added that he has been talking about "Star Wars" with Lucasfilm president Kathy Kennedy, and said, "it's a down the line, let's come back to this, thing. It would be jumping the gun to — even before I have a story in mind — to think about where it best belongs."