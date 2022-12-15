Student who was stabbed Thursday at Hammond High School has been released from hospital

Hammond High School in Columbia Jacob Calvin Meyer/Baltimore Sun/TNS

One student was hospitalized and another is in custody following an altercation at Hammond High School in Columbia on Thursday afternoon.

At 12:57 p.m., Howard County Police responded to Hammond after reports that a 17-year-old male student had been stabbed by a 15-year-old female student, who was known to the victim, according to a tweet by the department .

Hammond’s school resource officer responded to the scene immediately, the department said, and the female student was located in the area and placed in custody shortly thereafter.

The victim had been released from Shock Trauma in Baltimore as of 4:41 p.m., Thursday, according to police spokesperson Sherry Llewellyn, who said his injuries were serious but not life-threatening.

A modified lockdown was lifted at Hammond just before 2 p.m. and student dismissal and after-school activities proceeded as scheduled.

Police said the incident is still under investigation.

“My continued concern remains with the injured student, the family, and our students and staff at Hammond High School who are suffering from fear and trauma resulting from this incident,” Hammond Principal Raymona Reid wrote in an email to the school community Thursday afternoon.

Reid encouraged students to speak with a school counselor if needed and said a crisis team would be available Friday at the school.