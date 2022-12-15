ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to Stream This Weekend: Time Travel Drama, Disturbing Documentary, Holiday Cheer & More

By Cheddar
 3 days ago

Need something to pass the time before the big holiday weekend arrives? Cheddar recommends some darker docs and dramas, high-fantasy action, trippy horror, an of course some Christmastime fare.
Don't Pick Up The Phone - Netflix Picked by Lawrence Banton This is probably one of the wildest and most unbelievable documentaries I've watched in a while, to say the least. In the early 2000s, fast food chains across the country were targeted by a man impersonating a law enforcement officer whose goal was to force individuals to commit sexual assaults through the guise of strip searches. He manipulated fast food workers through hours-long phone calls and directed them to carry out the assaults. But how could the workers fall for such a scam? You have to see it to believe it. Kindred - Hulu Picked by Newsletter Writer Graison Dangor Hulu has adapted Kindred , sci-fi legend Octavia Butler's novel about a Black woman who finds herself repeatedly pulled back through time to a plantation before the Civil War. If the eight-episode series — which began streaming on Dec. 13 — is even half as good as the novel, it will be well worth watching. Just make sure you prepare yourself emotionally.
Dragon Age: Absolution Picked by Digital Editor Mike Nam It's another animated adaptation of a video game franchise on Netflix and a competent one at that. For fans of the Bioware fantasy RPG series, the story of mercenaries, wizards, warriors, and magical items, it won't be surprising that the show features some nuanced character development alongside the dungeons and dragons. Mostly, however, it's a fun, action-filled romp. A Wounded Fawn - Shudder Picked by Reporter Alex Vuocolo Just in time to make top 10 lists, horror streaming service Shudder released a new film that is easily one of the genre's best this year. A Wounded Fawn is part thriller and part psychedelic journey into the depths of an evil mind. What begins as a tense face-off between a killer and his prey in an isolated cabin becomes something much stranger and more horrifying. Outside, in the woods, there is something haunting the killer — and it might even be worse than him.
A Philly Special Christmas Mini Doc - YouTube Picked by Growth Associate Keara O’Driscoll This short documentary shows a different side of your favorite Eagles players and their hidden musical talent! Offensive linemen Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson, Jordan Mailata, and former Eagles linebacker Connor Barwin team up to tackle their toughest opponent yet — a Christmas album. They're releasing one song per week until the full album is released on December 23. Proceeds from the album, A Philly Special Christmas will benefit Philadelphia-based charities such as Children’s Crisis Treatment Center (CCTC). Throwback Pick Home Alone - Disney+ Picked by Sr. News Editor Dina Ross
Though Lawrence Banton steadfastly recommended Home Alone 3 last week , this week I'm going to bring it back to the original. This was the year I watched Home Alone with my son, with promises that even though there is no animation or Happy Meal toys associated with it, the film was worth a watch. Who knew this would be such a hard sell? As you can imagine, once the burglars started stepping on ornaments, getting hit with paint cans, and having their heads burned with blow torches, he was sold. This is a great holiday watch any year, but now that we are so far removed from the premiere in 1990, there's an additional level of complexity; you have to explain to today's kids what a pay phone is and how the McAllister family was able to race to their gate because there was no security at the airport. Perhaps the nostalgia makes it even more enjoyable to watch this time of year.
In Entertainment: 'Wednesday' Streaming Fave, 'Avatar' Preview & Drake's New Necklace

"Netflix's Most PopularNetflix continues to draw eyes to its platform with hit titles as Wednesday became the second-most popular English language series in its history. The Addams Family spinoff racked up more than one billion viewing hours within a month — it's the third title to achieve this — and surpassed the popular Dahmer series. Stranger Things season four remains the most popular series of all time on Netflix, but the Jenna Ortega-led show has one more week to make up ground.Box Office Watch: 'Avatar' Sequel Avatar: The Way of Water, one of the most anticipated films in recent years, is...
Iran Authorities Arrest Actress of Oscar-Winning Movie

"Iranian authorities arrested one of the country’s most renowned actresses Saturday on charges of spreading falsehoods about nationwide protests that grip the country, state media said.The report by IRNA said Taraneh Alidoosti, star of the Oscar-winning movie “The Salesman,” was detained a week after she made a post on Instagram expressing solidarity with the first man recently executed for crimes allegedly committed during the protests.The announcement is the latest in a series of celebrity arrests, that have included footballers, actors and influencers, in response to their open display of support for anti-government demonstrations now in their third monthAccording to the...
Brittney Griner Announces Return to Basketball Weeks After Russian Detention

"It's been just over a week since WNBA star Britney Griner was released from a Russian penal colony, but she said she is ready to make her way back to the court.Griner took to Instagram to address fans who have supported her since her detention earlier this year. The six-time all-star said she was grateful to be back in the U.S. and that she plans on returning to her Phoenix Mercury team this season. Griner was released from Russian custody on Dec. 8 in exchange for arms dealer Viktor Bout after being arrested in February on drug charges."The last 10...
Popculture

TV News Anchor Starts Maternity Leave, Baby Is Due 'Any Day'

Laura Hettiger, co-host of St. Louis' News 4 This Morning and News 4 Great Day, is taking a step back from work as her family prepares for a new addition. Hettiger is currently expecting her first child with husband Mark Allen, and as the couple counts down the days to their little one's arrival, the fan-favorite TV news anchor announced Saturday, Dec. 10 that she is officially on maternity leave.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Elle

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share Sweet New Photos and Details of Lilibet in Their Docuseries

Harry & Meghan - Official Trailer (Netflix) Harry & Meghan - Official Trailer (Netflix) Meghan Markle and Prince Harry briefly touch on their family's newest addition, one-year-old Lilibet “Lili” Diana, in the last episode of their Harry & Meghan docuseries. They discuss who she resembles so far, how they felt after her birth, and their hopes for Lili as she grows up. The couple also shared so many never-before-seen photos of their little girl, including photos and videos from the day she was born: June 4, 2021.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Questions raised by final instalment in Harry and Meghan’s Netflix docuseries

The final part of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix documentary has aired – but what questions did the last three episodes raise?– What did William, now the Prince of Wales, say when he allegedly screamed and shouted at Harry?Harry has not revealed the details but said it was “terrifying” and happened when the Queen summoned Charles, now King, and William and Harry to Sandringham in January 2020 to resolve the Megxit crisis.“It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me and my father say things that just simply weren’t true, and my grandmother quietly...
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, 'Ellen' Show's Dancing DJ, Dies at 40

Stephen Boss attends Critics Choice Association's 5th Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association) Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the longtime and beloved dancing DJ on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
‘Avatar 2’ Makes Waves With $134M U.S. Debut

"By Lindsey Bahr“Avatar: The Way of Water” didn’t make quite as big of a splash as many assumed it would, but James Cameron’s big budget spectacle still helped breathe life into the box office this weekend. The sequel earned $134 million from North American theaters and $300.5 million internationally for a $434.5 million global debut, according to studio estimates on Sunday.It tied with “The Batman” as the fourth highest domestic debut of the year, behind “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” ( $187.4 million in May ), “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” ( $181 million in November ) and “Thor:...
Marie Claire

'Harry & Meghan' Shows Princess Eugenie Playing With Archie on Visit to California

Over its six episodes, Netflix's Harry & Meghan has dropped some major bombshells about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and the royal family. For instance, Meghan relayed in the docuseries how she was told she should not invite her niece, Ashleigh Hale, to her wedding due to their complicated relationship (the Palace has since claimed this to be a "complete and utter lie"). But along with all of the aired drama in Harry & Meghan, the docuseries has also shown some incredibly cute moments between the family, including a glimpse of Princess Eugenie with Archie, the son of her cousin Harry.
CALIFORNIA STATE
New York Post

Harry and Meghan demand royal summit — and an apology

They are making a royal fuss about it. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle demanded Saturday to have a royal summit with the entire British Royal family and push for an apology regarding the alleged treatment at their hands, reports The Sunday Times. Following their bombshell Netflix documentary “Harry & Meghan” — which dropped numerous bombshells — the former royals said they want to “sit down with the royal family”  and address their grievances. “Nothing like that was ever done when Harry and Meghan raised various concerns — no meeting, formal apology or taking responsibility or accountability,” a source close to...
soaphub.com

The Bold and the Beautiful Comings And Goings: Meddling Mom Visits

Who’s coming and who’s going from The Bold and the Beautiful (BB)? Are any of your favorite performers from yesteryear returning to the daytime drama, this week, or in the not-too-far-off future?. The Bold and the Beautiful C&G News. Have any new actors or actresses been cast on...
Why Lawmakers Are Looking to Ban TikTok

Lawmakers have unveiled a bipartisan bill to completely ban TikTok in the U.S. Cheddar News breaks down the decision behind the crackdown and speaks with influencer Kasey Karlsen to get her take.
The Independent

Martin Clunes makes subtle Harry and Meghan dig while sharing story about Queen’s death

Martin Clunes made a subtle dig at Netflix’s Harry and Meghan documentary while appearing on Lorraine.The actor appeared on the series on Thursday (15 December), and was interviewed by host Lorraine Kelly about the final episode of Doc Martin.Clunes, who will make his swansong as the grumpy medic on Christmas Day, also shared his experience of travelling around the south pacific for series Martin Clunes: Islands of the Pacific.The actor said that, while on his travels, there was no phone signal save for intermittent 3G that would let him receive messages every so often.While filing the show in September,...
