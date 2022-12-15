Effective: 2022-12-19 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-19 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Heavy snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis; Oswego LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches in the most persistent lake snows. * WHERE...The Eastern Lake Ontario Region. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes. Experimental content below...do not use operationally To view the experimental polygons please see: http://www.weather.gov/buf/lespolygon COORD...4378 7512 4388 7606 4374 7625 4359 7625 4356 7643 4355 7625 4350 7620 4342 7550 4352 7536 4360 7513 TIME Y22M12D19T0900Z-Y22M12D19T1500Z COORD...4342 7550 4346 7545 4344 7581 4357 7565 4359 7604 4347 7659 4323 7655 4322 7608 4316 7588 4340 7586 TIME Y22M12D19T1500Z-Y22M12D19T2100Z COORD...4338 7587 4354 7617 4356 7643 4347 7659 4329 7651 4324 7643 4320 7626 4328 7620 4320 7608 4316 7588 TIME Y22M12D19T2100Z-Y22M12D20T0000Z

JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO