Effective: 2022-12-19 04:03:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-19 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Oneida LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 11 inches. * WHERE...Northern Oneida county. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute today. Snow could accumulate quickly on roads late this morning through the afternoon with snowfall rates of up to 1 to 2 inches per hour. Experimental content below...do not use operationally To view the experimental polygons please see: http://www.weather.gov/buf/lespolygon COORD...4362 7509 4357 7523 4344 7545 4348 7581 4338 7587 4335 7566 4333 7566 4330 7531 4333 7527 4334 7509 TIME Y22M12D19T0600Z-Y22M12D19T1200Z COORD...4346 7540 4347 7570 4345 7570 4348 7581 4342 7586 4331 7588 4331 7570 4329 7570 4331 7545 4337 7542 TIME Y22M12D19T1200Z-Y22M12D19T1800Z COORD...4323 7577 4330 7576 4333 7581 4330 7581 4331 7588 4327 7586 4316 7588 4315 7579 4317 7576 4323 7573 TIME Y22M12D19T1800Z-Y22M12D20T0000Z

ONEIDA COUNTY, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO