North Salem Central School District receives grant for second resource officer
State Sen. Peter Harckham allocated a $100,000 grant to the North Salem school district, this week. School officials say that the money will be used for a second school resource officer.
As News 12 reported last month , parents in the district have been pushing for a second resource officer, saying one officer is not enough.
School officials say they have not been able to add another one because there wasn’t enough funding in this year’s school budget.
