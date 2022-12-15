ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Restaurant Review: Slice Pizza

By Jason DeRusha
Minnesota Monthly
Minnesota Monthly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AbcQc_0jjzvF9m00

For years, people have complained to me about the lack of solid slice shops in the Twin Cities. Well, complain no more. Black business owners Adam Kado and Hosie Thurmond are bringing what they call New York–style pizza to Minneapolis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33lBTj_0jjzvF9m00

For $4.50 to $5, you get a fairly large slice of Slice. The dough has good flavor and is cooked in a conveyor-style oven to get the outside crispy and the inside chewy. It holds up and supports the toppings, which is important with such a large slice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i6rQD_0jjzvF9m00

The sauce is my kind of sauce: not sweet at all, with a nice note of oregano and spice. Quick service, nice people. You can get an entire pie, as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wIrxb_0jjzvF9m00

No need to get too fancy here; get the cheese, get the pepperoni, and if you’re my 14-year-old son, you’ll get the Meats, with sausage, pepperoni, bacon, and sliced chicken.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oGzPh_0jjzvF9m00

Find it at Midtown Global Market and in northeast Minneapolis, sliceminneapolis.com

The post Restaurant Review: Slice Pizza appeared first on Minnesota Monthly .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bring Me The News

Savage restaurant bringing back popular barbecue drive-thru Saturday

The chicken tender drive-through event at Whiskey Inferno Meat House & Craft Bar in Savage, Minn. in June, 2020. Courtesy of Whiskey Inferno. Whiskey Inferno Meat House & Craft Bar in Savage will serve family-style barbecue meals to drive-through customers Saturday, marking the return of a popular event that helped sustain the business during the early days of the pandemic.
SAVAGE, MN
Hastings Star Gazette

Hastings Restaurant Week to offer customers featured menus and discounts

The City of Hastings will be holding their Hastings Restaurant Week from Jan. 15-22. Customers will be able to try out Hastings’ selection of over 40 restaurants and access specials, featured menus and/or discounts. This celebration of Hastings’ restaurants is the first of its kind and will become an annual affair.
HASTINGS, MN
CBS Minnesota

The Ordway cancels Saturday "Beauty and the Beast" performances

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Ordway canceled its Saturday performances of Disney's Beauty and the Beast due to illness.The show is set to resume Sunday with performances at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. There is limited availability for tickets.MORE: "Beauty & The Beast": The Ordway produces its first musical since 2019The show is playing as part of Broadway at the Ordway through Saturday, Dec. 31.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Pearson's Candy Company sold to California candy maker

A Minneapolis-based investment firm has sold the iconic Pearson's Candy Company to California-based Annabelle Candy Co. Spell Capital Partners, which purchased St. Paul-based Pearson's in 2018, announced the deal this week. Jim Rikkers, senior managing director of Spell Capital, said in statement that the firm modernized and improved efficiencies at...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

A woman’s act of kindness continues to make an impression

MINNEAPOLIS — A woman continues to be showered with praise after she gave her pair of sneakers to a homeless man without shoes at a liquor store this week. Ta Leia Thomas — better known as Ace — was working at a Brooklyn Center liquor store last Tuesday when she saw a homeless man make a pair out of some boxes, trying to protect his feet from the cold. She then gave him her favorite pair of shoes, telling KARE 11, "I didn't care about the shoes, I cared about him."
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Twin Cities liquor store worker's generosity gains global attention

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. – A metro liquor store hopes giving is contagious.WCCO's Beret Leone reported last week about how a worker at Brooklyn Center Liquors gave the shoes right off her feet to a man who came into the store in just his socksNow, the store is sponsoring a drive to keep their unsheltered neighbors warm.Video of Ta Leia "Ace" Thomas taking off her shoes and giving them to a man who had none has gone viral, and so have requests from people all over the globe who want to help."One selfless, little act has turned into this big thing,"...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
luxury-houses.net

One of A Kind Property Sit on 41.7 Acres with Graceful Meandering Asphalt Path Circles in Faribault, Minnesota for Sale at $3.5 Million

3686 Chappuis Trail Home in Faribault, Minnesota for Sale. 3686 Chappuis Trail, Faribault, Minnesota is a beautifully landscaped property with exceptional retreat amenities including sweeping driveway, solid brick construction, 4 stall garage, home theater, exercise room, game rooms, great rooms, kitchens, fireplaces, stamped concrete patio, pool, hot tub sauna, fire pit. This Home in Faribault offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 13,600 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3686 Chappuis Trail, please contact Nancy G. Barr (Phone: 612-636-9190) & Sarah Buhrandt (Phone: 507-491-6083) at Edina Realty, Inc for full support and perfect service.
FARIBAULT, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Center Municipal Liquor Store Losses Topped $51K in 2021

A state audit released this week gives us a closer look at how Minnesota’s municipal liquor stores fared in 2021. Of the 212 in the state, Brooklyn Center suffered the greatest financial loss. “With the killing of Daunte Wright, both stores got looted. Everything got destroyed,” said Tom Agnes,...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

12 Twin Cities moms receive free cars, loaded with holiday gifts: "This is Christmas!"

MINNEAPOLIS – The holiday spirit came to a Minneapolis automotive mechanic school Tuesday, when a dozen moms in need got free cars.Destiny Hill from St. Paul was one of the 12 single, working mothers chosen through the Newgate School's Wheels for Women Program.Hill received a Chevy Equinox, packed with wrapped presents for her three young sons."This is Christmas!" Hill said with a laugh.Local dealerships donated the cars that are now giving the women a host of new opportunities."I'm gonna get [my son, Nikolai] into daycare," said Tatyana Krebsbach from Stillwater. "I'm gonna get another job that probably pays better, and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Crews battle large fire at Maple Grove business

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. -- An investigation is underway after a large fire destroyed a building at a Maple Grove business Sunday morning.According to city officials, multiple 911 callers reported the building on fire just after 4:30 a.m. near the KOA campground. When police and fire crews responded, they found the fire at a business on a property just north of the campground.A metal building at Commercial Black Dirt Inc. was fully engulfed in fire. Additional assistance from surrounding agencies was requested due to a lack of available hydrants at the business.The fire was under control just before 6 a.m. City officials say the building was used as a type of garage for minor maintenance and equipment storage.The building was unoccupied at the time of the fire and there were no injuries. So far, the origin and cause of the fire have not been determined by investigators due to the heavy damage and freezing temperatures. 
MAPLE GROVE, MN
Bring Me The News

Edina pizza joint quietly closes after 38 years

Cheetah Pizza in Edina quietly closed its doors late last month. After 38 years in business, the by-the-slice pizza joint, located at 5125 Edina Industrial Blvd, closed its doors on Nov. 23. A sign on the front door of the business reads: “We have been blessed to have had such...
EDINA, MN
Minnesota Monthly

Lesa Fenwick

Beginning her career in the floral industry in 2010, Lesa Fenwick started with Candlelight Floral & Gifts without any formal training or prior experience. The post Lesa Fenwick appeared first on Minnesota Monthly.
WAYZATA, MN
Minnesota Monthly

Minnesota Monthly

Troy, MI
192
Followers
118
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

The Spirit of Minnesota.

 https://www.minnesotamonthly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy