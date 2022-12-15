Read full article on original website
Georgia police found missing girl, 11, suspected of being human trafficking victim
The missing Georgia girl who left her home earlier this week to meet an adult male she met online was found by police. Police did not say if the girl was with anyone.
Idaho murders: Full video appearing to show Kaylee Goncalves and Maddie Mogen hours before slayings released
Surveillance video appears to show Kaylee Goncalves and Maddie Mogen walking in Moscow hours before they were killed in their rental home with two friends.
Las Vegas toddler sisters killed after aunt allegedly drunkenly plows into tree with girls' mom in front seat
Two sisters, ages 2 and 3, were killed in an alleged drunk driving crash in North Las Vegas, and now their aunt, who was behind the wheel, and mom are facing charges.
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
Boston murder suspect found hanging by his underwear after attempting to escape police out 12th floor window
Boston police allege that a man tried to jump out of an apartment window when police arrived and discovered a dead body in the unit on Sunday night.
‘60s heartthrob Richard Chamberlain reflects on why he kept his sexuality a secret: ‘I had to be very careful’
Richard Chamberlain is a '60s Hollywood star who appeared in iconic classics, such as "Dr. Kildare" and "The Thorn Birds." He was also the original Jason Bourne.
Ex-NBA great Amar'e Stoudemire breaks silence on arrest: 'I could never see myself assaulting any person'
Former NBA superstar Amar’e Stoudemire spoke out Sunday night about his arrest on a misdemeanor battery charge in Florida allegedly in an incident involving his daughter.
Karine Jean-Pierre ripped for claiming Biden has worked to secure the border: 'Most egregious lie I've heard'
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is facing criticism for her defense of the Biden administration's handling of the border crisis during Thursday's press briefing.
Massive Berlin aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts, injuring 2 and flooding hotel with 260K gallons of water
A massive aquarium in Berlin burst Friday dispelling 264,000 gallons of water, 1,500 fish and injured two people.
Tennis player suspended three years after admitting to fixing match
Barbara Gatica Avilés has been banned from tennis for three years after admitting to fixing a match in 2016. She also had been suspended for an anti-doping violation.
Oklahoma transgender student charged with assaulting female high school classmates in bathroom
A transgender student at a Oklahoma high school has been charged with assaulting two female students in the girls' restroom, according to a police report.
California Ferrari splits in half in crash that kills 1
A three-vehicle crash in southern California's Silverado area left one person dead and a red Ferrari split in half on Friday afternoon, shutting down the road.
Medical transport plane crashes off Hawaii coast, Coast Guard search underway
The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for three passengers after a fixed-wing medical transport airplane went down in waters off the coast of Maui on Thursday night.
Alex Rodriguez makes new relationship official on Instagram
Former New York Yankees slugger and shortstop Alex Rodriguez made his relationship with 42-year-old Jac Cordeiro official on Instagram with a few pictures.
Prince William attends exes wedding solo amid Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Netflix drama
Prince William attended the soiree solo for his ex-girlfriend Rose Farquhar amid claims he screamed at brother Prince Harry in new Meghan Markle Netflix doc.
Twitter leftist Keith Olbermann mocked after Musk suspends his account: ‘Scream into an empty room’
Conservative Twitter accounts ridiculed former MSNBC host Keith Olbermann after Elon Musk temporarily suspended his Twitter account on Thursday.
Arizona court dismisses Republican's lawsuit challenging secretary of state election results
An Arizona Superior Court judge dismissed a lawsuit from Republican secretary of state candidate Rep. Mark Finchem over the results of the Nov. 8 election.
Idaho murders: Former medical examiner disputes coroner's toxicology claims
Former medical examiner Dr. Michael Baden told Fox News Digital that the toxicology reports for the Idaho murder victims could offer critical insights.
Two men sold 120,000 fake oxycodone laced with fentanyl through dark web, encrypted messaging apps
Two men were indicted for allegedly using the dark web to sell more than 120,000 fake oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl to thousands of customers across the country.
Michigan Democrats want to steal my rights so they can reward their union buddies
Michigan Democrats want to end right-to-work and force me to join a union. That's so Gov. Whitmer and her Democrat allies can reward their union buddies.
