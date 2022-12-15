ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Dozens Of Notable College Football Players Are Skipping Bowl Season

By Lauren Merola
 3 days ago

Skipping a bowl game to prepare for the NFL Draft has become a norm in college football. Now, it's celebrated when a pro prospect decides to play one final game in his school colors.

But many, this year, decided otherwise. Big names like Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, Texas running back Bijan Robinson and Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. decided to opt out of their school's respective bowl games.

Robinson is ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.'s No. 8 overall prospect , as of Monday, heading into the 2023 NFL Draft. Kiper said Robinson does "everything" for the Longhorns, including running routes inside and outside, catching passes and, most importantly, scoring a lot of touchdowns.

Clemson edge Myles Murphy, LSU edge BJ Ojulari and Notre Dame edge Isaiah Foskey all sidelined themselves as well. Murphy comes in at No. 10 on Kiper's list. Foskey comes in at No. 5 and Ojulari at No. 7 on Kiper's list of best outside linebackers available.

At quarterback, Louisville's Malik Cunningham and Kentucky's Will Levis, along with Richardson, headline the names who've opted not to play.

Levis is Kiper's No. 3 overall best prospect listed. Levis has 19 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season, and his 60.3 QBR ranks 61st in the country. While his stats won't sell you, Kiper said he was "really impressed with his game" and that "Levis has a rocket launcher for an arm and makes some 'wow' throws."

Tight ends Dalton Kincaid (Utah) and Michael Mayer (Notre Dame) are out, along with wide receivers Josh Downs (North Carolina) and Jalin Hyatt (Tennessee). On defense, cornerbacks Emmanuel Forbes (Mississippi State), Christian Gonzalez (Oregon) and Cam Smith (South Carolina) and edge Drew Sanders (Arkansas) won't bowl either.

