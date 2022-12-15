Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Mike Anderson's Seafood RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoBaton Rouge, LA
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
4 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Gino's Italian RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Related
Three Adults and Two Juvenile Suspects Arrested in Louisiana in Connection with Large Fentanyl Trafficking Operation
Three Adults and Two Juvenile Suspects Arrested in Louisiana in Connection with Large Fentanyl Trafficking Operation. Narcotics agents in East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana recently dismantled a large fentanyl trafficking operation, which involved three operational locations in Baton Rouge and one in Livingston Parish. The operation resulted in the arrest of four suspects, including two minors, and the seizure of 2.8 pounds of fentanyl, 1220 pressed fentanyl pills, half a pound of heroin, 2 pounds of methamphetamine, 14 dosage units of Xanax, 16 grams of marijuana, and various firearms. More arrest warrants are expected in the case.
Deputies seeking help to identify person accused in armed robbery
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to identify a person accused in an armed robbery. Investigators said the armed robbery happened around 7 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18, along Essen Park Avenue. The...
wbrz.com
Deputies searching for man accused in Sunday morning armed robbery off Essen Lane
BATON ROUGE - Deputies are asking for the public's help to find a man who allegedly robbed someone at gunpoint off Essen Lane Sunday morning. According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the robbery happened near the intersection of Essen Park Avenue and Essen Lane around 7 a.m. Sunday.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 17, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 17, 2022. Phillip Anthony Marron, 35, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery of a pregnant victim. Kolbey Ray Williams, 27, Baton Rouge: Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of marijuana; in park after hours; instate detainer. Jacoby...
Louisiana inmate grabs deputy’s gun, fatally shoots himself in head inside courthouse, State Police say
NEW ORLEANS — A prisoner grabbed a guard's gun and fatally shot himself in the head at a south Louisiana courthouse on Monday, investigators said Friday. The shooting near a courtroom at the St. Mary Parish courthouse in Franklin led to a lockdown. Trooper Derek Senegal, a spokesperson for...
cenlanow.com
FBI arrests schizophrenic man in connection with threat made against elementary school in Brusly
BRUSLY, La. (BRPROUD) – A man from California caught the attention of the FBI after allegedly making a threatening phone call to Brusly Upper Elementary School on Tuesday, December 13. According to WBR Interim Superintendent David Corona, around noon on Thursday, December 15, the man was arrested in connection...
Suspect wanted in New Iberia homicide case turned themselves in to police
New Iberia police have confirmed a homicide was committed in the city Friday morning.
Two-Vehicle Collision on US 90 Results in Death of Louisiana Woman and The Arrest of an Impaired Driver
Two-Vehicle Collision on US 90 Results in Death of Louisiana Woman and The Arrest of an Impaired Driver. Gretna, Louisiana – A two-vehicle collision in Gretna, Louisiana on December 15 resulted in the death of Tricia Cook, 67, and the arrest of Gerald McKnight, 40, on charges of vehicular homicide, DWI, and reckless driving. McKnight allegedly exhibited signs of impairment and provided a breath sample with a blood alcohol concentration above the legal limit. The driver of the other vehicle sustained moderate injuries and was hospitalized.
NOLA.com
18-year-old shot during argument in 7th Ward, New Oreans police say
New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in the 7th Ward Saturday morning that left an 18-year-old man injured. The shooting occurred at about 11:57 a.m. near the intersection of North Miro and Touro streets (map), according to authorities. The victim was driving a car with an unidentified person inside the vehicle.
Videos posted to social media show street racers blocking parts of I-10, doing fiery stunts overnight in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Videos posted to social media appear to show street racers blocking parts of Interstate 10 and performing fiery car stunts overnight in Baton Rouge. The event was part of a ‘Christmas Meet,’ which was posted on Instagram a few days ago. Baton Rouge...
Two Vehicle Crash on LA 16 Claims Life of Teen Driver and Injures Two
Two Vehicle Crash on LA 16 Claims Life of Teen Driver and Injures Two. Livingston Parish – A two-vehicle crash on LA 16 in Louisiana claimed the life of an 18-year-old motorist. The collision occurred when the driver was driving at a high rate of speed and attempted to pass other vehicles. The other driver and a child passenger were sent to a hospital with minor injuries.
UPDATE: Woman wanted in New Iberia homicide has turned herself in
Police are investigating a homicide on Bri Anne Drive in New Iberia. Details are limited at this time. KATC will have more information as it becomes available.
Traffic accident becomes murder investigation in Gentilly
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in the Gentilly Terrance area.
wbrz.com
State Police: Pedestrian killed in Tangipahoa Parish crash
KENTWOOD - A pedestrian was killed after being struck on LA Hwy 10 near North Jackson Road in Tangipahoa Parish, shortly after 6:00 p.m. Friday night. State Police are investigating a fatal crash that took the life of 24-year-old Timothy Warden Jr. of Loranger. According to their initial investigation, authorities...
Police: Suspects inside this vehicle believed to have opened fire on Gentilly bicyclists
According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened near the intersection of Gentilly and Baccich Street around 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Detectives say three unnamed male victims were riding bicycles near the intersection when the pictured white vehicle approached them. It's occupants then opened fire on the three.
brproud.com
Three caught in Livingston Parish after chase involving reported stolen vehicle
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office were led on a chase after trying to get a Dodge Journey to stop. LPSO said the attempted traffic stop was initiated on I-12 west near the Walker/Port Vincent exit. “The vehicle had been reported stolen...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge men charged after deputies find meth, pot, gun and more
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop around 8:50 p.m. on Wednesday, December 14. The traffic stop place in the 4500 block of Southpark Dr. due to a traffic violation. Deputies identified the two occupants in the 2006...
wbrz.com
Multiple deaths at menace motel prompt EBR Metro Council to rewrite ordinance
BATON ROUGE - A recent deadly shooting at the Fairbridge Inn Express has gotten the attention of city leadership in East Baton Rouge Parish. The two-star motel, located off Sherwood Forest Boulevard, is infamous for drug overdoses and criminal activity. Now, District Attorney Hillar Moore says if management doesn't tighten up, it could result in a shutdown by the city.
5 Louisiana law enforcement officers charged with crimes in deadly 2019 arrest
5 Louisiana law enforcement officers charged with state crimes in deadly 2019 arrest of Black motorist Ronald Greene.
houmatimes.com
Gibson man arrested for kidnapping two men at gunpoint in his boat
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Gibson man in connection with a disturbance investigation that occurred on December 11, 2022. Wayne J. Ponthieux, 55, of Gibson, was arrested for 2 counts of Aggravated Kidnapping and 1 count of Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property, stemming from the incident.
Calcasieu Parish News
Lake Charles, LA
15K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
News and information about Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, DeQuincy, and other areas of Southwest Louisiana, the state of Louisiana, and the nation.https://calcasieu.info/
Comments / 0