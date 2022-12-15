ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donaldsonville, LA

Calcasieu Parish News

Three Adults and Two Juvenile Suspects Arrested in Louisiana in Connection with Large Fentanyl Trafficking Operation

Three Adults and Two Juvenile Suspects Arrested in Louisiana in Connection with Large Fentanyl Trafficking Operation. Narcotics agents in East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana recently dismantled a large fentanyl trafficking operation, which involved three operational locations in Baton Rouge and one in Livingston Parish. The operation resulted in the arrest of four suspects, including two minors, and the seizure of 2.8 pounds of fentanyl, 1220 pressed fentanyl pills, half a pound of heroin, 2 pounds of methamphetamine, 14 dosage units of Xanax, 16 grams of marijuana, and various firearms. More arrest warrants are expected in the case.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 17, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 17, 2022. Phillip Anthony Marron, 35, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery of a pregnant victim. Kolbey Ray Williams, 27, Baton Rouge: Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of marijuana; in park after hours; instate detainer. Jacoby...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Two-Vehicle Collision on US 90 Results in Death of Louisiana Woman and The Arrest of an Impaired Driver

Two-Vehicle Collision on US 90 Results in Death of Louisiana Woman and The Arrest of an Impaired Driver. Gretna, Louisiana – A two-vehicle collision in Gretna, Louisiana on December 15 resulted in the death of Tricia Cook, 67, and the arrest of Gerald McKnight, 40, on charges of vehicular homicide, DWI, and reckless driving. McKnight allegedly exhibited signs of impairment and provided a breath sample with a blood alcohol concentration above the legal limit. The driver of the other vehicle sustained moderate injuries and was hospitalized.
GRETNA, LA
NOLA.com

18-year-old shot during argument in 7th Ward, New Oreans police say

New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in the 7th Ward Saturday morning that left an 18-year-old man injured. The shooting occurred at about 11:57 a.m. near the intersection of North Miro and Touro streets (map), according to authorities. The victim was driving a car with an unidentified person inside the vehicle.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Two Vehicle Crash on LA 16 Claims Life of Teen Driver and Injures Two

Two Vehicle Crash on LA 16 Claims Life of Teen Driver and Injures Two. Livingston Parish – A two-vehicle crash on LA 16 in Louisiana claimed the life of an 18-year-old motorist. The collision occurred when the driver was driving at a high rate of speed and attempted to pass other vehicles. The other driver and a child passenger were sent to a hospital with minor injuries.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

State Police: Pedestrian killed in Tangipahoa Parish crash

KENTWOOD - A pedestrian was killed after being struck on LA Hwy 10 near North Jackson Road in Tangipahoa Parish, shortly after 6:00 p.m. Friday night. State Police are investigating a fatal crash that took the life of 24-year-old Timothy Warden Jr. of Loranger. According to their initial investigation, authorities...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Multiple deaths at menace motel prompt EBR Metro Council to rewrite ordinance

BATON ROUGE - A recent deadly shooting at the Fairbridge Inn Express has gotten the attention of city leadership in East Baton Rouge Parish. The two-star motel, located off Sherwood Forest Boulevard, is infamous for drug overdoses and criminal activity. Now, District Attorney Hillar Moore says if management doesn't tighten up, it could result in a shutdown by the city.
BATON ROUGE, LA
houmatimes.com

Gibson man arrested for kidnapping two men at gunpoint in his boat

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Gibson man in connection with a disturbance investigation that occurred on December 11, 2022. Wayne J. Ponthieux, 55, of Gibson, was arrested for 2 counts of Aggravated Kidnapping and 1 count of Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property, stemming from the incident.
GIBSON, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Calcasieu Parish News

