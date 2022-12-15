ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio education bill, transgender athlete ban die in House

By SAMANTHA HENDRICKSON Associated Press/Report For America
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eCmrM_0jjzuQjA00

The latest proposal to give Ohio’s governor more power overseeing K-12 education cleared the state Senate with a ban on transgender student-athletes in girls sports — but hit a roadblock hours later when the legislation fell several votes short of passage in the House early Thursday.

The bill is effectively dead, but could be taken up again in the next legislative session.

Democrats gave a burst of applause after the vote count was announced at about 2:30 a.m. They had objected to the changes, and complained that majority Republicans were rushing the legislation through.

The ban on transgender student-athletes, in particular, has been a goal of Republican-dominated legislatures nationwide. Currently, 18 states ban transgender students from participating in school sports, according to the nonprofit think tank Movement Advancement Project.

Although the late-night negotiations still garnered too much disagreement among GOP lawmakers to get the bill passed this session, there's still a chance for the bill's reintroduction after a new, even more Republican General Assembly is sworn in come January.

Currently, the GOP controls 64 seats of the 99-seat General Assembly. That number will increase to 67 next month, when Republicans who were victorious in last month's election are sworn in.

Republican Gov. Mike DeWine had voiced support for overhauling education oversight but had questioned the need for banning transgender student-athletes, saying that matter is best handled by leagues and athletic associations.

That part of the legislation says no school or athletic conference “shall permit individuals of the male sex to participate on athletic teams or in athletic competitions designated only for participants of the female sex.”

The Ohio High School Athletic Association has maintained that there’s no evidence of a problem posed by transgender girls competing in sports, and the number of such participants is very small.

Lawmakers merged the proposed ban with what had been a separate proposal to shift oversight of the state’s education department from the State Board of Education and the superintendent it elects to a director appointed by the governor. It also would transfer many of the state school board’s powers to the department’s new director, resulting in significant changes to decision-making about academic standards, model curricula and school district ratings, among other things.

Supporters said the changes would promote more accountability and transparency than the current structure, which they say is bogged down with political infighting among school board members and has been too slow to address issues such as the drop in student achievement during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But opponents, including the Ohio Federation of Teachers, said giving more control to the governor’s office would add partisanship to the oversight of education across the state.

Another provision added late in the process would have prohibited schools from discriminating against children because of their COVID vaccination status. It wouldn’t change existing laws regarding other required vaccines.

———

Associated Press writer Kantele Franko contributed to this report.

———

Samantha Hendrickson is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Comments / 10

Related
CBS Sacramento

Judge to halt provision making California gun suits costlier

SAN DIEGO -- A federal judge on Friday said he will block a provision in a new California law to take effect next year that gun advocates argued was designed to hinder anyone from challenging the state's famously restrictive gun laws. U.S. District Judge Roger T. Benitez said he would issue the injunction requested by gun clubs as soon as possible to halt the provision that would force people who file lawsuits over California's gun laws to pay the government's legal fees if they lose. The judge announced his plans during a federal hearing in San Diego. The ruling will...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Cal/OSHA board votes to end mandatory pay for workers with COVID-19

SACRAMENTO — California will stop making companies pay employees who can't work because they caught the coronavirus while on the job.For the past two years, California workplace regulators have tried to slow the spread of the coronavirus by requiring infected workers to stay home while also guaranteeing them they would still be paid.But Thursday, the California Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board voted to end that rule in 2023 — in part because the rule has become harder to enforce. Only people who caught the virus while at work are eligible to keep getting paid. But the coronavirus is now...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

Secede from California? Nation's largest county votes to study it

RANCHO CUCAMONGA -- The November elections saw Californians continue to embrace progressive leadership but voters in one of the state's most populous counties are so frustrated with this political direction that they voted to consider seceding and forming their own state. An advisory ballot proposal approved in San Bernardino County...
CALIFORNIA STATE
POLITICO

Rooftop solar shake-up rattles California

California is overhauling its booming rooftop solar industry, and advocates are mad. Regulators unanimously approved a rule that will reduce the rates that utilities pay to new rooftop solar customers who generate more electricity than they consume, writes POLITICO’s E&E News reporter Jason Plautz. The change could drive up the cost of rooftop installations, undercutting demand for solar panels.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC News

ABC News

946K+
Followers
199K+
Post
548M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy