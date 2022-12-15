EU has approved new package of sanctions against Russia for its war in Ukraine , diplomats say.

Related
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
A Russian tank unit deliberately attacked another Russian position in Ukraine, report says, illustrating vicious rivalries within Putin's army
The Russian attack on an allied group after an argument clearly showed the tensions that have been widely reported in the Russian war effort.
Russia Suffering Crippling Loss in Ukraine Threatens World Order: Kissinger
In a new essay, former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger said if Russia was dissolved, the enormous territory could become a "contested vacuum."
Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims
Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
Russian State TV Host Admits People Were Wrong To Joke About U.S. Weapons
Russian TV anchor Artyom Sheynin expressed concern at how U.S.-supplied HIMARS systems are hitting Russian targets.
Donald Trump's Trading Cards Have Sparked a Republican Meltdown
Trump said he is selling NFTs of himself for $99, and one Republican tweeted, "Whoever advised Trump to sell NFT's shouldn't be fired. They should be exiled."
Trump is losing it on Truth Social as he braces for DOJ referral
Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally at the I-80 Speedway on May 01, 2022 in Greenwood, Nebraska. (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Hours after Donald Trump lashed out over the possibility that the Department of Justice could be receiving one or more criminal referrals next week from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6th riot at the Capitol, he launched a new broadside with an implied threat that his perceived political enemies "must be dealt with."
Russia's war has stalled a next-gen US nuclear reactor backed by Bill Gates – because it's lost its sole supplier of uranium
TerraPower has delayed a demo of its flagship nuclear reactor project in Wyoming by at least two years. The nuclear innovation company said it's unable to get uranium fuel from any source other than Russia. TerraPower has received backing from Bill Gates and the US DOE for its advanced nuclear...
Russia-Ukraine war live news: drone strike on Kyiv; UK to announce new artillery package
Nine Iranian-made drones shot down in capital, say officials; Rishi Sunak to unveil £250m in military support during leaders’ meeting in Latvia
Court: UK plan to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda is legal
Judges at Britain's High Court say the U.K. government's controversial plan to send asylum-seekers on a one-way trip to Rwanda is legal
