Mississippi Man Sentenced to 12+ Years for Scheme Using Classified Ads to Steal Numerous ATVs Worth More Than $750,000
Mississippi Man Sentenced to 12+ Years for Scheme Using Classified Ads to Steal Numerous ATVs Worth More Than $750,000. Louisiana – Christopher Jackson has been sentenced to 12 years and six months in prison for conspiracy to transport stolen motor vehicles in interstate commerce and to sell stolen motor vehicles, as well as interstate transportation of a stolen motor vehicle. He defrauded 49 victims out of their vehicles, obtaining over 40 vehicles with a combined value of over $780,000.
44th Defendant in Staged Automobile Collision Scheme Pleads Guilty and Faces Prison Time and a Fine
44th Defendant in Staged Automobile Collision Scheme Pleads Guilty and Faces Prison Time and a Fine. New Orleans, Louisiana – Troylynn Brown, a 35-year-old resident of Louisiana, has agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud in relation to a staged car accident. As part of her plea agreement, Brown admitted to colluding with others to intentionally collide a Chevrolet Impala with a tractor-trailer on June 28, 2017, in New Orleans, Louisiana, and then lying during a civil deposition about who was behind the wheel. Brown faces a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment, a term of supervised release of up to three years, and a fine of up to $250,000, as well as a mandatory special assessment fee of $100. The sentencing for this case is scheduled for March 29, 2022.
KNOE TV8
Reaction pours in following indictments of five La. law enforcement officers
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Reactions are pouring in after four state troopers and a Union Parish deputy were indicted in connection with Ronald Greene’s death. Green died in state police custody in 2019 following a high-speed chase that ended in Union Parish. “It is a historical day in Louisiana...
Another Louisiana Juvenile Has Been Arrested in Connection with an October Homicide
Another Louisiana Juvenile Has Been Arrested in Connection with an October Homicide. LaPlace, Louisiana – A 16-year-old male from LaPlace, Louisiana has been charged with obstructing justice in connection with the October shooting death of Yasmine Halum. A 15-year-old was previously charged with second-degree murder in the case. The...
Another Louisiana Defendant Sentenced to Prison in Staged Automobile Crash Conspiracy
Another Louisiana Defendant Sentenced to Prison in Staged Automobile Crash Conspiracy. New Orleans, Louisiana – On Thursday, December 15, 2022, United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Henry Randle (“Randle ”), age 66, of Gibson, Louisiana, was sentenced on December 14, 2022, for Conspiracy to Commit Mail Fraud, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 371, arising out of staged automobile accidents with tractor-trailers occurring in New Orleans.
theadvocate.com
Criminal justice reform didn't drive Louisiana's violent crime surge, conservative group finds
Talk of surging crime has permeated politics in Louisiana and beyond lately as some officials blamed efforts to reform the justice system for rising violence in efforts to pass laws and win elections. Statistics tell a more complicated story — one of overall crime declining even as violent offenses rose,...
Texas Man Sentenced After Pleading Guilty in a Louisiana Court to Trafficking More than 2 lbs of Heroin and 11 lbs of Cocaine
Houston Man Sentenced After Pleading Guilty in a Louisiana Court to Trafficking More than 2 lbs of Heroin and 11 lbs of Cocaine. New Orleans, Louisiana – A 47-year-old Texas man was sentenced to 20 months in prison for his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy that involved the distribution of more than a kilogram (2.2 lbs) of heroin and over five kilograms (11 lbs) of cocaine. The investigation was conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration and other law enforcement agencies in Louisiana and Texas as part of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force’s efforts to disrupt and dismantle major drug trafficking organizations.
Two Teenage Boys Arrested in Louisiana in Connection with Shooting on December 4 in LaPlace
Two Teenage Boys Arrested in Louisiana in Connection with Shooting on December 4 in LaPlace. LaPlace, Louisiana – Two teenage boys were arrested in Louisiana in connection with a shooting on December 4, 2022. One was charged with illegal use of weapons and aggravated criminal damage to property and released to a parent, while the other was charged with accessory after the fact to illegal use of weapons and accessory after the fact to aggravated criminal damage to property and detained at the Sherman Walker Correctional Facility.
5 Louisiana Officers Indicted for Beating Motorist Ronald Greene to Death, Then Covering It Up
Five Louisiana law enforcement officers have finally been charged with crimes in connection with the brutal death of Ronald Greene, a 49-year-old motorist stopped by state troopers in 2019 and then viciously beaten by them. When Greene died, authorities told his family he had been killed in a car crash...
Former Louisiana USPS employee pleads guilty to stealing mail that she was entrusted to process
A Louisiana woman has pled guilty to stealing mail that she was entrusted to process for delivery as a former postal employee.
Four Defendants in Two Counterfeiting Cases in Louisiana Sentenced to Prison Terms
Four Defendants in Two Counterfeiting Cases in Louisiana Sentenced to Prison Terms. Louisiana – Four defendants involved in two counterfeiting cases in Louisiana have been sentenced to prison terms. Joshua Michael Dore was sentenced to 36 months in prison, while Creig Matthew Jacquneaux, Jeffrey Wilson, and Beau Bertrand received sentences of 16 months, 21 months and 10 months, respectively. The sentences follow guilty verdicts by a federal jury on June 2, 2022.
Former Postal Worker in Louisiana Pleads Guilty to Stealing Mail and Now Faces Prison Time and a Fine
Former Postal Worker in Louisiana Pleads Guilty to Stealing Mail and Now Faces Prison Time and a Fine. New Orleans, Louisiana – Keishan Wilson, age 38, has pleaded guilty to stealing items from the mail she was entrusted to deliver as a postal worker in New Orleans. The sentencing date is set for 2 March 2023. The maximum penalties for the offense are five years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000 or the greater of twice the gross gain to the criminal or twice the gross loss to the victim, up to three years of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment charge.
NOLA.com
In fatal beating outside St. Charles Avenue hotel, judge upholds 30-year prison sentence
A Baton Rouge man convicted of brutally beating to death a 60-year-old man in front of a St. Charles Avenue hotel in New Orleans asked a judge this week to reduce his 30-year prison sentence, citing a series of medical and intellectual conditions that his attorneys say impaired his judgment.
5 Louisiana law enforcement officers charged with crimes in deadly 2019 arrest
5 Louisiana law enforcement officers charged with state crimes in deadly 2019 arrest of Black motorist Ronald Greene.
theadvocate.com
Feds say member of JayDaYoungan gang in Bogalusa indicted on gun charge
A Bogalusa man identified by federal officials as a member of the late rapper JayDaYoungan’s gang has been indicted on gun charges, according to the U.S. Attorney's office. A federal complaint said agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were conducting surveillance on Frenchmen Street in New Orleans on Dec. 6 when they found Jerome Shaquille Wilson, 25, of Bogalusa driving with a passenger they believed to be dealing narcotics.
Who are the three women currently sitting on Florida's death row?
In Florida, stipulations for applying the death penalty in criminal cases include those crimes considered particularly cruel, horrific, premeditated and/or unsympathetically carried out.
NOLA.com
Guest column: Louisiana needs an ombudsman for children
Louisiana’s Department of Children & Family Services is not the only state agency struggling to deliver effective services to our children. Yet our state’s concerned parents have no designated official who hears and responds to their complaints. I am convinced that Louisiana requires an office of ombudsman for children.
cenlanow.com
Baton Rouge deputies lead drug bust that results in five arrests, discovery of fentanyl laboratory
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A weeks-long Baton Rouge-based investigation into suspected drug activity led to a bust, the arrests of five individuals, and the possibility of additional arrests in the near future, according to local authorities. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office’s (EBRSO) Narcotics Division says agents spent...
darkhorsepressnow.com
JSU Student Killed Over Fight About Doughnuts
According to WLBT, a preliminary hearing Thursday explained the reason for the fight that lead to a Jackson State University student’s death. Hinds County Prosecutor Gerald Mumford said that after listening to testimonies, a fight about doughnuts allegedly caused the two students to fight. 20-year-old Randall Smith, from New...
Two-Vehicle Collision on US 90 Results in Death of Louisiana Woman and The Arrest of an Impaired Driver
Two-Vehicle Collision on US 90 Results in Death of Louisiana Woman and The Arrest of an Impaired Driver. Gretna, Louisiana – A two-vehicle collision in Gretna, Louisiana on December 15 resulted in the death of Tricia Cook, 67, and the arrest of Gerald McKnight, 40, on charges of vehicular homicide, DWI, and reckless driving. McKnight allegedly exhibited signs of impairment and provided a breath sample with a blood alcohol concentration above the legal limit. The driver of the other vehicle sustained moderate injuries and was hospitalized.
