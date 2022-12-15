44th Defendant in Staged Automobile Collision Scheme Pleads Guilty and Faces Prison Time and a Fine. New Orleans, Louisiana – Troylynn Brown, a 35-year-old resident of Louisiana, has agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud in relation to a staged car accident. As part of her plea agreement, Brown admitted to colluding with others to intentionally collide a Chevrolet Impala with a tractor-trailer on June 28, 2017, in New Orleans, Louisiana, and then lying during a civil deposition about who was behind the wheel. Brown faces a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment, a term of supervised release of up to three years, and a fine of up to $250,000, as well as a mandatory special assessment fee of $100. The sentencing for this case is scheduled for March 29, 2022.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO