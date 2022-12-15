Read full article on original website
Drop of More Than 12% in Workers’ Compensation Rates in Louisiana Announced for 2023
Drop of More Than 12% in Workers’ Compensation Rates in Louisiana Announced for 2023. Louisiana – The National Council of Compensation Insurance has proposed a 12.2% drop in workers’ compensation rates in Louisiana, effective May 1, 2023. This decrease continues a downward trend observed in nine of the past 10 years, with rates falling by a total of 47% over the past decade and 63% over the past two decades. There are 251 workers’ compensation insurance providers in Louisiana, creating a highly competitive market that has contributed to the decrease in premiums. The Louisiana workers’ compensation insurance market is expected to generate around $850 million in premiums in 2022.
Two from Louisiana Sentenced for Their Roles in the Theft of 116 Firearms from Gun Stores in the State
Two from Louisiana Sentenced for Their Roles in the Theft of 116 Firearms from Gun Stores in the State. Lafayette, Louisiana. – Salih Reed has been sentenced to 270 months in prison for stealing 54 guns from the Youngsville location of Sentry Defense and 62 guns from Guns-N-Ammo in Benton, Louisiana. He will also be required to pay $38,148.07 in restitution and will be placed on 6 years of supervised release. Jessica Moore, who participated in the robbery of Guns-N-Ammo, was sentenced to time served and two years of supervised release.
Louisiana Nurse Practitioner Indicted for Illegally Distributing Controlled Substances, Faces Up to 20 Years If Convicted
Louisiana Nurse Practitioner Indicted for Illegally Distributing Controlled Substances, Faces Up to 20 Years If Convicted. Shreveport, Louisiana – Bonnie Jennifer Sherrard, a 46-year-old nurse practitioner in Louisiana, has been indicted for illegally distributing and dispensing controlled substances. Sherrard faces up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a maximum $250,000 fine if convicted.
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Federal Migratory Game Bird Violations After Allegedly Baiting a Pond
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Federal Migratory Game Bird Violations After Allegedly Baiting a Pond. Cameron Parish, Louisiana – Three men have been cited in Cameron Parish, Louisiana for their suspected involvement in baiting a pond to hunt migratory game birds. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF)...
Louisiana Man Arrested for Allegedly Failing to Pay a Landowner More Than $24,000 for Timber
Louisiana Man Arrested for Allegedly Failing to Pay a Landowner More Than $24,000 for Timber. Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested for allegedly failing to pay a landowner more than $24,000 for timber. He is charged with one count of failure to remit payment for the harvest of forest products.
Louisiana Woman Sentenced to More than Six Years in Connection with Fraud Scheme to Obtain Unemployment Benefits
Louisiana Woman Sentenced to More than Six Years in Connection with Fraud Scheme to Obtain Unemployment Benefits. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Shawnda Augustus, 41, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana has been sentenced to 75 months in prison and ordered to pay $361,074 in restitution for wire fraud and aggravated identity theft in connection with a scheme to fraudulently obtain unemployment benefits.
Louisiana State Fire Marshal Urging Public to Increase Fire Safety Awareness and Prevention Efforts After 3 Deaths in 26 Hours
Louisiana State Fire Marshal Urging Public to Increase Fire Safety Awareness and Prevention Efforts After 3 Deaths in 26 Hours. Louisiana – On December 20, 2022, the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (LASFM) announced that three individuals perished in residential fires over the course of 26 hours. As deputies continue to investigate multiple tragic home fires around the state in a single day, LASFM is asking the public to enhance fire safety awareness and prevention efforts.
Louisiana Drug Trafficker Sentenced to More than 19 Years in Connection with Distribution of 2lbs+ of Fentanyl
Louisiana Drug Trafficker Sentenced to More than 19 Years in Connection with Distribution of 2lbs+ of Fentanyl. A Louisiana man was sentenced to 235 months (19 years, 7 months) in prison for conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute over 2.6 pounds of fentanyl as part of an investigation by the Middle District Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force.
Unrestrained Commercial Vehicle Driver from Mississippi Killed in Rollover Crash on I-10
Unrestrained Commercial Vehicle Driver from Mississippi Killed in Rollover Crash on I-10 Louisiana – A single-vehicle crash on eastbound Interstate 10 in Louisiana has resulted in the death of a 47-year-old commercial vehicle driver after the truck he was driving left the roadway, entered a wooded area, and rolled over.
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Two Suspects in Connection with the Theft of Over $1,000 in Merchandise
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Two Suspects in Connection with the Theft of Over $1,000 in Merchandise. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about two female suspects in relation to the theft of over $1,000 worth of clothing and electronics from a Walmart in Prairieville, Louisiana. Authorities indicated that the suspects may be charged with felony theft and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously.
Louisiana Man Sentenced to Prison After Pleading Guilty to Possessing a Dog for Animal Fighting
Louisiana Man Sentenced to Prison After Pleading Guilty to Possessing a Dog for Animal Fighting. Shreveport, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been sentenced to 15 months in prison followed by 2 years of supervised release after pleading guilty to possessing a dog for use in an animal fighting enterprise.
Louisiana Man Cited for Multiple Deer Hunting Violations in St. Charles Parish
Louisiana Man Cited for Multiple Deer Hunting Violations in St. Charles Parish. Louisiana – A Destrehan, Louisiana resident has been cited by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries for failing to tag and validate a deer harvest and for failing to comply with harvest card requirements. The Louisiana...
Louisiana Felon Indicted for Possession of a Firearm Against Federal Laws
Louisiana Felon Indicted for Possession of a Firearm Against Federal Laws. New Orleans, Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced on Monday, December 19, 2022, that Jerome Shaquille Wilson, alias “Rome,” age 27, a resident of Bogalusa, Louisiana, was indicted on December 15, 2022, for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Federal laws prevent those who have been convicted of certain offenses from carrying firearms.
Louisiana Governor Requests Capitol Lakes be Designated as Superfund Site to Receive Federal Funding for Pollution Removal
Louisiana Governor Requests Capitol Lakes be Designated as Superfund Site to Receive Federal Funding for Pollution Removal. Louisiana – The state of Louisiana has applied to have the severely polluted Capitol Lakes designated as a Superfund site, allowing for government oversight, funding, and cleaning of the lakes. The lakes have been contaminated with polychlorobiphenyls (PCBs) since 1983, and have been deemed unsafe for swimming or fishing.
Louisiana Man Sentenced to Prison for Threatening to Shoot a US Congressperson
Louisiana Man Sentenced to Prison for Threatening to Shoot a US Congressperson. Monroe, Louisiana – A man in Louisiana has been sentenced to three years in prison for threatening to shoot a US congressperson in a series of over 100 phone calls. The threats were made in October 2021, and the perpetrator was subsequently investigated by the US Capitol Police and the FBI.
Louisiana’s Strong Insurance and Reinsurance Environment Promoted to Global Leaders in Bermuda by Commissioner Donelon
Louisiana’s Strong Insurance and Reinsurance Environment Promoted to Global Leaders in Bermuda by Commissioner Donelon. Louisiana – Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon has traveled to Bermuda to attend the Association of Bermuda Insurers and Reinsurers’ Annual General Meeting, where he presented on the state’s attractiveness to the insurance and reinsurance industries. During his meetings with industry leaders and officials, Donelon highlighted the state’s strong regulatory environment and initiatives such as the Insure Louisiana Incentive Program and the Louisiana Fortify Homes Program. Donelon also recently visited London to meet with executives from Lloyd’s of London and other international reinsurance industry leaders.
30-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Throwing Drugs Out the Window During a High-Speed Chase in a Stolen Vehicle
30-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Throwing Drugs Out the Window During a High-Speed Chase in a Stolen Vehicle. Louisiana – A Louisiana man was arrested in St John the Baptist Parish, Louisiana after failing to stop for a traffic stop and throwing drugs out of a stolen vehicle during a high-speed chase. Wooten was reportedly found in possession of marijuana, MDMA, Adderall, Oxycodone, cocaine, and a digital scale.
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Missing Person Last Seen Leaving a Hospital on Foot
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Missing Person Last Seen Leaving a Hospital on Foot. Louisiana – On December 22, 2022, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office requested the public’s assistance in locating missing person Shavone Skipper. According to authorities, Shavone is a 42-year-old light-complected black female,...
Three Adults and Two Juvenile Suspects Arrested in Louisiana in Connection with Large Fentanyl Trafficking Operation
Three Adults and Two Juvenile Suspects Arrested in Louisiana in Connection with Large Fentanyl Trafficking Operation. Narcotics agents in East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana recently dismantled a large fentanyl trafficking operation, which involved three operational locations in Baton Rouge and one in Livingston Parish. The operation resulted in the arrest of four suspects, including two minors, and the seizure of 2.8 pounds of fentanyl, 1220 pressed fentanyl pills, half a pound of heroin, 2 pounds of methamphetamine, 14 dosage units of Xanax, 16 grams of marijuana, and various firearms. More arrest warrants are expected in the case.
Two Teenage Boys Arrested in Louisiana in Connection with Shooting on December 4 in LaPlace
Two Teenage Boys Arrested in Louisiana in Connection with Shooting on December 4 in LaPlace. LaPlace, Louisiana – Two teenage boys were arrested in Louisiana in connection with a shooting on December 4, 2022. One was charged with illegal use of weapons and aggravated criminal damage to property and released to a parent, while the other was charged with accessory after the fact to illegal use of weapons and accessory after the fact to aggravated criminal damage to property and detained at the Sherman Walker Correctional Facility.
