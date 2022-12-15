ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wcluradio.com

Virginia Burgess Thomas

Virginia Burgess Thomas, 95, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Friday, December 16, 2022. She was born May 13, 1927 in Fithian, Illinois to the late Willis Hershel Burgess and Effie Combs Burgess. Virginia was a seamstress at Kentucky Pants for 20 years and was a longtime member of Dover Missionary Baptist Church. She was a member of the Etoile Eastern Star for 70 years and was a member of the DAV Ladies Auxiliary for over 20 years. In her spare time, she loved caring for her flowers and quilting.
GLASGOW, KY
wcluradio.com

Danny Wayne Wade

Danny Wayne Wade, 63, of Scottsville, KY passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at his residence. The Scottsville, KY was a retired employee of Allen County Water District and a son of the late John William “Bill” Wade and Mary Vernell “Sissy” Lonas Wade and husband of the late Penny King Wade.
SCOTTSVILLE, KY
wcluradio.com

Eva (Ford) Short

Eva (Ford) Short, 95, of Tompkinsville, KY, passed away Sunday, December 18, 2022 at Monroe County Medical Center. On September 27, 1927, she was born in Monroe County, KY, a daughter of the late Andrew Jackson Ford and Hassie (Thompson) Ford. Eva worked at Key Work Clothes where she was...
TOMPKINSVILLE, KY
wcluradio.com

Frances Tempie Hanlon Jones

Frances Tempie Hanlon Jones, age 88, of Summer Shade, passed away Saturday, December 17, 2022 at her daughters residence. She was born November 22, 1934 in Olive Hill, KY to the late Homer Folk Hanlon and Irabell Kiser. She was a longtime caregiver helping many families and was a Christian.
SUMMER SHADE, KY
wcluradio.com

Jerry Dan Throneberry

Jerry Dan Throneberry, 74, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Friday, December 16, 2022, at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital. He was born September 10, 1948, in Lewisburg, Tennessee to the late John Edwin Throneberry and Nellie Louise Childress Throneberry. Jerry retired from the United States Army and after retirement held many jobs, to include, working at Suntec for several years. He was a longtime member of South Green Street Church of Christ.
GLASGOW, KY
wcluradio.com

Mr. Jerry “Twin” Reed

Mr. Jerry “Twin” Reed, 55, of Bowling Green, Ky died on December 11, 2022 at the Medical Center. He was preceded in death by his grandparents George Billy Reed and Marie Dewalt Reed, and his identical twin brother Terry Reed. He leaves to cherish his memories his mother...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wcluradio.com

Lizzie Kay Vaughn

Lizzie Kay Vaughn, 58, of Smiths Grove, Kentucky passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at the Metcalfe Health Care Center. She was born December 14,1964 in Barren County, Kentucky to the late James Bulle and Janie Pedigo Bulle. Lizzie loved dancing, sewing, crocheting, and coloring in her free time. She...
SMITHS GROVE, KY
wymt.com

Tennessee man found dead in semi in Rowan County

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WYMT) - A man from Middle Tennessee was found dead in his semi truck Friday afternoon. Morehead dispatch and a local manufacturing company got a call Friday afternoon that one of their trucks hadn’t been seen to move in 20 hours and neither they nor family could get in touch with the driver.
ROWAN COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

Ella Bybee Kinslow

Ella Bybee Kinslow, 81, Glasgow, passed away Thursday, December 15, 2022. She was born March 6, 1941 to the late Ethel Strode Bowles and John Anderson (Ped) Bowles. She was of the Baptist Faith. She was a retired seamstress at Handmacher Fashions, a homemaker and a devoted grandmother. She is...
GLASGOW, KY
WBKO

Crews responding to I-65 wreck, semi overturned

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Emergency crews are responding to a wreck on I-65 South around the 48/6 where a semi overturned. Glasgow - Barren County Emergency Management Deputy Director Marcus Thurman said that two lanes are closed at this time and traffic is still moving in the slow lane.
BARREN COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

Nemar Woodson (Updated)

Nemar Woodson, 91, of Frisco, TX and formerly of Glasgow, passed away on December 12, 2022 at the Sunrise of Frisco Assisted Living Facility in Frisco, TX. She was born in Rutherford County, TN to the late Ollie Batey and Flossie Smart Batey. Mrs. Woodson was known to her family and friends as Mae. She worked in accounting for Chevron USA company for many years and was of the Baptist Faith.
FRISCO, TX
wcluradio.com

Tennessee man captured in Glasgow after investigation

GLASGOW — A Tennessee man has been arrested in Glasgow on several charges relating to a series of alleged vehicle thefts and break-ins. Detectives with Glasgow Police started investigating Isaac D. Adkisson, 19, alongside the Christian County Sheriff’s Department. He used to live in Dickson, Tenn., and was allegedly involved in multiple crimes near Christian County, police said.
GLASGOW, KY
wcluradio.com

Gail Johnson

Gail Johnson, age 68 of Mammoth Cave, departed this life on Friday, December 16, 2022 at her home. The Edmonson County native was born on August 4, 1954 to the late Delbert and Elburtia “Birt” Sanders. On November 26, 1970, she married Larry Mark Johnson, who also preceded her in death.
CAVE CITY, KY
WREG

Calif. police captain dead after arrest in husband’s slaying

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The body of a California Highway Patrol captain was found just days after a man was arrested in the shooting death of her husband in Kentucky, investigators said. Julie V. Harding, 49, a commander with the highway patrol, was found dead Saturday at a home in Celina, Tennessee, according to the […]
CELINA, TN
WBKO

Indictments returned on Horse Cave man who threatened mass shootings

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A federal grand jury in Bowling Green, returned an indictment Wednesday on a Hart County man with transmitting threats in interstate commerce. According to a complaint, Joshua Morrison, 30, of Horse Cave, transmitted a threat in interstate commerce on Nov. 20 around 6:20 a.m. when Kentucky State Police received a complaint regarding threats sent through Facebook Messenger.
HORSE CAVE, KY
wnky.com

Multiple agencies respond to I-65 semi wreck

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. – The road is now clear and open to traffic. BARREN COUNTY, Ky. – Drivers should use caution while heading through Interstate 65 South around 48/6. As of about an hour ago, a semi overturned in the area, according to Marcus Thurman of Glasgow-Barren County Emergency Management.
BARREN COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy