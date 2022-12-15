Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Unidentified driver killed on I-12 in Covington
Louisiana State Police are working to identify a driver killed in a Covington crash on interstate 12.
Two-Vehicle Collision on US 90 Results in Death of Louisiana Woman and The Arrest of an Impaired Driver
Two-Vehicle Collision on US 90 Results in Death of Louisiana Woman and The Arrest of an Impaired Driver. Gretna, Louisiana – A two-vehicle collision in Gretna, Louisiana on December 15 resulted in the death of Tricia Cook, 67, and the arrest of Gerald McKnight, 40, on charges of vehicular homicide, DWI, and reckless driving. McKnight allegedly exhibited signs of impairment and provided a breath sample with a blood alcohol concentration above the legal limit. The driver of the other vehicle sustained moderate injuries and was hospitalized.
Fatal Northshore crash leaves driver dead in fiery collision with big rig
Cops say an early morning crash killed one person. “This morning, shortly after 4:30 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two vehicle crash on Interstate 12 near LA Hwy 21 in St. Tammany Parish,”
NOLA.com
Driver killed in fiery crash on Interstate 12 in St. Tammany Parish: State Police
A motorist was killed when an 18-wheeler slammed into the back of a disabled vehicle on Interstate 12 in St. Tammany Parish early Sunday morning, causing the car to catch fire, State Police said. Authorities have not yet identified the victim, who was driving the disabled car, according to Trooper...
Louisiana Man Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 565 After His Car Collided with a Tree and Caught Fire
Louisiana Man Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 565 After His Car Collided with a Tree and Caught Fire. Concordia Parish, Louisiana – On December 14, 2022, a 75-year-old man from Louisiana died in a single-vehicle crash when his car collided with a tree and caught fire. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Nationwide Report
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Livingston Parish (Livingston Parish, LA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Livingston Parish. The accident happened close to Highway 16 and Sims Road. It is not clear how many vehicles were involved in the collision.
Two Teenage Boys Arrested in Louisiana in Connection with Shooting on December 4 in LaPlace
Two Teenage Boys Arrested in Louisiana in Connection with Shooting on December 4 in LaPlace. LaPlace, Louisiana – Two teenage boys were arrested in Louisiana in connection with a shooting on December 4, 2022. One was charged with illegal use of weapons and aggravated criminal damage to property and released to a parent, while the other was charged with accessory after the fact to illegal use of weapons and accessory after the fact to aggravated criminal damage to property and detained at the Sherman Walker Correctional Facility.
Mississippi Man Sentenced to 12+ Years for Scheme Using Classified Ads to Steal Numerous ATVs Worth More Than $750,000
Mississippi Man Sentenced to 12+ Years for Scheme Using Classified Ads to Steal Numerous ATVs Worth More Than $750,000. Louisiana – Christopher Jackson has been sentenced to 12 years and six months in prison for conspiracy to transport stolen motor vehicles in interstate commerce and to sell stolen motor vehicles, as well as interstate transportation of a stolen motor vehicle. He defrauded 49 victims out of their vehicles, obtaining over 40 vehicles with a combined value of over $780,000.
wbrz.com
WATCH: Street racers set fire to parking lot, shut down I-10 in Baton Rouge with overnight car stunts
BATON ROUGE - Street racers set fire to a parking lot and blocked off part of I-10 with reckless car stunts overnight. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers responded to reports of reckless drivers and car stunts outside a shopping center off Siegen Lane around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Afterward, a social media account "StreetDemonsBR" began posting videos.
Another Louisiana Juvenile Has Been Arrested in Connection with an October Homicide
Another Louisiana Juvenile Has Been Arrested in Connection with an October Homicide. LaPlace, Louisiana – A 16-year-old male from LaPlace, Louisiana has been charged with obstructing justice in connection with the October shooting death of Yasmine Halum. A 15-year-old was previously charged with second-degree murder in the case. The...
School drop-off line disturbance lands two Louisiana residents in jail
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 16, 2022, officers were dispatched to an elementary school on Reddix Lane in reference to a man disturbing a school drop-off line. The suspect was described as a barefoot Black male wearing shorts and a tank top. The suspect was later identified as 38-year-old David Ford III. According to […]
brproud.com
Man connected to deadly Baton Rouge shooting arrested
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The U.S. Marshal’s Task Force has arrested a 27-year-old man in connection with a shooting death on Boardwalk Drive. The Baton Rouge Police Department were called to the 1100 block of Boardwalk Drive on Dec. 14 around 11 a.m. and found Sedrick Lewis, 37, had been shot after a fight. The suspect, now identified as Maurice Mallory, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. Mallory was charged with second-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm and illegal use of a weapon.
Louisiana Pedestrian Killed After Being Struck by a Vehicle While Attempting to Cross US 61
Louisiana Pedestrian Killed After Being Struck by a Vehicle While Attempting to Cross US 61. Laplace, Louisiana – A Louisiana man died on December 12th after being struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross the eastbound lanes of US 61. On December 13, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported...
Five robberies, attempted robberies reported in 24 hours in New Orleans; four armed
The New Orleans Police Department has released some startling numbers when it comes to robberies and attempted robberies in the last 24 hours.
Traffic accident becomes murder investigation in Gentilly
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in the Gentilly Terrance area.
LSP identifies deadly crash’s victim as 18-year-old
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with the Louisiana State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left an 18-year-old dead in Livingston Parish on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 16. Troopers identified the victim as Jaxen Joseph Ray, 18, of Denham Springs. The crash reportedly happened around 3 p.m. on LA...
Police: Suspects inside this vehicle believed to have opened fire on Gentilly bicyclists
According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened near the intersection of Gentilly and Baccich Street around 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Detectives say three unnamed male victims were riding bicycles near the intersection when the pictured white vehicle approached them. It's occupants then opened fire on the three.
darkhorsepressnow.com
JSU Student Killed Over Fight About Doughnuts
According to WLBT, a preliminary hearing Thursday explained the reason for the fight that lead to a Jackson State University student’s death. Hinds County Prosecutor Gerald Mumford said that after listening to testimonies, a fight about doughnuts allegedly caused the two students to fight. 20-year-old Randall Smith, from New...
La. officials warn about recall after dozens of horses become sick
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry is alerting horse owners about recalled food that led to several cases of illnesses and deaths. According to officials, owners are being warned not to feed recalled Top of the Rockies Alfalfa Cubes to horses. The impacted products...
southarkansassun.com
Five Louisana Police Officials Were Charged With a Crime in Connection With the Deadly Arrest of a Black Motorist
Following the death of Ronald Greene in 2019, the five Louisana Police officers were charged with multiple crimes ranging from homicide to malfeasance on Thursday. After police took the driver of a vehicle into custody following a high-speed chase in rural northern Louisiana, authorities initially claimed Ronald Greene died from injuries sustained in the crash, though they later changed their account. The cause of death was initially attributed to a car accident, but authorities later discovered a horrifying, brutal bodycam video, leading to the case’s resolution.
Calcasieu Parish News
Lake Charles, LA
15K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
News and information about Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, DeQuincy, and other areas of Southwest Louisiana, the state of Louisiana, and the nation.https://calcasieu.info/
Comments / 0