Read full article on original website
Related
Over 38,000 Birds Killed at Indiana Poultry Farms as Avian Flu Continues to Spread
More than 38,000 turkeys were euthanized at poultry farms in Indiana after outbreaks of avian influenza. Outbreaks across the country continue to drive consumer price increases at the grocery line. 12,000 Turkeys Infected in Daviess County. According to a report from WIBC.com, approximately 12,000 turkeys were confirmed to be infected...
WISH-TV
27,000 turkeys killed in Daviess County
DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Board of Animal Health officials say authorities have destroyed a second turkey flock in Daviess County. Officials say a commercial turkey flock was considered high risk of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza exposure on Monday. To reduce the risk of the disease spreading, Daviess2 was depopulated and quarantined. The Daviess2 production site is associated with the Daviess1 flock that tested positive for the disease Sunday, according to the Indiana BOAH.
104.1 WIKY
Hundreds Of Geese Found Dead In Southern Indiana
Avian flu was detected in Gibson County after diagnostic testing was done on dead birds. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources reports out of 10,000 snow geese in the area, 700 were found dead. The DNR will increase surveillance on birds to prevent the disease from spreading. Infected birds show...
Avian influenza outbreak affecting Indiana is largest in years
A commercial flock of more than 11,000 turkeys has tested positive in Daviess County for Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) as it continues to impact Indiana.
Local officials aim to address population retention
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – According to a study conducted by Thrive West Central, west central Indiana is on pace to lose 5% of its population by 2050. Local county leaders look to reverse this staggering statistic by bringing people back into the Wabash Valley. Job availability is a key element in bringing people into […]
vincennespbs.org
More READI funds could be available in 2023
Counties across Indiana are still working on plans for the Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative or READI and more money could be on the way. 92 counties across Indiana received a share of 500 million dollars in READI money according to Inside Indiana Business. Several projects are already in...
WTHI
Pharmacies are facing medicine shortages in the Wabash Valley
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Pharmacies around the country are facing the issue of certain medicines in short supply. Some pharmacies are even seeing shortages here in Vigo County. JR Pharmacy at Baesler's Market in Terre Haute is just one pharmacy that is facing shortages of certain medicines. Pharmacist, Courtney...
vincennespbs.org
Horse and buggy permit fees rise in Daviess County
The Amish population in Daviess County will see an increase in horse and buggy permit fees. At Tuesday’s Daviess County Commissioners meeting the decision was made to raise the price to $125 per year which is a $50 increase. Commissioner Nathan Gabhart says the agreed-upon price came after he...
One Indiana State Park Ranked in the Top 10 Most Beautiful Parks in America
Most people who don't live in Indiana think our entire landscape is covered in nothing but cornfields. Which obviously isn't true. Only about 80% of it is (I kid, I kid). Can it be a little boring here? Oh, without a doubt. But, as someone who was born and raised here, and is raising his own family here, I'll take boring over living in a big city somewhere. We're definitely not a flashy state by any stretch of the imagination, but we do have some amazing outdoor spaces across the state, one of which was recently recognized as one of the most beautiful in good, ol' U-S-of-A.
Why You Should Keep Your Coffee Grounds for This Indiana Winter
As we prepare for what might be a cold and snowy winter, here's something that you might want to know about when it comes to your coffee grounds. This upcoming Indiana winter could see above-average precipitation, according to a recent report. On top of that, the Farmer's Almanac forecasts that we're in for an "unseasonably cold" season. They also include the word, "snowy." If you believe in winter weather folklore, recent persimmon seeds show that we are going to have a lot of snow this year. While, we know for certain, over the next couple of weeks, the temperature will be dropping quite a bit, there's also a possibility of a White Christmas here in the Evansville area. That being said, now would be a good time to get prepared for winter weather. What better way to do that than by sharing a winter weather hack that you might not know about?
104.1 WIKY
Dubois County Pedestrian Dies From Her Injuries
The Jasper Police Department was called after a woman was hit by a vehicle Thursday morning. It happened on US 231 and Newton Street in front of Denny’s Restaurant. The victim, 54 year old Stephanie Taylor had severe injuries and taken to Memorial Hospital, where she later died. The...
Sheriff: Floyd County fugitive arrested in Henderson
The Henderson County Sheriff's Office arrested a man on Newman Stillhouse Road in Henderson on Friday night.
This 250 Acre Campground of Tiny Homes is the Perfect Indiana Getaway
The tiny-home movement has become increasingly popular with some folks wanting to reduce to a smaller footprint, but tiny living isn't suitable for every lifestyle all the time. Fortunately, you can live the tiny life for a short while with this Indiana getaway. Get Ready for a Getaway. Look. We...
Indiana Server Dishes on Why Cash is King in the Service Industry
It's rare that I have cash in my wallet. For almost every purchase I make, regardless of the amount, I use my debit or credit card. When I make the weekly grocery run, I use my debit card. When I'm out running errands and stop to grab a bottled soft drink at a convenience store for $1.75, I use my debit card. And, when my family and I go to a restaurant for lunch or dinner, or when I'm at a bar with my wife or some friends having a few beers, I pay the tab and leave the server a tip with, you guessed it, my debit card. But, the server has a very good reason why they would prefer you and I plan ahead and swing by an ATM to grab some cash before stopping into their place.
Southern Indiana Prepares for Dangerously Cold Temperatures the Week of Christmas
This is probably a good time to finish putting up those outdoor decorations because our warm December is about to change. I can tell you that there is definitely a lot of rain moving into our area later tonight. I'm one of those weird people that can feel the weather change. According to the National Weather Service, we might even hear some thunder.
14news.com
Single-digit cold and possible snow on the way
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After reaching the mid-to-upper 30s Saturday, the temperature will drop into the lower 20s overnight. High temperatures will hover around the upper 30s and lower 40s to start off the coming week, and low temperatures will drop into the 20s. About halfway through the week, a...
WTHI
Holiday vendor fair brings people from all over the Wabash Valley together
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This Saturday is one of the busiest shopping days of the year!. It's known as Super Saturday, the last Saturday before Christmas weekend, and folks across the Wabash Valley are getting out to support local businesses. Over at the Meadows, a record-breaking 100 vendors came...
INDOT opens 12 miles of new Interstate 69 north of Martinsville
MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — Interstate 69 now reaches into Johnson County. The Indiana Department of Transportation officially opened 12 miles of the interstate project on Friday. With the opening, Interstate 69 now extends from Evansville north to SR 144, just inside the Johnson County line. The first traffic signal north...
WANE-TV
ISP: Indiana officer arrested for stealing drug stash from DEA Take Back initiative
OWEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An Indiana police officer was arrested Friday for stealing illegal substances that had been collected during the DEA Drug Take Back initiative. According to a release from Indiana State Police, 39-year-old James Bradley Deckard, who has been in law enforcement for 18 years, was arrested on charges of official misconduct and theft, both Level 6 Felonies.
wbiw.com
Lawrence County Commissioners will meet in regular and executive sessions Tuesday, Dec. 20
BEDFORD – The Lawrence County Commissioners will meet in a regular and an executive session on Tuesday, December 20,. 1. To discuss strategy regarding the recent litigation commenced by the State of Indiana against Lawrence County, Indiana as authorized by Indiana Code 5-14-1.5-6.1(b)(2)(B). The agenda for the regular session:
Comments / 0