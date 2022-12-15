Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
Disciplinary charges filed against Decatur County judge
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Commission on Judicial Qualifications has filed disciplinary charges against Decatur Circuit Court Judge Timothy B. Day. The Commission alleges two counts of misconduct in Child in Need of Services cases related to a pattern of not including Guardian Ad Litems/Court Appointed Special Advocates from the proceedings and fostering a culture of ex parte communications. Judge Day is permitted (but not required) to file an answer to the charges within 20 days.
wbiw.com
Indiana Recount Commission will hold a public meeting on the petition for a recount for House District 62 State Representative
INDIANA – The Indiana Recount Commission will convene a public meeting regarding the petition for a recount for the election for Indiana House District 62 State Representative. The State Recount Commission, chaired by Secretary Sullivan, is responsible for conducting the recount for federal, statewide, and state legislative offices. The...
wbiw.com
Lawrence County Commissioners will meet in regular and executive sessions Tuesday, Dec. 20
BEDFORD – The Lawrence County Commissioners will meet in a regular and an executive session on Tuesday, December 20,. 1. To discuss strategy regarding the recent litigation commenced by the State of Indiana against Lawrence County, Indiana as authorized by Indiana Code 5-14-1.5-6.1(b)(2)(B). The agenda for the regular session:
wgclradio.com
WGCL NEWS — Bloomington Welcomes new Deputy Mayor
The City of Bloomington will have a new Deputy Mayor on January 1st. Mary Catherine Carmichael, who has served as the City’s Public Engagement Director for Mayor Hamilton since 2018, will succeed Don Griffin in the position. Earlier this month, Griffin declared his candidacy for mayor after Hamilton announced he would not be seeking another term.
WISH-TV
‘All INdiana Politics’: 2024 governor race; One-one-one with Holcomb
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two of the state’s best known Republicans are officially in the race this week for Indiana governor. This week on “All Indiana Politics,” News 8’s Drew Blair sat down with Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, who talked about her campaign for governor in 2024, how she responds to criticism of the state’s handling of the COVID-19 crises, and much more.
cbs4indy.com
Former Indianapolis Police Chief Joseph McAtee dies
INDIANAPOLIS — A former Marion County Sheriff and Indianapolis Police Chief has died. A longtime key figure in Central Indiana law enforcement, Joseph McAtee served as Chief of the Indianapolis Police Department in addition to county sheriff and constable throughout his long career. Last year, McAtee was honored by...
wbiw.com
Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. announces an increase in the number of the board of directors and the appointment of James O. King III as the new director
SALEM – December 15, 2022. Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (“Company”) (Nasdaq:MSVB), the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB (“Bank”), announced today that the company’s Board of Directors has approved an increase in the number of members of the Board of Directors from seven to eight and have appointed James (Jimmy) O. King, III to the Board of Directors.
Holcomb says he’s focused on last years as Indiana governor
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is entering his final two years in office, with several candidates already lining up to take over his Statehouse desk as term limits prevent him from seeking reelection again. The 54-year-old Republican isn’t yet taking sides in the 2024 campaign or discussing any future plans, instead saying that he is […]
wbiw.com
Radius Indiana to host region’s first Home Brew Competition
BEDFORD – Radius Indiana invites local homebrewers to put their skills to the test in its first-ever regional Home Brewing Competition Saturday, March 18 in Jasper, Indiana. As the regional economic development organization for the region, Radius works to create opportunities for entrepreneurs to further develop their products and ideas. The new homebrew competition is the latest initiative for residents to showcase their talents.
Local officials aim to address population retention
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – According to a study conducted by Thrive West Central, west central Indiana is on pace to lose 5% of its population by 2050. Local county leaders look to reverse this staggering statistic by bringing people back into the Wabash Valley. Job availability is a key element in bringing people into […]
WIBC.com
Marion Co. Sheriff’s Office Sues Law Enforcement Training Board
MARION COUNTY, Ind. — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has filed a lawsuit against the state of Indiana over officer training. According to IndyPolitics, the suit stems from an apparent refusal to train deputies from the Indiana Law Enforcement Training Board. The suit cites de-escalation training as the main complaint. Lawmakers mandated de-escalation training last year. The county sheriff’s office also says the board does not believe sheriff’s deputies are not eligible for merit protections under state law.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Lucille M. Pearson
Lucille M. (Beedie) Pearson, 88, of Bedford, passed away at 10:50 a.m. on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at. the Indiana University Health Hospice House in Bloomington. Born on July 30, 1934, she was the daughter of Max and Olive Beedie. She married Pete Pearson and he preceded her in death. Lucille previously worked at RCA and retired from Visteon. She was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Bedford. Lucille enjoyed playing bingo, fishing and camping, playing cards, gardening, and canning vegetables as well as going to church. She loved cooking meals for her family and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Community Hospital patient looking for her 'guardian angel'
An Indiana couple is trying to find a woman who rushed to help them inside Community Heart and Vascular Hospital.
WISH-TV
Indiana faces critical shortage of large-animal veterinarians
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Kevin Underwood, a farmer from Tippecanoe County, raises pigs, corn, soybeans and popcorn. On average, he keeps around 100 hogs. Underwood’s veterinarian serves about 10 other farms in the area, but the animal doctor’s retirement is approaching. “The biggest issue we are facing is...
readthereporter.com
Every therapy dog has its day!
Five K9 therapy dogs and their handlers gathered for the Public Safety Therapy K9 Expo on Thursday morning at the IMPD FOP Lodge #86, 1525 Shelby St., Indianapolis. Ultimate Canine training academy of Westfield was also present at the event. The purpose of this event is to highlight and advocate...
wbiw.com
IU Police search campus after a report of an armed subject on campus
BLOOMINGTON — Indiana University put out an alert on Thursday at 7:24 p.m. warning students and staff of an “armed subject” on campus. According to police, the suspect had been sighted near 1200 North Eagleson Avenue, in the area of several Greek houses. “If you are on...
Spencer officer arrested on misconduct and theft charges
A Spencer officer has been charged with official misconduct and theft charges after an investigation with Indiana State Police.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Terry Lee Davis
Terry Lee Davis, 72, of Bloomington, passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at I.U. Health Bloomington Hospital. Born February 12, 1950, he was the son of Esmond and Marie (Shipley) Davis. He married Marcheta Merida on January 29, 1977, and she survives. He was a computer technician for Word Star and the owner of grocery stores and gun shop businesses.
cbs4indy.com
‘This Must Be the Place’; Indy woman named Indiana’s top new Airbnb host
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman’s cozy near east side rental has earned her Airbnb bragging rights. Thanks to her 1-bedroom 1-bath home in the Cottage Home neighborhood, Amy Lapka has been named the 2022 top new Airbnb host for the entire state of Indiana. “Welcome to our quirky...
Purdue student charged with killing roommate unfit for trial
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A Purdue University student charged with murder in the stabbing death of his dormitory roommate is incompetent to stand trial, a judge ruled Thursday. Tippecanoe Circuit Judge Sean Persin appointed two doctors to treat Ji Min Sha until he is found competent to understand the charges against him and assist in […]
