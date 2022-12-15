Lucille M. (Beedie) Pearson, 88, of Bedford, passed away at 10:50 a.m. on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at. the Indiana University Health Hospice House in Bloomington. Born on July 30, 1934, she was the daughter of Max and Olive Beedie. She married Pete Pearson and he preceded her in death. Lucille previously worked at RCA and retired from Visteon. She was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Bedford. Lucille enjoyed playing bingo, fishing and camping, playing cards, gardening, and canning vegetables as well as going to church. She loved cooking meals for her family and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

