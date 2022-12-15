ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
energyintel.com

Russian Crude Flows Unfazed by G7 Oil Price Cap

As expected, Russia is not selling its crude in accordance with the $60 per barrel price cap that G7 countries imposed on its exports, if sold via G7 shipping services, as of Dec. 5. Russia continues to ship most of its crude to India and China, with little-known United Arab...
The Associated Press

Deal reached for new non-Russian power source for Europe

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — The leaders of Hungary, Romania, Georgia and Azerbaijan finalized an agreement Saturday on an undersea electricity connector that could become a new power source for the European Union amid a crunch on energy supplies caused by the war in Ukraine. The agreement involves a cable running beneath the Black Sea that would link Azerbaijan to Hungary via Georgia and Romania. The deal comes as Hungary, which has lobbied heavily against EU sanctions on Russia for its war in Ukraine, is seeking additional sources for fossil fuels to reduce its heavy dependence on Russian oil and gas. Azerbaijan plans to export electricity from offshore wind farms to Europe via Georgia, a cable beneath the Black Sea, and then to Romania and Hungary.
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

The grim state of Russia's war effort is finally leaking into Russian media and social media

Russia is increasingly concerned about the war in Ukraine, and rightly so. Ukrainian forces have the initiative in battlefield momentum, morale, equipment, and training. So serious are Russia's concerns that the Kremlin has now grudgingly accepted that the reality cannot be completely hidden from domestic social media and news reporting.
Daily Mail

Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims

Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
brytfmonline.com

The war in Ukraine: – Kadyrov gave the order to kill

It was said that Vladimir Putin asked Ramzan Kadyrov to guarantee the murder of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. It was claimed by the Ukrainian secret service The Wall Street Journal. Kadyrov’s forces have gained notoriety for their brutal behavior in Ukraine. On February 14, the Chechen leader wrote a...
BBC

Wagner Group: Burkina Faso anger over Russian mercenary link

Burkina Faso's military authorities have summoned Ghana's ambassador over allegations they have hired Russian mercenaries to help fight jihadists. Wagner Group's presence in Burkina Faso was "distressing" said Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo. Burkina Faso has been struggling to contain Islamist militants who operate in many parts of the country. Neighbouring...
psychologytoday.com

Why the Fusion Breakthrough Could Make Climate Change Worse

Thinking fusion is a miracle for climate change could make us apathetic about the problem. While fusion could be the energy of the future, a new breakthrough does not guarantee that reactors are coming; we need to cut emissions now. Nuclear power could replace fossils now, but human ignorance won't...

