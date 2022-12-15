Read full article on original website
Putin's vow to cut off Russian oil for G7 price-cap buyers is cracking, going by these 7 India-bound cargoes
Russia is shipping millions of barrels of oil to India on Western-insured tankers, the FT reported Friday. It's the first sign Moscow may be breaking Putin's vow to shun countries that accept a G7 price cap. The cap has already sent its oil exports nosediving, and looks set to hit...
Uzbekistan pushing back against Russia
The United States is not strategically viewing the broader Russian and Chinese spheres of influence.
Russian Crude Flows Unfazed by G7 Oil Price Cap
As expected, Russia is not selling its crude in accordance with the $60 per barrel price cap that G7 countries imposed on its exports, if sold via G7 shipping services, as of Dec. 5. Russia continues to ship most of its crude to India and China, with little-known United Arab...
Deal reached for new non-Russian power source for Europe
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — The leaders of Hungary, Romania, Georgia and Azerbaijan finalized an agreement Saturday on an undersea electricity connector that could become a new power source for the European Union amid a crunch on energy supplies caused by the war in Ukraine. The agreement involves a cable running beneath the Black Sea that would link Azerbaijan to Hungary via Georgia and Romania. The deal comes as Hungary, which has lobbied heavily against EU sanctions on Russia for its war in Ukraine, is seeking additional sources for fossil fuels to reduce its heavy dependence on Russian oil and gas. Azerbaijan plans to export electricity from offshore wind farms to Europe via Georgia, a cable beneath the Black Sea, and then to Romania and Hungary.
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
A Russian tank unit deliberately attacked another Russian position in Ukraine, report says, illustrating vicious rivalries within Putin's army
The Russian attack on an allied group after an argument clearly showed the tensions that have been widely reported in the Russian war effort.
‘For Russia’s victory’: Moscow places Ukraine’s occupied Crimea region on all-out war footing
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. In a publicity gesture in November, Sergei Aksyonov — the Russian-installed head of Ukraine’s Crimea region — visited frontline Russian forces on mainland Ukraine last month and delivered to them socks and other basic goods.
The grim state of Russia's war effort is finally leaking into Russian media and social media
Russia is increasingly concerned about the war in Ukraine, and rightly so. Ukrainian forces have the initiative in battlefield momentum, morale, equipment, and training. So serious are Russia's concerns that the Kremlin has now grudgingly accepted that the reality cannot be completely hidden from domestic social media and news reporting.
Wagner Mercenaries Killed in Ambush During Battle for Bakhmut: Video
The ambush happened as Ukrainian and Russian forces fought for control of the strategically important city of Bakhmut.
Russia Using 'Mobile Crematorium' Amid Heavy Losses: Ukraine
The Kremlin was also accused in April by Ukraine of using "mobile crematoriums" in order to cover up alleged war crimes.
Vietnam carries out ‘substantial’ expansion in South China Sea, US thinktank finds
Vietnam has conducted a major expansion of dredging and landfill work at several of its South China Sea outposts in the second half of this year, signalling an intent to significantly fortify its claims in the disputed waterway. Washington’s Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) has said on Wednesday...
Germany, seeking to break Russian dependence, opens 1st LNG terminal
The first German floating terminal for liquefied natural gas opened on Saturday in Wihelmshaven as the country seeks to replace Russian gas before the winter.
Two Russian Ammo Depots Destroyed After Key Bridge Crippled: Ukraine
Ukraine is unleashing a counteroffensive effort in Zaporizhzhia, which was illegally annexed by Russia in September.
Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims
Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
Russia's 'Second World War' Military Tactics Leaving Troops Vulnerable—U.K.
Russian troops have been digging elaborate trench systems throughout Ukraine, as well as in Belgorod, near Russia's border with Ukraine.
The war in Ukraine: – Kadyrov gave the order to kill
It was said that Vladimir Putin asked Ramzan Kadyrov to guarantee the murder of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. It was claimed by the Ukrainian secret service The Wall Street Journal. Kadyrov’s forces have gained notoriety for their brutal behavior in Ukraine. On February 14, the Chechen leader wrote a...
WATCH: State Department responds to Russia on Patriot missiles
The State Department hit back after the Kremlin warned Washington that any Patriot systems and U.S. personnel deployed to Ukraine will be a legitimate target for Russia. Watch the briefing in the player above. State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters “the only provocative measures that have been...
Wagner Group: Burkina Faso anger over Russian mercenary link
Burkina Faso's military authorities have summoned Ghana's ambassador over allegations they have hired Russian mercenaries to help fight jihadists. Wagner Group's presence in Burkina Faso was "distressing" said Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo. Burkina Faso has been struggling to contain Islamist militants who operate in many parts of the country. Neighbouring...
Russian Envoy Says It May Seem U.S. 'Winning,' But New World Order Rising
"The Ukrainian crisis is becoming...a turning point in the history of international relations," Russian ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov told "Newsweek."
Why the Fusion Breakthrough Could Make Climate Change Worse
Thinking fusion is a miracle for climate change could make us apathetic about the problem. While fusion could be the energy of the future, a new breakthrough does not guarantee that reactors are coming; we need to cut emissions now. Nuclear power could replace fossils now, but human ignorance won't...
