Diesel Demand Drives Oil Prices Higher

Oil prices surged as fuel switching from expensive natural gas continued to stoke global demand for diesel/gasoil. Industrial activity has held up surprisingly well despite continued fears of a global recession. Global gasoil deliveries rose by 520,000 barrels per day in the third quarter of 2022, according to the International Energy Agency, "exceeding expectations in all regions." Europe remains a hotspot, with the agency now expecting gas-to-oil switching to add 550,000 b/d to European gasoil demand until the end of March. It comes as the EU prepares to ban imports from its main overseas diesel supplier Russia from Feb. 5.
Indian Refiners Boost Jet Output to Meet Domestic and Export Demand

Indian refiners are ramping up jet fuel production not only to meet a rebound in demand, but also to boost exports as they fill the gap left by Western sanctions against Russian refined products. India’s jet fuel exports have climbed steadily this year to 195,000 barrels per day in August, more than double April levels of 91,000 b/d. In the January-October period, outgoing shipments jumped nearly 50% versus last year to reach 147,000 b/d. Its massive purchases of heavily discounted Russian crude are the main driver for the surge, alongside soaring margins for middle distillates on the global market.
Russia's Gas Export Gap

Russia’s pipeline gas exports to Europe are set to drop by half to around 80 billion cubic meters this year, and fall further still next year. Eastward diversification, for all the ambitious long-term plans and exotic routes, cannot immediately replace the lost European market — with even neighbors Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan shying away from a proposed gas union with Russia.
Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims

Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
Finland: Power Shortages Warning; Newbuild Disarray

Finland's transmission grid operator (TSO) has warned that winter power shortages are now more likely thanks to continued delays in the commissioning of Olkiluoto-3, the troubled first-of-a-kind European EPR. The warning followed an announcement by Olkiluoto-3 operator TVO that the EPR's timeline to start-up remains uncertain amidst an ongoing investigation into flawed feedwater pumps in the reactor's turbine island.
Shale Gas Growth Steady

The Dutch government is moving on all fronts, from siting to technology selection to financing, to commission two large reactors by 2035.
Gas Could Retain Dominance in US Power Generation Through 2050

Natural gas' dominance as a power generation fuel in much of the US is so entrenched that its share of the generation stack might only see a marginal decline by 2050 — despite a steady inroads from renewables. FERC Chairman Richard Glick is departing the position at the end...
France 'Holds Key' to Unlock EU Gas Cap Agreement

France may hold the key to unlocking an agreement on capping wholesale gas prices at next Monday’s EU Council meeting, diplomats told Energy Intelligence on Friday. France initially backed a price cap but has recently voiced concerns over the impact it could have on financial markets. “France holds the...
Netherlands: An Ambitious Newbuild Roadmap

The Dutch government's determination to pursue new nuclear is evident in a newly-released "road map" that describes how the government will deliver on its plans for two large reactors, for which the Borssele nuclear power plant was selected last week as the preferred location. South Korea doubles nuclear spending; TerraPower...
FERC Chairman's Exit Leaves Major Gas Policy Questions

Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) Chairman Richard Glick is departing the position at the end of the month, leaving open questions on natural gas and climate policies in limbo at the commission.
California Regulators Approve Emissions Plan

Brent crude for February delivery settled $2.17 lower at $79.04/bbl on Friday, while January WTI dropped $1.82 to close at $74.29/bbl.
