Oil prices surged as fuel switching from expensive natural gas continued to stoke global demand for diesel/gasoil. Industrial activity has held up surprisingly well despite continued fears of a global recession. Global gasoil deliveries rose by 520,000 barrels per day in the third quarter of 2022, according to the International Energy Agency, "exceeding expectations in all regions." Europe remains a hotspot, with the agency now expecting gas-to-oil switching to add 550,000 b/d to European gasoil demand until the end of March. It comes as the EU prepares to ban imports from its main overseas diesel supplier Russia from Feb. 5.

2 DAYS AGO