Read full article on original website
Related
energyintel.com
Diesel Demand Drives Oil Prices Higher
Oil prices surged as fuel switching from expensive natural gas continued to stoke global demand for diesel/gasoil. Industrial activity has held up surprisingly well despite continued fears of a global recession. Global gasoil deliveries rose by 520,000 barrels per day in the third quarter of 2022, according to the International Energy Agency, "exceeding expectations in all regions." Europe remains a hotspot, with the agency now expecting gas-to-oil switching to add 550,000 b/d to European gasoil demand until the end of March. It comes as the EU prepares to ban imports from its main overseas diesel supplier Russia from Feb. 5.
energyintel.com
Indian Refiners Boost Jet Output to Meet Domestic and Export Demand
Indian refiners are ramping up jet fuel production not only to meet a rebound in demand, but also to boost exports as they fill the gap left by Western sanctions against Russian refined products. India’s jet fuel exports have climbed steadily this year to 195,000 barrels per day in August, more than double April levels of 91,000 b/d. In the January-October period, outgoing shipments jumped nearly 50% versus last year to reach 147,000 b/d. Its massive purchases of heavily discounted Russian crude are the main driver for the surge, alongside soaring margins for middle distillates on the global market.
energyintel.com
Russia's Gas Export Gap
Russia’s pipeline gas exports to Europe are set to drop by half to around 80 billion cubic meters this year, and fall further still next year. Eastward diversification, for all the ambitious long-term plans and exotic routes, cannot immediately replace the lost European market — with even neighbors Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan shying away from a proposed gas union with Russia.
Russia Suffering Crippling Loss in Ukraine Threatens World Order: Kissinger
In a new essay, former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger said if Russia was dissolved, the enormous territory could become a "contested vacuum."
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
A Russian tank unit deliberately attacked another Russian position in Ukraine, report says, illustrating vicious rivalries within Putin's army
The Russian attack on an allied group after an argument clearly showed the tensions that have been widely reported in the Russian war effort.
Russian State TV Host Admits People Were Wrong To Joke About U.S. Weapons
Russian TV anchor Artyom Sheynin expressed concern at how U.S.-supplied HIMARS systems are hitting Russian targets.
Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims
Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
energyintel.com
Finland: Power Shortages Warning; Newbuild Disarray
Finland's transmission grid operator (TSO) has warned that winter power shortages are now more likely thanks to continued delays in the commissioning of Olkiluoto-3, the troubled first-of-a-kind European EPR. The warning followed an announcement by Olkiluoto-3 operator TVO that the EPR's timeline to start-up remains uncertain amidst an ongoing investigation into flawed feedwater pumps in the reactor's turbine island.
energyintel.com
Shale Gas Growth Steady
Gas' prominent role in electricity production is so entrenched in the US that its share might only see a marginal decline by 2050. The Dutch government is moving on all fronts, from siting to technology selection to financing, to commission two large reactors by 2035. This week’s cash market offered...
energyintel.com
Gas Could Retain Dominance in US Power Generation Through 2050
Natural gas' dominance as a power generation fuel in much of the US is so entrenched that its share of the generation stack might only see a marginal decline by 2050 — despite a steady inroads from renewables. FERC Chairman Richard Glick is departing the position at the end...
energyintel.com
France 'Holds Key' to Unlock EU Gas Cap Agreement
France may hold the key to unlocking an agreement on capping wholesale gas prices at next Monday’s EU Council meeting, diplomats told Energy Intelligence on Friday. France initially backed a price cap but has recently voiced concerns over the impact it could have on financial markets. “France holds the...
energyintel.com
Netherlands: An Ambitious Newbuild Roadmap
The Dutch government's determination to pursue new nuclear is evident in a newly-released "road map" that describes how the government will deliver on its plans for two large reactors, for which the Borssele nuclear power plant was selected last week as the preferred location. South Korea doubles nuclear spending; TerraPower...
energyintel.com
FERC Chairman's Exit Leaves Major Gas Policy Questions
Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) Chairman Richard Glick is departing the position at the end of the month, leaving open questions on natural gas and climate policies in limbo at the commission. Gas' prominent role in electricity production is so entrenched in the US that its share might only see...
energyintel.com
California Regulators Approve Emissions Plan
Brent crude for February delivery settled $2.17 lower at $79.04/bbl on Friday, while January WTI dropped $1.82 to close at $74.29/bbl. FERC Chairman Richard Glick is departing the position at the end of the month, leaving open questions on natural gas and climate policies in limbo at the commission.
Comments / 0