Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
12-year-old Florida boy dies after accidentally shooting himself at sleepover, police say
LAKELAND, Fla. — Lakeland police are investigating the death of a 12-year-old boy after he accidentally shot himself with a gun he found at a friend’s house. Officers responded to a residence on Starling Loop around 7 p.m. on Saturday in reference to a shooting involving a juvenile.
Florida boy, 12, fatally shoots himself after finding gun at friend’s house
LAKELAND, Fla. — A 12-year-old Florida boy died Friday night after he accidentally shot himself with a gun he found at a friend’s home while visiting for a sleepover, authorities said. According to a news release from the Lakeland Police Department, officers responded to a residence at about...
YAHOO!
Dozens arrested, cited during overnight ‘DUI wolf pack’ in Pinellas
Law enforcement agencies wrote 219 citations and criminally charged 69 people during an overnight “DUI wolf pack” operation dedicated to a sheriff’s deputy who was killed last year by a drunken driver, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday. Thirty-eight people were arrested on charges related...
Orange County man hospitalized after shooting, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said they found a man shot Saturday night. Authorities said the shooting happened at approximately 11:41 p.m. in the 2600 block of Silver Hills Drive. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from...
Haines City Police Looking For ‘Car Keying’ Suspect From Zocalo Supermarket
HAINES CITY, Fla. – The Haines City Police Department is seeking information that can lead to identifying the male subject in this video caught keying a car in a supermarket parking lot. While shopping at the Zocalo Supermarket, the suspect caused damages to the victim’s vehicle,
Lakeland PD investigate shooting death of 12-year-old boy
On Friday, December 16, the Lakeland Police Department (LPD) responded to a residence shooting involving a 12-year-old boy.
Man starved, kept in ‘filthy’ conditions by caretaker, Pinellas Park police say
A Pinellas Park man was arrested Thursday after allegedly abusing a man he was supposed to be taking care of, according to police.
Tampa women busted trying to sell cocaine, meth in ‘traveling drug roadshow,’ deputies say
Two "traveling drug dealers" from Tampa were arrested Friday night after deputies said they got busted trying to sell methamphetamine and cocaine.
westorlandonews.com
Polk County Firefighter Arrested for Fraud
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 28-year-old Polk County Firefighter Lance Taylor Dunn of Lakeland for Grand Theft (F3) and Fraud (F3) after falsifying his time card on three separate occasions. Dunn resigned following his arrest, which happened on December 9, 2022. The investigation began when...
Dover man killed after being ejected from pickup truck near Bartow
BARTOW, Fla. — A 26-year-old man from Dover died after being ejected from his pickup truck Saturday afternoon, the Polk County Sheriff's Office reported. According to the sheriff's office, first responders were dispatched just before 4 p.m. to State Road 60 near the intersection of Bonnie Mine Road in unincorporated Bartow about a single-vehicle crash.
Florida students hit by vehicle while walking in front of school end up getting cited
Two students were hit by a vehicle while crossing a road in front of a high school, according to NBC affiliate WESH.
Missing Florida teen found dead hours after disappearing, deputies say
A missing Florida teenager has been found dead in a homicide investigation, authorities said.
Largo man knocked down large restaurant sign in wrong-way DUI crash, police say
A Largo man was accused of driving drunk and knocking down a large restaurant sign on Thursday.
Hillsborough County man killed after being ejected from pickup truck
A Dover man died Saturday in a single-vehicle crash near Bartow, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
Rental home surveillance footage captures man accused of going on shooting spree
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Only Channel 9 has surveillance video showing the man who is accused of going on a shooting spree in Orange County. An Orange County short-term rental owner said she rented to Jailen Houston on Tuesday. In her video, you can see him walking outside the home with a gun.
Florida mom charged in 7-year-old’s death, didn’t get medical help in time, police say
Orlando police arrested a woman accused of causing her daughter's death Friday.
Pinellas County man switched seats with passenger after fatal DUI crash: deputies
A Seminole man was accused of killing a pedestrian with his car and changing seats with his passenger to avoid arrest last year after new evidence surfaced.
Florida deputies capture man who allegedly ‘brutally raped and mutilated’ woman
Florida deputies captured a man accused of raping and mutilating a woman last week.
YAHOO!
Tampa police officer arrested on DUI charge after overturning vehicle, department says
An off-duty Tampa police officer was arrested on a drunken driving charge after he overturned his vehicle early Friday morning, police officials said. Rickado StFleur was placed on administrative leave after his arrest at 4:35 a.m. Friday. Jail records shows he posted $500 bail and was released. The crash occurred...
fox35orlando.com
70-year-old Florida man sucker punched by stranger at Kissimmee shopping plaza, video shows
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A 70-year-old man said he was attacked by a driver, who refused to stop in a crosswalk that he was using. "When I was hit it was pretty blunt force, I was so surprised." Lee Loupton said about getting punched by a stranger at The Loop shopping center in Kissimmee.
Comments / 1