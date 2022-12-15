ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

westorlandonews.com

Polk County Firefighter Arrested for Fraud

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 28-year-old Polk County Firefighter Lance Taylor Dunn of Lakeland for Grand Theft (F3) and Fraud (F3) after falsifying his time card on three separate occasions. Dunn resigned following his arrest, which happened on December 9, 2022. The investigation began when...
POLK COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Dover man killed after being ejected from pickup truck near Bartow

BARTOW, Fla. — A 26-year-old man from Dover died after being ejected from his pickup truck Saturday afternoon, the Polk County Sheriff's Office reported. According to the sheriff's office, first responders were dispatched just before 4 p.m. to State Road 60 near the intersection of Bonnie Mine Road in unincorporated Bartow about a single-vehicle crash.
BARTOW, FL

