Fatal workplace injuries up in Minnesota, nationally
The number of fatal workplace injuries in Minnesota jumped by nearly 20% in 2021 compared to the previous year. A total of 80 fatal workplace injuries were reported in Minnesota last year, according to the annual Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. In 2020, fatal workplace injuries totaled 67. The data was released by the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry on Friday.
Minnesota Democrats hope to sharply limit the deer farm industry in push to fight CWD
Minnesota farms that raise elk and deer for meat or captive hunts could soon face sharp limits from DFL lawmakers concerned about a critical disease risk to wild herds. Chronic wasting disease, a fatal neurological illness, continues to spread in Minnesota. While Republicans in the past have protected the cervid farms, Democrats now have the upper hand in an emotional debate over the existence of the businesses — and their potential impact on Minnesota’s lucrative wild hunting industry.
Ramsey County to move on $800 million St. Paul development on Mississippi River
At the Pioneer Press Frederick Melo writes, “With a key vote next week, the Ramsey County Board is poised to revive plans for an $800 million housing, office and commercial development overlooking the Mississippi River in downtown St. Paul. The next step will be finding state matching funds for a nine-acre public park. Ramsey County selected AECOM four years ago among 10 developers interested in redeveloping a lengthy section of Kellogg Boulevard previously occupied by Ramsey County’s Government Center West complex and the former adult detention center. … ‘We’re one of the last major river cities to activate the river,’ said Ramsey County Board Chair Trista MatasCastillo, noting the park terrace will create additional acreage over Shepard Road and the railroad tracks, much like a split-level home.”
fox9.com
St. Louis Park announces cannabis business licensure requirements beginning Jan. 1
ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - Less than a year after the Minnesota Legislature approved the sale of THC-infused edibles throughout Minnesota, St. Louis Park is creating a licensure system. Starting Jan. 1, 2023, any business or person wanting to sell or offer to sell cannabinoid products of any...
The Grinch Gets Arrested In Minnesota, Facing Two Charges
He probably deserved this! The Grinch was arrested in Minnesota this week and charges are currently pending. While there are many crabby characters during the holidays, he definitely takes the cake. In similar news, a man dressed like a character stole a bunch of stuff from Mall of America! The...
willmarradio.com
DNR Using $443 Grant to Restore Moose Habitat in NE Minnesota
(Proctor, MN) -- State wildlife officials will use a 443-thousand-dollar federal grant to try and find more places for moose to live in northeastern Minnesota. The D-N-R's Kelly Straka says they're looking for ten thousand to 50 thousand contiguous acres of habitat restoration initiative. She says the ideal area would have new vegetation and young trees and older forest land. The D-N-R is working with federal, tribal, county and private partners on the moose habitat restoration.
fox9.com
Video shows fmr. Hennepin Co. Commissioner Mike Opat asking for break in drunk driving arrest
(FOX 9) - Video from the October drunk driving arrest of former Hennepin County Board Commissioner Mike Opat shows the former public official desperately trying to avoid a trip to the county jail. "My name doesn’t ring any bells for you?" Opat asked the Dayton Police officer. "I don’t...
fox9.com
Successful blanket drive for Minnesota nonprofit
The local nonprofit Bridging collected over 2,100 blankets in just two hours during their blanket drive Saturday morning. The collection is the primary source for the nonprofit to secure blankets for those in need. To learn more about the organization, visit https://bridging.org/
redlakenationnews.com
Figures linked to meals fraud case continue to collect millions in daycare support
Two months after Abduljabar Hussein and his wife were charged with stealing millions of dollars from a federal meals program, Hussein's Minneapolis daycare center continues to collect public funds aimed at helping low-income families afford child care services. Hussein's Future Scholars Childcare has collected more than $1.3 million in subsidies...
Jury Finds St. Paul Man Guilty of Large Scale Pot Trafficking
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A Saint Paul man was found guilty by a federal jury of conspiracy to distribute marijuana and possession with the intent to distribute marijuana. Forty-year-old Danny Gehl, Jr was convicted on Wednesday of one count of conspiracy to distribute marijuana and one count of possession with the intent to distribute marijuana.
boreal.org
Thousands remain without power across Minnesota in wake of winter storm
A car drives through the snow during a winter storm in south Minneapolis on Thursday. Thousands of Minnesota homes and businesses remained without power Friday, in the wake of a winter storm that dropped more than 2 feet of snow on parts of the state. That slow-moving storm continued to...
kfgo.com
Minnesota utilities urge customers to prepare for cold
MINNEAPOLIS – With the coldest temperatures of the season so far headed toward North Dakota and Minnesota, utilities are urging customers to turn down their thermostat at night and when they’re away. “With a programmable thermostat, it’s easy to have your heating system work around your schedule, so...
fox9.com
Minnetonka police arrest 3 people in connection to 89 property damage reports
MINNETONKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnetonka Police arrested three people in connection to a string of property damages that caused over $100,000 in damages across the west metro. The reports began in August, with businesses, religious sites, schools, and residents reporting mostly damaged windows from BBs and metal nuts. Minnetonka Police Captain Jason Tait told FOX 9 that after struggling to find leads, they reached out to neighboring suburbs and soon realized the vandalism was happening across the west metro.
Minnesota BCA sends out missing person alert for 87-year-old man
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) sent out a missing person alert Sunday to help the Blaine Police Department locate 87-year-old Dick Hathaway. The alert says Hathaway left his residence early Sunday morning and has not returned home or been in contact with his family...
fox9.com
Several counties reporting power outages in central and northeastern Minnesota
(FOX 9) - As a winter weather mix continues to pour down throughout most the state, forcing numerous cities to declare snow emergencies Thursday, several counties in central and northeastern Minnesota have reportedly lost power for thousands of customers. East Central Energy is a member-owned electric cooperative that currently provides...
WATCH: Minnesota Police Pursue Suspects Wanted For 2nd Degree Assault
Minnesota officers were pursuing suspects wanted for 2nd-degree assault. The footage was caught on Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras. There is never a shortage of crime stories in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Just a few months ago, a Minnesota man was arrested after leaving his ID at the scene of the crime. An unnamed criminal committed a theft at two different stores within a span of a half an hour. While he was committing the second theft, his backpack was located at the spot he committed the first theft. In his backpack, his ID.
Channel 3000
The downside of wind power: Old turbine blades end up in landfills
MURRAY COUNTY, Minnesota — When a 2003-vintage wind farm in southwestern Minnesota became obsolete, its owner Allete Clean Energy tore it down and built anew. The new Northern Wind project came online last month with bigger turbines that produce 32% more electricity than the old facility. The new turbines scoop up so much more wind that Allete needed to erect only 37 of them.
Investigation finds racist, sexist, bullying, retaliatory behavior by Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson
WCCO’s Caroline Cummings reports an independent investigation found Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson “engaged in racist, sexist, retaliatory and bullying behavior in the workplace for over two years.” The county board elected to publicly censure Hutchinson Thursday. The Star Tribune’s Liz Navratil reports that Janie Mayeron, a...
Downtown St. Paul Walgreen’s will temporarily close due to rodent issue
The Pioneer Press’ Frederick Melo reports the downtown St. Paul Walgreens is closing temporarily to deal with a rodent problem. Per Melo: “Walgreens had posted a brief explanation in printed signage on its interior door indicating ‘this Walgreens location will be closing to improve your shopping experience’ without further elaboration.”
WATCH: Herd of Deer Spotted Traveling Through Dangerous Whiteout Conditions in Minnesota
A winter storm that began pummeling the west coast earlier this week has rapidly made its way across the country. The storm system brought blizzard conditions to states spanning the Midwest and created whiteout conditions in parts of Minnesota. Stunning video footage, captured by a Minnesota photographer, sees a herd of white-tailed deer traveling in the midst of incredibly dangerous whiteout conditions. Take a look.
