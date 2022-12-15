ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
californiaglobe.com

Claremont School Board Member Adult Party Scandal Continues To Draw Outrage

Fallout over students being invited to an adult themed party by Claremont Unified School District President Steven Llanusa early this month, and his subsequent resignation, continued to outrage parents and other residents this week as the District scrambles to come up with answers. The scandal itself dates back to December...
CLAREMONT, CA
sunnews.org

Belmont Shore Pool project hits snag

In a Dec. 9 memo to the mayor and city council members, Long Beach City Manager Thomas Modica informed them that the long-debated Belmont Shore Pool project has again hit another roadblock. This time a change in legislature that will likely reduce city funds will require the plan to be reworked to adjust for a funding gap of approximately $50 million.
LONG BEACH, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Teachers get 9 percent raise

Teachers and other certificated employees will get a 9 percent pay increase, as the Garden Grove Unified School District Board of Education approved a tentative agreement with the Garden Grove Education Association on Tuesday night. The increase in base pay is effective as of July 1, 2022. Also on Tuesday...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Main Street to “Flower Street”

The downtown area of Garden Grove is known as a location for special events such as the Strawberry Festival in the Village Green park and the Elvis Festival on Main Street. Now a third major gathering is planned for January: the “Flower Street on Historic Main Street.” Plans call for turning one block of Main, between Acacia Parkway and Garden Grove Boulevard, into a colorful flower extravaganza in keeping with similar events held in Vietnam.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
KTLA

3 Southern California cities seeing the most growth in the nation

As housing and living costs remain unaffordable for many living in Los Angeles, new data shows plenty of residents are migrating to more affordable locales. A new SmartAsset study shows the migration trend to more affordable cities has created a series of “boomtowns” across America. These cities saw the largest increase in population, income and […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Ports of LA, Long Beach end container dwelling fee

LOS ANGELES - With backlogs of aging cargo on local docks now significantly eased, the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach announced Friday they will end the so-called Container Dwell Fee on Jan. 24. The fee was announced on Oct. 25, 2021, as cargo backlogs piled up and affected...
LONG BEACH, CA
tourcounsel.com

Ontario Mills | Shopping mall in Los Angeles, California

If you are in the Los Angeles area you should go to Ontario Mills. This outlet is one of the most visited in the USA as it has stores for all tastes but always with good prices. You can go to the Forever 21 stores, the Coach handbags and accessories...
LOS ANGELES, CA
orangecountytribune.com

E-paper for Dec. 17, 2022

Here’s the Dec. 17, 2022 e-newspaper of The Orange County Tribune. To open and read, click the image below. If you’d like a free subscription to The Tribune, send us a request to orangecountribune@gmail.com.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
brentwoodnewsla.com

Beverly Hills Developer Sentenced to Federal Prison for Offering a Million-Dollar Bribe to Secure LA County Lease

Arman Gabaee sentenced to 48 months in federal prison and ordered to pay $1.1 million fine. A real estate developer was sentenced recently to four years in federal prison for offering to buy a million-dollar home for a Los Angeles County public official in exchange for the official’s assistance securing a $45 million county lease for the developer.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Pasadena Health Department Asks Residents to Mask and Get Boosted

PASADENA — ColoradoBoulevard.net:. Pasadena Public Health Department health officer orders have been revised to strongly recommend masking for everyone ages 2 years and older, regardless of vaccination status, in indoor workplaces, indoor public spaces, and public transit. By News Desk. The health officer orders establish threshold criteria that would...
PASADENA, CA
foxla.com

No-burn alert issued across SoCal for Sunday

LOS ANGELES - Wood burning will be banned throughout Southern California Sunday due to projected high air pollution, the South Coast Air Quality Management District announced. The South Coast AQMD issued a residential no-burn alert for everyone living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes Orange County, and non-desert areas of Los Angeles County, Riverside County and San Bernardino County.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

