irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
County’s Audit of Orange County Power Authority Reveals Gross Mismanagement and a Continued Lack of Transparency
Just in time for the holidays, the Orange County Power Authority (OCPA) got a lump of coal in the form of another highly critical review of the agency’s operations, which was released last week. The operations audit for the Orange County Board of Supervisors echoed many of the concerns...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Metro Anticipates Approving 57/60 Freeway Widening in January, Ahead of Voter-Approved Schedule
Yesterday Metro announced that, in January, the agency’s board is expected to approve moving forward with Metro’s 57/60 Freeway expansion project, located in Diamond Bar in east L.A. County. At yesterday’s meeting of the Measure M Independent Taxpayer Oversight Committee, staff announced that the board is scheduled to...
californiaglobe.com
Lancaster City Council Declares State Of Emergency Over LA Mayor Karen Bass Homeless Plans
The Lancaster City Council, along with Mayor R. Rex Parris, declared a state of emergency on Friday against Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’ plan to move much of the cities homeless into the Antelope Valley, which consists of several cities, including Lancaster and Palmdale. The action dates back to...
californiaglobe.com
Claremont School Board Member Adult Party Scandal Continues To Draw Outrage
Fallout over students being invited to an adult themed party by Claremont Unified School District President Steven Llanusa early this month, and his subsequent resignation, continued to outrage parents and other residents this week as the District scrambles to come up with answers. The scandal itself dates back to December...
sunnews.org
Belmont Shore Pool project hits snag
In a Dec. 9 memo to the mayor and city council members, Long Beach City Manager Thomas Modica informed them that the long-debated Belmont Shore Pool project has again hit another roadblock. This time a change in legislature that will likely reduce city funds will require the plan to be reworked to adjust for a funding gap of approximately $50 million.
theavtimes.com
Lancaster declares state of emergency against “plan for a mass movement of homeless individuals to the Antelope Valley”
City of Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris (R) and the City Council have declared a state of emergency against Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’ plan for a mass movement of homeless individuals to the Antelope Valley. This controversial plan has sparked widespread outrage and concern, and Lancaster is taking...
Los Angeles area apartments with expected rents as low as $1,116 per month
The Los Angeles Housing Department (LAHD) has announced a housing lottery for 239 affordable apartments in the Vintage at Woodman Apartments. The details of this lottery are not entirely clear on the LAHD’s website.
orangecountytribune.com
Teachers get 9 percent raise
Teachers and other certificated employees will get a 9 percent pay increase, as the Garden Grove Unified School District Board of Education approved a tentative agreement with the Garden Grove Education Association on Tuesday night. The increase in base pay is effective as of July 1, 2022. Also on Tuesday...
orangecountytribune.com
Main Street to “Flower Street”
The downtown area of Garden Grove is known as a location for special events such as the Strawberry Festival in the Village Green park and the Elvis Festival on Main Street. Now a third major gathering is planned for January: the “Flower Street on Historic Main Street.” Plans call for turning one block of Main, between Acacia Parkway and Garden Grove Boulevard, into a colorful flower extravaganza in keeping with similar events held in Vietnam.
3 Southern California cities seeing the most growth in the nation
As housing and living costs remain unaffordable for many living in Los Angeles, new data shows plenty of residents are migrating to more affordable locales. A new SmartAsset study shows the migration trend to more affordable cities has created a series of “boomtowns” across America. These cities saw the largest increase in population, income and […]
foxla.com
Ports of LA, Long Beach end container dwelling fee
LOS ANGELES - With backlogs of aging cargo on local docks now significantly eased, the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach announced Friday they will end the so-called Container Dwell Fee on Jan. 24. The fee was announced on Oct. 25, 2021, as cargo backlogs piled up and affected...
tourcounsel.com
Ontario Mills | Shopping mall in Los Angeles, California
If you are in the Los Angeles area you should go to Ontario Mills. This outlet is one of the most visited in the USA as it has stores for all tastes but always with good prices. You can go to the Forever 21 stores, the Coach handbags and accessories...
orangecountytribune.com
E-paper for Dec. 17, 2022
Here’s the Dec. 17, 2022 e-newspaper of The Orange County Tribune. To open and read, click the image below. If you’d like a free subscription to The Tribune, send us a request to orangecountribune@gmail.com.
Gas Prices Still Falling Across Los Angeles, Orange County
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped for the 37th consecutive day Saturday, decreasing 2.8 cents to $4.484.
brentwoodnewsla.com
Beverly Hills Developer Sentenced to Federal Prison for Offering a Million-Dollar Bribe to Secure LA County Lease
Arman Gabaee sentenced to 48 months in federal prison and ordered to pay $1.1 million fine. A real estate developer was sentenced recently to four years in federal prison for offering to buy a million-dollar home for a Los Angeles County public official in exchange for the official’s assistance securing a $45 million county lease for the developer.
Some Californians eligible for more COVID-related unemployment benefits under new guidelines
COVID-19-related unemployment benefits ended 15 months ago but thousands of Californians may still be eligible to get the money retroactively.
coloradoboulevard.net
Pasadena Health Department Asks Residents to Mask and Get Boosted
PASADENA — ColoradoBoulevard.net:. Pasadena Public Health Department health officer orders have been revised to strongly recommend masking for everyone ages 2 years and older, regardless of vaccination status, in indoor workplaces, indoor public spaces, and public transit. By News Desk. The health officer orders establish threshold criteria that would...
2urbangirls.com
One dead, one injured in shooting behind Orange County 7-Eleven
SANTA ANA, Calif. – One man was found shot to death and another wounded in a vehicle parked behind a 7-Eleven Sunday, according to a report. The shooting was reported at 1:46 a.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of South Main Street, according to CountyNewsTV. The injured man was...
LA mayor faces backlash in first week as critics say homelessness edict doesn't address 'systemic' issues
Newly sworn in Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is attempting to confront the city’s homeless crisis head on, but critics say nothing will change until root problems such as widespread drug use and housing affordability are addressed.
foxla.com
No-burn alert issued across SoCal for Sunday
LOS ANGELES - Wood burning will be banned throughout Southern California Sunday due to projected high air pollution, the South Coast Air Quality Management District announced. The South Coast AQMD issued a residential no-burn alert for everyone living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes Orange County, and non-desert areas of Los Angeles County, Riverside County and San Bernardino County.
