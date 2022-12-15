Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ballet dancers perform with adoptable pets to assist animals in finding holiday homesB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
St. Louis Cardinals Announce A Surprise DepartureOnlyHomersSaint Louis, MO
10 St. Louis Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
St. Louis families would receive $500 each month in new proposalR.A. HeimSaint Louis, MO
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MissouriKristen WaltersSaint Louis, MO
Related
KSDK
Loyal to Local Gift Guide: Sisterhood Style Boutique
ST. LOUIS — Friday morning, our Loyal to Local Gift Guide continued with a visit from Sisterhood Style. The online clothing boutique was created with moms in mind! The boutique hand-picks every item reflecting their own personal style. Their goal is to create looks for everyday women that make them feel great walking out the door. They aim for comfortable and classic making high-fashion looks adaptable to the modern mom. They are committed to building up and supporting women as one Sisterhood!
KSDK
Mission Taco, El Monstero collab to give back to the Jeff Burton Family Fund
ST. LOUIS — The band we all love, El Monstero, has 7 shows coming up that you won't want to miss. Not only because of the pure entertainment, but for every ticket sold Mission Taco will donate $1 from every "Three Little Piggies Burrito" to the Jeff Burton Family Fund.
KSDK
St. Louis photographer loses thousands in materials after Thanksgiving fire
Jennifer Butler's business was ravaged by a fire on Thanksgiving Day. She's now looking for a new home to continue her life's work.
myleaderpaper.com
St. Louis man allegedly uses fake check to buy SUV in Arnold
Arnold Police are seeking charges against a 22-year-old St. Louis man for allegedly using a fraudulent cashier’s check to purchase an SUV from a 54-year-old Arnold man. The fake check was for $48,000, police reported. The victim told police he had arranged to sell a 2022 BMW X3 through...
Armory STL Opens [PHOTOS]
The bar gives patrons plenty to do with seesaws, games and tons of TVs
KSDK
Dazzling holiday light display at Anheuser-Busch
ST. LOUIS — We are just nine days away from Christmas and families are making their rounds to see the dazzling light displays. One of the time-honored traditions is put on by Anheuser-Busch. The beautiful Clydesdales walk proudly down Pestalozzi for the nightly Anheuser-Busch Brewery Lights display. "You can...
websterjournal.com
St. Louis Union Station modernized for changing city
Just five years ago, the downtown St. Louis skyline was just the Gateway Arch and the buildings that surround it. Today, St. Louis Union Station, the terminal that once served as a Midwest hub for travelers in the early-to-mid 1900s has completely evolved, adding major attractions like a 65,000-square-foot aquarium and the ultimate skyline-changing accessory: a 200-foot-tall wheel.
St. Louis Man Sells Car, Is Immediately Robbed of Proceeds in CWE
Police believe the individuals who bought the car were not connected to the robbery
FOX2now.com
Cold air anchored only to be fortified late next week with accumulating snow possible
Metro St. Louis Today: mainly cloudy with a few gaps in the overcast and a sprinkling of snow, windy at times. A high of 34 degrees F with winds from the west at 10-15 mph. Cold air anchored only to be fortified late next …. Metro St. Louis Today: mainly...
Transport Properties Acquires Over 20 Acre IOS Site in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 16, 2022-- Transport Properties closed on the Industrial Outside Storage site at 8888-9010 Hall Street in St. Louis, MO today. The property sits on ±20.37 improved acres with a ±20,540 SF office/repair shop with 9 bays. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221216005518/en/ Transport Properties Acquires Over 20 Acre IOS Site in St. Louis (Photo: Business Wire)
Circle K Fuel Day offers 40 cents off for Missouri, Illinois drivers
ST. LOUIS — Circle K announced they will be offering 40 cents off per gallon during Circle K Fuel Day Friday. Tomorrow, Dec. 16, more than 300 locations across Missouri, Illinois and Iowa will offer 40 cents off per gallon of fuel between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. local time.
myleaderpaper.com
Car stolen in Eureka involved in fatal accident in St. Louis
A 26-year-old man reportedly stole a 2013 Cadillac XTS in Eureka and then while driving the car, was involved in a fatal accident in St. Louis. Two women were killed in the accident, and the driver was injured, authorities reported. The driver will not be named unless charges are filed...
Frustrated tenants of downtown St. Louis apartment say problems are piling up
ST. LOUIS — Frustrations are growing for people living in a downtown apartment complex. Two families who live at the Arcade Apartments on Olive Street tell 5 On Your Side that infrastructure problems have led to damaged belongings and safety hazards. Among the concerns are exterior doors that don't...
Thieves steal St. Louis woman’s car with service dog inside
Mary Ann Shelton started her car to warm it up and put her seven-year-old service dog Annie in the backseat. When she went back into her house to grab her son, two men stole her car with Annie inside
Local firm hopes to buy AT&T tower, and how it plans to handle parking
ST. LOUIS — The local developer planning a $300 million mixed-use redevelopment of the AT&T tower is the sole developer behind the project and hopes to buy the building from the current owner. St. Louis-based developer Advantes Development Group hopes to convert the vacant 44-story downtown skyscraper at 909...
Residents react to new St. Louis police chief
Some St. Louis residents are surprised their new police chief will come from outside the ranks of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.
Community reacts to hiring of new St. Louis Police Chief Robert Tracy
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis has a new top cop. Wednesday, city officials announced Robert Tracy, the current chief of Wilmington, Delaware, will lead the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. There's growing reaction over that announcement, including reaction from those who work with Tracy in Delaware. "Coming in with...
KMOV
Alderwoman works to halt $135M Central West End apartment build
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Earlier this week, aldermen pushed forward a new, $135M build for the Central West End. It’s a luxury apartment that would go in the empty lot across from the Chase Park Plaza Hotel. However, despite residents and developers being tired of looking at that parking lot, one alderwoman is doing all she can to stop it.
Comments / 0