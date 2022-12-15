Read full article on original website
Frances Tempie Hanlon Jones
Frances Tempie Hanlon Jones, age 88, of Summer Shade, passed away Saturday, December 17, 2022 at her daughters residence. She was born November 22, 1934 in Olive Hill, KY to the late Homer Folk Hanlon and Irabell Kiser. She was a longtime caregiver helping many families and was a Christian.
Virginia Burgess Thomas
Virginia Burgess Thomas, 95, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Friday, December 16, 2022. She was born May 13, 1927 in Fithian, Illinois to the late Willis Hershel Burgess and Effie Combs Burgess. Virginia was a seamstress at Kentucky Pants for 20 years and was a longtime member of Dover Missionary Baptist Church. She was a member of the Etoile Eastern Star for 70 years and was a member of the DAV Ladies Auxiliary for over 20 years. In her spare time, she loved caring for her flowers and quilting.
Eva (Ford) Short
Eva (Ford) Short, 95, of Tompkinsville, KY, passed away Sunday, December 18, 2022 at Monroe County Medical Center. On September 27, 1927, she was born in Monroe County, KY, a daughter of the late Andrew Jackson Ford and Hassie (Thompson) Ford. Eva worked at Key Work Clothes where she was...
Jerry Dan Throneberry
Jerry Dan Throneberry, 74, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Friday, December 16, 2022, at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital. He was born September 10, 1948, in Lewisburg, Tennessee to the late John Edwin Throneberry and Nellie Louise Childress Throneberry. Jerry retired from the United States Army and after retirement held many jobs, to include, working at Suntec for several years. He was a longtime member of South Green Street Church of Christ.
Josephine Vincent Fink
Josephine Vincent Fink, 62, of Hodgenville passed away Dec. 14, 2022 at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown. The Jefferson County native was a homemaker. She was the daughter of the late Billy Lahue Vincent and Beulah Johnson Vincent and the wife of the late Donald Walton Fink Jr. She was preceded in death by a companion, Kenneth Havunen.
Nemar Woodson (Updated)
Nemar Woodson, 91, of Frisco, TX and formerly of Glasgow, passed away on December 12, 2022 at the Sunrise of Frisco Assisted Living Facility in Frisco, TX. She was born in Rutherford County, TN to the late Ollie Batey and Flossie Smart Batey. Mrs. Woodson was known to her family and friends as Mae. She worked in accounting for Chevron USA company for many years and was of the Baptist Faith.
Mr. Jerry “Twin” Reed
Mr. Jerry “Twin” Reed, 55, of Bowling Green, Ky died on December 11, 2022 at the Medical Center. He was preceded in death by his grandparents George Billy Reed and Marie Dewalt Reed, and his identical twin brother Terry Reed. He leaves to cherish his memories his mother...
Brenda Darlene Kirk
Brenda Darlene Kirk, 56, of Tompkinsville, KY, passed away Wednesday, December 14th, at Centennial Medical Center, Nashville, TN. Brenda was born in Tompkinsville, KY on January 16, 1966, a daughter of Ruth Buriss Kirk and the late Willie Frank Kirk. Other than her mother, Ruth Kirk, Brenda is also survived...
Gail Johnson
Gail Johnson, age 68 of Mammoth Cave, departed this life on Friday, December 16, 2022 at her home. The Edmonson County native was born on August 4, 1954 to the late Delbert and Elburtia “Birt” Sanders. On November 26, 1970, she married Larry Mark Johnson, who also preceded her in death.
Lizzie Kay Vaughn
Lizzie Kay Vaughn, 58, of Smiths Grove, Kentucky passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at the Metcalfe Health Care Center. She was born December 14,1964 in Barren County, Kentucky to the late James Bulle and Janie Pedigo Bulle. Lizzie loved dancing, sewing, crocheting, and coloring in her free time. She...
Ella Bybee Kinslow
Ella Bybee Kinslow, 81, Glasgow, passed away Thursday, December 15, 2022. She was born March 6, 1941 to the late Ethel Strode Bowles and John Anderson (Ped) Bowles. She was of the Baptist Faith. She was a retired seamstress at Handmacher Fashions, a homemaker and a devoted grandmother. She is...
‘Shop with a Trooper’ event held in Ohio Co. in honor of late KSP Trooper
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky State Police Professional Association (KSPPA) District 16 held its annual “Shop with a Trooper” program Saturday in memory of retired KSP Trooper Jerry Critchelow, who passed away earlier this year. Troopers say the program helps children in need during the Christmas...
Tip leads to Bardstown police locating, removing explosives
The Bardstown Police Department was alerted to reports of a suspicious device at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday.
Death of 53-year-old man in Cumberland County prompts murder investigation, arrest
On Sept. 26, Kentucky State Police received a call from Cumberland County 911 to help investigate a man found dead inside a residence in Burkesville.
Baby Box added to Lovers Lane location of Bowling Green Fire Department
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Fire Department on Lovers Lane is now the site of a Baby Box. Starting Dec. 19, the box will be available to women in crisis who need to anonymously and safely surrender their infant. This will be possible after a blessing takes...
Burkesville murder suspect arrested in California
BURKESVILLE — A man connected to a murder in Cumberland County was arrested in California last week. Kentucky State Police said the arrest stems from an investigation started on Sept. 26. Police responded to a home along Glasgow Road and discovered a man inside dead. Troopers and detectives responded...
Top 3 Christmas Towns In Kentucky . They’re Magical.
There is something special about Christmas in Kentucky. The air is crisp and the decorations are abundant, making it a truly magical time of year, from the lights and decorations to the delicious food and bourbon, it’s a time of year that brings joy and magic to everyone who celebrates it. And no Christmas in Kentucky is complete without a visit to the list of Christmas town below.
Middle TN man arrested on multiple charges in KY
A Middle Tennessee man was arrested on several charges in Kentucky.
Crews responding to I-65 wreck, semi overturned
BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Emergency crews are responding to a wreck on I-65 South around the 48/6 where a semi overturned. Glasgow - Barren County Emergency Management Deputy Director Marcus Thurman said that two lanes are closed at this time and traffic is still moving in the slow lane.
Jones, Houchens reflect on roles in county government ahead of retirement
GLASGOW — For more than 20 years, Sherry Jones and Nancy Houchens have witnessed some of the most pivotal moments in Barren County government. Their time on the third floor of the government center is drawing to a close. The two will leave with more than 50 years of...
