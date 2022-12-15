Read full article on original website
Lawrence County Council will meet on Tuesday, Dec. 20
BEDFORD – The Lawrence County Council will meet on Tuesday, December 20 in the commissioners’ room at 6:30 p.m. November 22, 2022, Regular Meeting and Budget Hearings. Chief Public Defender Tim Sledd – Hire Request & Transfer. Court Orders. Request for Additional Appropriation or Budget Transfer requests:
Orleans Town offices will be closed for the holidays
ORLEANS – Orleans Town Offices will be closed on December 23rd and December 26th in observance of the Christmas holiday. The town offices will also be closed on December 30th and January 2nd for New Year. There will be no change in the town trash collection schedule during the...
Lawrence County Commissioners will meet in regular and executive sessions Tuesday, Dec. 20
BEDFORD – The Lawrence County Commissioners will meet in a regular and an executive session on Tuesday, December 20,. 1. To discuss strategy regarding the recent litigation commenced by the State of Indiana against Lawrence County, Indiana as authorized by Indiana Code 5-14-1.5-6.1(b)(2)(B). The agenda for the regular session:
City of Bloomington seeks input on proposed designs for city gateways
BLOOMINGTON – The Parks and Recreation Department hosted a public open house on December 15th to unveil the proposed concepts for two signature gateways at principal entry points to the city. During the open house, representatives from Rundell Ernstberger Associates (REA) presented concepts for the Miller-Showers Park gateway, on...
Radius Indiana to host region’s first Home Brew Competition
BEDFORD – Radius Indiana invites local homebrewers to put their skills to the test in its first-ever regional Home Brewing Competition Saturday, March 18 in Jasper, Indiana. As the regional economic development organization for the region, Radius works to create opportunities for entrepreneurs to further develop their products and ideas. The new homebrew competition is the latest initiative for residents to showcase their talents.
Holiday vendor fair brings people from all over the Wabash Valley together
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This Saturday is one of the busiest shopping days of the year!. It's known as Super Saturday, the last Saturday before Christmas weekend, and folks across the Wabash Valley are getting out to support local businesses. Over at the Meadows, a record-breaking 100 vendors came...
Person dead after concrete box falls from crane at Greenwood construction site
GREENWOOD, Ind. — A person is dead after a concrete box fell from a crane at a Greenwood construction site, hitting the victim. Greenwood Police officers were called around 3 p.m. to the 500 block of S. Madison Avenue for an original call of a “trench rescue”. Upon arrival to the intersection of Orchard Lane […]
Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. announces an increase in the number of the board of directors and the appointment of James O. King III as the new director
SALEM – December 15, 2022. Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (“Company”) (Nasdaq:MSVB), the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB (“Bank”), announced today that the company’s Board of Directors has approved an increase in the number of members of the Board of Directors from seven to eight and have appointed James (Jimmy) O. King, III to the Board of Directors.
Local officials aim to address population retention
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – According to a study conducted by Thrive West Central, west central Indiana is on pace to lose 5% of its population by 2050. Local county leaders look to reverse this staggering statistic by bringing people back into the Wabash Valley. Job availability is a key element in bringing people into […]
Police Log: December 15, 2022
12:05 a.m. Animal problem reported in the 600 block of O Street. 12:20 a.m. Medical emergency at Westview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Clinic Drive. 12:42 a.m. Officers were out with a person at Lowes. 12:55 a.m. Traffic stop in the 1000 block of I Street. 1:14 a.m. Officers were...
Bedford Police officers will address parking against the flow of traffic and other parking violations
BEDFORD – Bedford Police officers are handing out “courtesy warnings’ for those that park their vehicles against the traffic or on city sidewalks. “Currently, there is an Indiana code 9-21-16-7 that “could be” enforced with a $135.50 state citation,” said Bedford Police Chief Terry Moore. “I am working with the city attorney and will present a city ordinance that will address this issue on Monday at the Board of Works and Council meeting. I will also present an amended ordinance for drivers that park their vehicles obstructing sidewalks.
Traffic Alert: Portion of Honey Creek Drive closed
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Drivers who regularly utilize the west entrance into the Haute City Center area of businesses will need to find another way this week. City officials have announced the closure of a portion of Honey Creek Drive starting Wednesday. The section of the road stretches from Prairieton Road to S 3rd […]
Police investigate bomb threat at Brown County business
NASHVILLE, Ind. — Police in Brown County continue to investigate threats made to a local business and law enforcement officers Friday afternoon. In a social media post, the Nashville Police Department said dispatchers received a phoned bomb threat around 3:30 p.m. The caller claimed to have placed multiple explosive devices inside and outside the Out of the Ordinary and Hickory Bar restaurant on South Van Buren Street.
Investigators unable to determine cause of large building fire in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ind. — After nearly two weeks of combing through debris, investigators in Columbus said they’re unable to determine the cause of a fire that led to the collapse of a downtown building. The Dec. 3 fire broke out around 11:50 p.m. at 422 5th Street. Crews responding to the scene saw flames and said […]
Obituary: Lucille M. Pearson
Lucille M. (Beedie) Pearson, 88, of Bedford, passed away at 10:50 a.m. on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at. the Indiana University Health Hospice House in Bloomington. Born on July 30, 1934, she was the daughter of Max and Olive Beedie. She married Pete Pearson and he preceded her in death. Lucille previously worked at RCA and retired from Visteon. She was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Bedford. Lucille enjoyed playing bingo, fishing and camping, playing cards, gardening, and canning vegetables as well as going to church. She loved cooking meals for her family and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
This 250 Acre Campground of Tiny Homes is the Perfect Indiana Getaway
The tiny-home movement has become increasingly popular with some folks wanting to reduce to a smaller footprint, but tiny living isn't suitable for every lifestyle all the time. Fortunately, you can live the tiny life for a short while with this Indiana getaway. Get Ready for a Getaway. Look. We...
Odon, Indiana Burned with 28 Never Explained Fires On the Same Day
The small town of Odon in southern Indiana was once plagued with 28 fires that happened on the same day. They've never been explained. These are the 28 Fires of Odon. At first, you might be thinking "Thor sequel," or, at the very least, an episode of American Horror Story that will invariably fall apart at the end. Actually, the increasingly flawed AHS could USE a good story like the one out of Indiana from 1940 that checks off the necessary boxes--repeated, mysterious fires in the same house and the belief that it was the work of poltergeists. Someone call a good screenwriter and make this happen.
Pharmacies are facing medicine shortages in the Wabash Valley
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Pharmacies around the country are facing the issue of certain medicines in short supply. Some pharmacies are even seeing shortages here in Vigo County. JR Pharmacy at Baesler's Market in Terre Haute is just one pharmacy that is facing shortages of certain medicines. Pharmacist, Courtney...
Over 38,000 Thousand Birds Killed at Indiana Poultry Farms as Avian Flu Continues to Spread
More than 38,000 turkeys were euthanized at poultry farms in Indiana after outbreaks of avian influenza. Outbreaks across the country continue to drive consumer price increases at the grocery line. 12,000 Turkeys Infected in Daviess County. According to a report from WIBC.com, approximately 12,000 turkeys were confirmed to be infected...
Shots fired at delivery driver on SR 59 in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Clay County Sheriff Paul Harden said the closure of State Road 59 for part of Monday night was caused by an incident involving shots being fired at a delivery driver. Harden said the driver was working for a independent contractor through Fedex making deliveries a little after 10 p.m. He said […]
