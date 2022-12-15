ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springville, IN

wbiw.com

Lawrence County Council will meet on Tuesday, Dec. 20

BEDFORD – The Lawrence County Council will meet on Tuesday, December 20 in the commissioners’ room at 6:30 p.m. November 22, 2022, Regular Meeting and Budget Hearings. Chief Public Defender Tim Sledd – Hire Request & Transfer. Court Orders. Request for Additional Appropriation or Budget Transfer requests:
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Orleans Town offices will be closed for the holidays

ORLEANS – Orleans Town Offices will be closed on December 23rd and December 26th in observance of the Christmas holiday. The town offices will also be closed on December 30th and January 2nd for New Year. There will be no change in the town trash collection schedule during the...
wbiw.com

City of Bloomington seeks input on proposed designs for city gateways

BLOOMINGTON – The Parks and Recreation Department hosted a public open house on December 15th to unveil the proposed concepts for two signature gateways at principal entry points to the city. During the open house, representatives from Rundell Ernstberger Associates (REA) presented concepts for the Miller-Showers Park gateway, on...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Radius Indiana to host region’s first Home Brew Competition

BEDFORD – Radius Indiana invites local homebrewers to put their skills to the test in its first-ever regional Home Brewing Competition Saturday, March 18 in Jasper, Indiana. As the regional economic development organization for the region, Radius works to create opportunities for entrepreneurs to further develop their products and ideas. The new homebrew competition is the latest initiative for residents to showcase their talents.
JASPER, IN
wbiw.com

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. announces an increase in the number of the board of directors and the appointment of James O. King III as the new director

SALEM – December 15, 2022. Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (“Company”) (Nasdaq:MSVB), the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB (“Bank”), announced today that the company’s Board of Directors has approved an increase in the number of members of the Board of Directors from seven to eight and have appointed James (Jimmy) O. King, III to the Board of Directors.
SALEM, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Local officials aim to address population retention

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – According to a study conducted by Thrive West Central, west central Indiana is on pace to lose 5% of its population by 2050. Local county leaders look to reverse this staggering statistic by bringing people back into the Wabash Valley. Job availability is a key element in bringing people into […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: December 15, 2022

12:05 a.m. Animal problem reported in the 600 block of O Street. 12:20 a.m. Medical emergency at Westview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Clinic Drive. 12:42 a.m. Officers were out with a person at Lowes. 12:55 a.m. Traffic stop in the 1000 block of I Street. 1:14 a.m. Officers were...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford Police officers will address parking against the flow of traffic and other parking violations

BEDFORD – Bedford Police officers are handing out “courtesy warnings’ for those that park their vehicles against the traffic or on city sidewalks. “Currently, there is an Indiana code 9-21-16-7 that “could be” enforced with a $135.50 state citation,” said Bedford Police Chief Terry Moore. “I am working with the city attorney and will present a city ordinance that will address this issue on Monday at the Board of Works and Council meeting. I will also present an amended ordinance for drivers that park their vehicles obstructing sidewalks.
BEDFORD, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Traffic Alert: Portion of Honey Creek Drive closed

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Drivers who regularly utilize the west entrance into the Haute City Center area of businesses will need to find another way this week. City officials have announced the closure of a portion of Honey Creek Drive starting Wednesday. The section of the road stretches from Prairieton Road to S 3rd […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHR

Police investigate bomb threat at Brown County business

NASHVILLE, Ind. — Police in Brown County continue to investigate threats made to a local business and law enforcement officers Friday afternoon. In a social media post, the Nashville Police Department said dispatchers received a phoned bomb threat around 3:30 p.m. The caller claimed to have placed multiple explosive devices inside and outside the Out of the Ordinary and Hickory Bar restaurant on South Van Buren Street.
BROWN COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Lucille M. Pearson

Lucille M. (Beedie) Pearson, 88, of Bedford, passed away at 10:50 a.m. on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at. the Indiana University Health Hospice House in Bloomington. Born on July 30, 1934, she was the daughter of Max and Olive Beedie. She married Pete Pearson and he preceded her in death. Lucille previously worked at RCA and retired from Visteon. She was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Bedford. Lucille enjoyed playing bingo, fishing and camping, playing cards, gardening, and canning vegetables as well as going to church. She loved cooking meals for her family and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
BEDFORD, IN
94.3 Lite FM

Odon, Indiana Burned with 28 Never Explained Fires On the Same Day

The small town of Odon in southern Indiana was once plagued with 28 fires that happened on the same day. They've never been explained. These are the 28 Fires of Odon. At first, you might be thinking "Thor sequel," or, at the very least, an episode of American Horror Story that will invariably fall apart at the end. Actually, the increasingly flawed AHS could USE a good story like the one out of Indiana from 1940 that checks off the necessary boxes--repeated, mysterious fires in the same house and the belief that it was the work of poltergeists. Someone call a good screenwriter and make this happen.
ODON, IN
WTHI

Pharmacies are facing medicine shortages in the Wabash Valley

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Pharmacies around the country are facing the issue of certain medicines in short supply. Some pharmacies are even seeing shortages here in Vigo County. JR Pharmacy at Baesler's Market in Terre Haute is just one pharmacy that is facing shortages of certain medicines. Pharmacist, Courtney...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Shots fired at delivery driver on SR 59 in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Clay County Sheriff Paul Harden said the closure of State Road 59 for part of Monday night was caused by an incident involving shots being fired at a delivery driver. Harden said the driver was working for a independent contractor through Fedex making deliveries a little after 10 p.m. He said […]
CLAY COUNTY, IN

