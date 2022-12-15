ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WFAE

Charlotte nonprofit opens a community resource center on Beatties Ford Road

For The Struggle is a nonprofit organization established to fight and protect against systemic injustices in Charlotte. On Thursday, members of the west Charlotte community came out to celebrate the grand opening of the organization’s first community resource center. Programs being offered will include a senior food program and a home repairs program.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte native opens new beauty shop

CHARLOTTE — There is a new woman-owned small business in north Charlotte. Jordan Strode held a ribbon-cutting and soft grand opening on Saturday for her new business: J’s Eyelashes and Body Sculpting. Strode is a Queen City native and played basketball at Hickory Ridge High School. Strode said...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools holds emergency meeting

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is holding an emergency meeting on Friday. Queen City News will post their latest announcement as it comes in. QCNEWS.COM. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools holds emergency meeting. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is holding an emergency meeting on Friday. Queen City News will post their latest announcement as it comes in. QCNEWS.COM. Wanted:...
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Queens University of Charlotte basketball team spreads cheer at elementary school

CHARLOTTE – The Queens University of Charlotte men’s basketball team delivered gifts Dec. 16 to students and staff at Greenway Park Elementary School. Members of the Panthers community received games, recess equipment, jackets, personal hygiene supplies and school tools. Queens players and coaches read holiday books to classes...
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

7 Amazing Charlotte Thrift Store Finds

Shopping at thrift stores is one of my favorite things to do. Finding items for a steal and those that are unique and truly one-of-a-kind has always been a joy for me. When I moved to Charlotte, I was pleasantly surprised to discover that there are so many thrift shops and liquidation stores within the area.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

#MollysKids: Baby Jaxxon Byrd. Three weeks old and already fighting.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Lots of new amazing #MollysKids this week… honored to introduce us now to Jaxxon Ray Byrd, from Hickory. This 3-week-old was born Nov. 25 with a rare skin condition called Ichthyosis. It affects roughly seven babies in every 300,000 at birth and at its essence, doesn’t allow a baby to sweat normally. Instead, his body loses electrolytes and fluids. It leads to dry, itchy skin that appears scaly, rough, red and is generally painful.
HICKORY, NC
Queen City News

Woman dies in north Charlotte shooting: CMPD

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A woman was killed in a shooting in north Charlotte late Saturday afternoon, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirmed. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 5 p.m. near 4300 Valeview Lane in a north Charlotte residential area. A woman was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to an […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

2022 in transit: plenty of planning, little movement

As 2022 draws to a close, Charlotte’s transit ambitions appear to be pretty much where they started the year: In limbo. There’s been progress on some of the incremental question marks about how we get from here to there. The route for the planned Silver Line is coming into focus, some express bus routes canceled early in the pandemic have been restored and there’s more bond money available for sidewalks and bicycle lanes.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Monroe, NC Business Gives Back With Bicycle Giveaway

MONROE, N.C. — Nothing makes a child happier on Christmas morning quite like waking up and finding a brand new bicycle under the tree. A local business is fulfilling that Christmas wish for more than 100 kids this year. The owners of United Mobile Auctions in Monroe came up...
MONROE, NC
WFAE

WFAE

