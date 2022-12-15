Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Michael Jordan's Hornets are heavily criticized by a rival NBA team.FYF Sports Debates PodcastCharlotte, NC
Walmart and Dollar General get fined in NC for overcharging Charlotte citizensJus4NetCharlotte, NC
D'Onta Foreman Injury Update Positive For Week 14FlurrySportsCharlotte, NC
Neighbors give party for mailman retiring for treatment: "The season of giving"Amy ChristieConcord, NC
Wingate student gets a stipend for their research on sheepMint MessageWingate, NC
NC MedAssist hosting free medicine giveaway event in west Charlotte Saturday
CHARLOTTE — A local non profit is handing out free over-the-counter medicine Saturday morning in west Charlotte. NC MedAssist is hosting a Mobile Free Pharmacy Event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Renaissance West STEAM Academy, near West Boulevard and Billy Graham Parkway. The giveaway is open to...
Charlotte nonprofit opens a community resource center on Beatties Ford Road
For The Struggle is a nonprofit organization established to fight and protect against systemic injustices in Charlotte. On Thursday, members of the west Charlotte community came out to celebrate the grand opening of the organization’s first community resource center. Programs being offered will include a senior food program and a home repairs program.
Charlotte native opens new beauty shop
CHARLOTTE — There is a new woman-owned small business in north Charlotte. Jordan Strode held a ribbon-cutting and soft grand opening on Saturday for her new business: J’s Eyelashes and Body Sculpting. Strode is a Queen City native and played basketball at Hickory Ridge High School. Strode said...
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools holds emergency meeting
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is holding an emergency meeting on Friday. Queen City News will post their latest announcement as it comes in. QCNEWS.COM. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools holds emergency meeting. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is holding an emergency meeting on Friday. Queen City News will post their latest announcement as it comes in. QCNEWS.COM. Wanted:...
Queens University of Charlotte basketball team spreads cheer at elementary school
CHARLOTTE – The Queens University of Charlotte men’s basketball team delivered gifts Dec. 16 to students and staff at Greenway Park Elementary School. Members of the Panthers community received games, recess equipment, jackets, personal hygiene supplies and school tools. Queens players and coaches read holiday books to classes...
I-485 inner loop in north Charlotte reopens after crash leaves 3 hurt, officials say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The I-485 inner loop in north Charlotte has reopened early Sunday morning following a crash that left three people seriously hurt, officials said. According to the NC Department of Transportation, I-485 inner loop near Old Statesville Road was closed just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday due to the crash. I-485 inner loop in north Charlotte reopens to crash.
Jon Meacham discusses new biography of Abraham Lincoln 'And There Was Light'
There are many biographies about Abraham Lincoln, and you might think that all of the details and perspectives on the life and political career of this American president have been told. But Pulitzer Prize-winning author and historian Jon Meacham has managed to create a new look at the life of...
Janet Jackson announces concert dates for Carolinas, Georgia
A music icon announced concert dates for the Carolinas and Georgia.
Family of Kannapolis man killed in 1988: ‘Like a book with the last chapter missing’
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — For the last few months, Channel 9′s Hannah Goetz has followed along with a team of detectives that is working on cold cases dating back more than 30 years. The victims’ families still want justice and answers to questions about what happened to their loved...
7 Amazing Charlotte Thrift Store Finds
Shopping at thrift stores is one of my favorite things to do. Finding items for a steal and those that are unique and truly one-of-a-kind has always been a joy for me. When I moved to Charlotte, I was pleasantly surprised to discover that there are so many thrift shops and liquidation stores within the area.
1 person hurt after stabbing in southeast Charlotte, MEDIC says
CHARLOTTE — One person is seriously hurt after a stabbing in southeast Charlotte early Sunday, according to MEDIC. It happened on Marvin Road near an apartment complex around 2 a.m. MEDIC said one person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Channel 9 has reached out to the...
#MollysKids: Baby Jaxxon Byrd. Three weeks old and already fighting.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Lots of new amazing #MollysKids this week… honored to introduce us now to Jaxxon Ray Byrd, from Hickory. This 3-week-old was born Nov. 25 with a rare skin condition called Ichthyosis. It affects roughly seven babies in every 300,000 at birth and at its essence, doesn’t allow a baby to sweat normally. Instead, his body loses electrolytes and fluids. It leads to dry, itchy skin that appears scaly, rough, red and is generally painful.
Woman dies in north Charlotte shooting: CMPD
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A woman was killed in a shooting in north Charlotte late Saturday afternoon, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirmed. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 5 p.m. near 4300 Valeview Lane in a north Charlotte residential area. A woman was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to an […]
2022 in transit: plenty of planning, little movement
As 2022 draws to a close, Charlotte’s transit ambitions appear to be pretty much where they started the year: In limbo. There’s been progress on some of the incremental question marks about how we get from here to there. The route for the planned Silver Line is coming into focus, some express bus routes canceled early in the pandemic have been restored and there’s more bond money available for sidewalks and bicycle lanes.
'We're afraid' | Charlotte neighbors concerned about speeding amid dog park damage
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Travel along Shamrock Drive and the people who live in the area will say there’s a troubling pattern. Speeding cars cause crashes. Liz Monterrey says since moving here last February, she’s witnessed at least three cars plowing into the neighborhood dog park. And as a pup parent, she says these continued crashes are creating fear.
Owen Himes is wrapping up a long 2022 as he continues his battle with a rare cancer
LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Hello to Owen Himes, a 2-year-old from Lincolnton, who was diagnosed with a Stage IV cancer on the very first day of 2022. Nearly 12 months later, after what can only be described as a “wild year,” we are happy to welcome him as the newest one of our amazing Molly’s Kids.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' death sparks conversation amid high 9-8-8 call increase
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Editor's Note: This story discusses suicide. Reader discretion is advised. Mental health experts agree it's important to find help when you find yourself having suicidal thoughts. Heather Hedrick, Senior program director for Daymark Recovery Services, said, "In addition to utilizing that 9-8-8 resource, I really encourage...
Monroe, NC Business Gives Back With Bicycle Giveaway
MONROE, N.C. — Nothing makes a child happier on Christmas morning quite like waking up and finding a brand new bicycle under the tree. A local business is fulfilling that Christmas wish for more than 100 kids this year. The owners of United Mobile Auctions in Monroe came up...
North Carolina deputy hit, killed by drunk driver while investigating robbery
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. — A Cumberland County deputy was injured Friday morning when a drunk driver hit him while he was responding to a robbery at Circle K on Gillespie Street, according to a report from WRAL. The deputy was investigating a robbery that happened at Circle K. He...
Bomb threat at Chewy facility in North Carolina cleared after evacuation
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A bomb threat called into the Rowan County fulfillment facility of Chewy, a popular online pet supply retailer, turned out to be a false alarm, according to the sheriff’s office. At about 2 p.m. on Thursday, the Chewy facility in Rowan County received a call reporting a bomb threat. Chewy […]
