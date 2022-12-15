Read full article on original website
Blown Transformer Causes Power Outages in Olney; MCFRS Responds to Several Brush Fires
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) have responded to several brush fires in Olney on Sunday afternoon, according to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer. A blown transformer has also caused power outages in parts of the area. Per Piringer, the brush fires on the 4200 block of Bar Harbor...
5 Things to Know Today, Dec. 19, In Montgomery County
It’s Monday, Dec. 19 and looks like a mostly sunny, dry day for the beginning of the week. Here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1. MCPS Operating Budget: Schools Superintendent Dr. Monifa McKnight will present the operating budget for 2024 at Northwest high School at 6 p.m. tonight. Watch the presentation streamed live at YouTube.com/MCPSTV or on cable channels Comcast 34 and 1071 HD, Verizon 36 and RCN 89 and 1058 HD.
Recent home explosions cause homeless victims and scared citizens
Maryland has had a pattern of explosions happening in the past few years, and the pattern has continued with another recent explosion which caused a deadly fire in Montgomery County. On Nov. 16, the residents of the Potomac Oaks Condominium were forced to evacuate their homes due to a fire. More than 14 people were injured in the incident, and now dozens of residents have been left homeless. Following this recent tragedy, questions are being raised as to why this strange and dangerous pattern continues across the state.
Germantown water main break leaves hundreds without water
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A 1-mile stretch of Clopper Road in Germantown has seen four water main breaks since August. WSSC water says this repair is a little bit more complicated because there is a high-pressure gas main very close to the pipe. This time it left nearly 300 customers without water […]
Water main break causes high school in Montgomery County to close early
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A water main break in Montgomery County has caused a nearby high school to close early on Friday. According to a tweet from Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission (WSSC), which was posted just after 10 a.m., the company had already begun working to minimize the impact of the Clopper Road water main break.
Anti-Jewish graffiti found on school sign in Montgomery County; second incident in county in weeks
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police Chief Marcus Jones said officers were investigating anti-Semitic vandalism for a second time in little more than a month. Jones said members of the Montgomery County Department of Police were at Walt Whitman High School on Whittier Boulevard in Bethesda shortly after 8 a.m. on Saturday They […]
Water Main Break Sends Montgomery County Public School Students Home Early
Several Montgomery County schools closed after a water main break in Germantown, reports My Montgomery Community Media. Northwest and Seneca Valley High Schools dismissed students at 11:30 a.m., while Great Seneca Creek and Clopper Mill elementary schools closed at 12:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 16 continues the outlet. Emergency repairs are...
Anonymous Montgomery Co. resident donates nearly $10K of Metro cards to low-income families
The generous gift of an anonymous donor is going to help dozens of local residents this holiday season: 33 low-income families in Montgomery County, Maryland, will receive Metro cards worth $300 a piece. “A resident here in Montgomery County reached out me and said that they had a number of...
Last trash drop-off day held for customers of defunct Northern Va. garbage collector
The final trash drop-off day for customers affected by a recently shuttered garbage collection service will be held Saturday in Loudoun County, Virginia. Former customers of Haulin’ Trash can take their household and yard waste to the ball fields at Park View High School from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for $7 cash.
Pedestrian hit by car, killed on Arlington Boulevard in Fairfax County
According to the Fairfax County Police Department, the crash took place on Arlington Boulevard near Annandale Road in the early morning of Sunday, Dec. 18. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
County Seeking Volunteers for 2023 Point-In-Time Homeless Count
The county’s Health and Human Services Department is seeking volunteers for the annual “Point-In-Time” (PIT) Street Count, to help survey unsheltered individuals and households in the overnight hours of Jan. 25, officials announced. In partnership with community service providers, the County Continuum of Care program coordinates housing,...
Curtis Bay residents are calling on CSX to halt coal deliveries, ship safer materials
BALTIMORE -- Curtis Bay residents on Saturday marched and asked for support from local officials in pushing CSX to transport something safer than coal.There was an explosion at a coal silo on Benhill Avenue on Dec. 30, 2021. It shattered windows and damaged homes in the Curtis Bay community.Earlier this year, Residents in Baltimore's Curtis Bay community filed a class action lawsuit against CSX Transportation, claiming negligence resulted in a health-harming explosion at its facility in 2021. The lawsuit states "knowing, intentional and reckless" conduct by CSX caused the explosion that released "poisonous and carcinogenic chemicals." The residents who filed the...
Montgomery County executive explains why you should wear a mask ahead of the holidays
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Just in time for holiday traveling, people are starting to get sick again which has prompted Montgomery County leaders to recommend masking up again on Wednesday. Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich backed this recommendation Thursday and explained why people should consider the option. He stated...
Fallen tree causing damage and power outages in NW Baltimore neighborhood
A few neighbors in Northwest Baltimore said they have a tree from hell between their two properties and they can't seem to get the city’s help with cutting it down.
1 dead after pedestrian crash in Falls Church, police say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County police officers are investigating Sunday a pedestrian crash in the Falls Church area, according to the agency. The crash happened on Arlington Boulevard near Annandale Road around 6 a.m. Officers said the pedestrian, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead...
Here is where to see holiday lights across the DMV
WASHINGTON — It's the most beautiful time of the year... to put on a sweater and take a stroll through the holiday lights. All across the DMV, you can find the night being set alight by twinkling lights and neon signs. Whether you like to see candy canes and...
Dump Truck Rollover Causes Massive Traffic Delay On I-495 In Montgomery County
Traffic is backed up after a dump truck rollover on I-495, according to MDOT. A dump truck rollover spilled debris over the roadway causing traffic delays after the crash shut down traffic in both directions shortly before noon, Friday, Dec. 16, according to multiple reports. Traffic is delayed in the...
Maryland Weather: Chilly, crisp Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds
BALTIMORE -- The next few days look quiet ahead of the big changes expected for the holiday weekend. Tonight, the skies were clear and the temperature lows will be in the 20s. Sunshine is in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday with temperature highs in the 40s. The temperature lows will dip into the 20s on Monday night and Tuesday night. Clouds will increase their presence on Wednesday with temperatures again reaching the 40s for highs. By Wednesday night, clouds will return to the area with a chance for a rain-snow mix on Thursday morning before changing to all rain during the day Thursday. Expect...
Sheriff’s deputy shot, critically hurt after traffic stop, chase in Calvert County
HUNTINGTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Neighbors described the area in a Huntingtown neighborhood as quiet and safe, but Saturday night turned scary when they learned what they thought were fireworks were actually gunshots. “It wasn’t until later on when our neighbors said they were outside and they heard the gunshots that sounded like fireworks […]
Popular DC winery to close, citing safety concerns
Despite its popularity in D.C., the Ivy City area’s City Winery said safety concerns, in addition to an already challenging economic environment, will force it to close its doors as of Jan. 1. “We need to be responsible to our staff, customers and the many musicians, regarding their safety,”...
