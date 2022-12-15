ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chandler, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC 15 News

Beating holiday bloat: Finding a balance of food and fun at meals

PHOENIX — We’ve all done it, especially during the holidays, overeating until you can’t move. It’s actually really bad for your body. ABC15 Health Insider Dr. Shad Marvasti says the drained feeling that follows a big meal is your body shutting down important functions in order to digest an extra amount of food.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Phoenix approves shipping container project to house unsheltered people

PHOENIX — Shipping containers will soon be used to provide housing for some unsheltered people in the Phoenix area. A spokesperson for the City of Phoenix told ABC15 that the city council approved a shelter contract with Steel & Spark this week. Officials say the non-congregate units will provide...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Cloudy and cool Sunday

PHOENIX — A weak weather disturbance moves through the state Sunday, increasing our cloud cover and bringing a slight chance of snow showers to eastern Arizona. Snow levels will be high around 8,000 feet with only an inch of snow expected. The valley and most of the rest of...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Person hospitalized after Mesa motel fire

MESA, AZ — Mesa fire officials say one person was taken to the hospital after an early morning fire at a motel. The fire broke out around 5 a.m. near Main Street and Stapley Drive. A fire department spokesperson says an adult was found in the building while firefighters...
MESA, AZ
ABC 15 News

Three people shot during argument near Horne and Broadway Road

MESA — Three people were shot during an argument between a large group of people Sunday night near Horne and Broadway Road, police say. Police had received a call about neighbor trouble around 5:30 p.m. and again at 7:30 p.m. Officials say that a police helicopter overhead saw 10-15...
MESA, AZ
ABC 15 News

Gilbert officer's 'trick' raises questions about drivers' rights

[Correction: A video originally posted with this report identified the wrong officer. The Gilbert Police Department has multiple officers with the same last name. The video has been updated.]. During a roadside DUI investigation, Gilbert police officer Andrew Templeton had a “trick” up his sleeve. Templeton had just...
GILBERT, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy