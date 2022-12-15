Read full article on original website
The castles of West Virginia
When someone thinks of castles and palaces, they often think of medieval knights, chivalry, siege warfare, etc. However, that didn't stop some people from constructing these great feats of architecture right in the midst of the Appalachian Mountains.
Improved West Virginia fishing and boating site to open Monday
ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) announced the upgraded public boating and fishing site at St. Albans Roadside Park will open on Monday. The site was closed in September for over $1 million in upgrades, which included repaving the access road and parking lot, stabilizing the launch ramp, […]
Active COVID-19 cases, deaths rise in West Virginia on Friday
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Active COVID-19 cases continued to increase Friday as health officials reported four more virus-related deaths in West Virginia. The state’s active case total moved to 1,160, up 132 from the previous day, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Officials reported 430 new positive cases for the day.
Study: West Virginia is the most underrated state
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A study conducted by Study Finds found that West Virginia is the most underrated state, beating out Rhode Island and Massachusetts. The study says 37% of people that responded to the study say they would like to visit West Virginia. Rhode Island and Massachusetts are behind West Virginia, both at 31%. […]
Holiday Impaired Driving Enforcement Mobilization Begins
Charleston, WV -The West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program (GHSP) is conducting a high-visibility enforcement mobilization beginning today through New Year’s Day as part of its ongoing efforts to reduce impaired driving in West Virginia. The GHSP is partnering with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), as well as and state, county, and municipal law enforcement agencies across West Virginia for this high visibility enforcement effort. This enforcement effort aims to keep drivers who are impaired by alcohol, drugs, or certain impairing medications off our roadways so that all road users are safe this holiday season.
Attorney General Morrisey asks FCC to put anti-robotext protections in place for West Virginians
CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey on Monday supported the Federal Communications Commission’s proposal to help cut down on unwanted text messages by requiring mobile wireless providers to block texts from invalid, unassigned or unused numbers, and from numbers on a Do Not Originate (DNO) list.
3rd runner up in Miss American pageant is Miss West Virginia
WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) — An exuberant West Virginia crowd was cheering Berkeley County native and Miss West Virginia Elizabeth Lynch, December 15, as she was awarded third runner up in the Miss America pageant, reports WVRC. Lynch is a recent graduate of WVU with a Masters in Science. Her...
Bookmark Monday | The Final Secret: A West Virginia Mystery
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Final Secret: A West Virginia Mystery is available on Amazon. The paperback version is $13.99 ebook is $3.99, and is also on kindle unlimited.
Watch: Babydog snores in West Virginia Gov. Justice’s hunting blind call in deer
Gov. Jim Justice posted a video of Babydog taking a nap while he was bow hunting, and honestly, it's the West Virginia dream.
WV Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy graduates 79 cadets
79 cadets in the West Virginia National Guard’s Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy North have graduated, according to a release from the West Virginia National Guard.
West Virginia to become first state to provide vehicle titles in digital format
(The Center Square) – Starting next year, West Virginia will become the first state in the nation to completely digitize vehicle titles and launch an online process to obtain vehicle registrations, Gov. Jim Justice announced Wednesday.
Another Ski Resort Opens this Weekend in WV
Another West Virginia ski resort will be opening this weekend for the 2022/2023 season, as Canaan Valley Resort in Tucker County officially begins providing skiing and snowboarding, on Saturday, December 17, while Winterplace Ski Resort in Raleigh County will be offering seven days a week on slope operations, beginning Friday, December 16.
Fairmont Becomes The 18th City In W.Va. To Pass A Fairness Law
Fairmont joins 17 other cities statewide to have passed a Fairness Law. The vote on Monday was 7-2. Monongah, also in Marion County, enacted its ordinance in September. Bolivar, in Jefferson County, enacted one in April. Keyser and South Charleston enacted theirs last year. The laws protect LGBTQ people from...
Where to see the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in West Virginia
The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be making several stops throughout southern West Virginia this weekend.
West Virginia to digitize vehicle registration process
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia plans to speed up the process for motorists doing vehicle registrations and other transactions with the state. Gov. Jim Justice says the Division of Motor Vehicles will expand its internet portal services for residents, vehicle retailers, lenders and insurance carriers. It will enable customers...
West Virginia in top 10 states struggling to hire people
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia is ranked sixth in states that are having the hardest time hiring people, according to a study by WalletHub. WalletHub says they found this data by finding the rate of job openings in the past month and in the last 12 months. The study says the five states having […]
Our smaller airports need help and the FAA has the answer!
Co-Managing Partner of the law firm of Bailes, Craig & Sellards, PLLC in Huntington, WV. As an attorney, husband and father of 2 young kids – my family travels a lot and I consider those of us in the Kanawha Valley blessed to have two airports within an easy drive to help travelers with their business and leisure travel needs.
MacCorkle Avenue shut down in Kanawha County, West Virginia, after crash
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — All lanes of MacCorkle Avenue are shut down near the 2200 block in St. Albans, dispatchers say. Metro 911 officials say the call came in around 10 p.m. They say a single-vehicle crash shut down the roadway. There is no word on any injuries. The St. Albans Police Department, the […]
Over 500-million coming to West Virginia
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has announced that the mountain state will receive over 548 million dollars in federal funding over the next five years to replace, rehabilitate, preserve and build bridges as part of the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Justice said during a press conference that the...
Frontier’s improvement plan includes better maintenance of copper network and batteries
Frontier West Virginia has told state regulators that it has several steps to improve service. The telecommunications company submitted an action plan last week to the state Public Service Commission in response to an ongoing probe. The PSC noted earlier this year that Frontier has not been providing adequate telephone service to West Virginia customers.
