Richland County, SC

News19 WLTX

Shooting outside Richland County grocery store leaves one dead

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened outside a local grocery store on Saturday night. According to a spokesperson for the department, deputies were called to 4760 Hardscrabble Road, the address of a Food Lion grocery store, just before 11:30 p.m. on a report that someone had been shot.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Deadly shooting on Two Notch Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – One person is dead after a shooting in Richland County, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. Investigators say deputies were called to the 5000 block of Two Notch Road around 3:45 a.m., Saturday, December 17, for reports of a person being shot. Deputies arrived to find a victim with multiple gunshot wounds.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Deadly shooting in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – One person is dead after an early morning shooting, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Office. On Sunday, Dec. 18, deputies responded to the 2400 block of Kneece Road for a report of a shooting. Deputies say they found a man lying in the parking lot who had been shot in the upper body.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Search for suspect after woman found dead in Sumter County

CLARENDON COUNTY, (WOLO) – Investigators are searching for a suspect after a woman was found dead in her home, according to the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office. On December 14th, 2022, at 11:24am the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Oakdale community to assist Sumter County with an investigation.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Multiple arrests lead to gun and drug seizures in Orangeburg County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg Sheriff’s Office reports multiple arrests have been made in connection with drugs and weapons seized in Orangeburg County. Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said on Friday, December 9, a Special Operations unit was on a vehicle pursuit chasing the driver to his residence where he attempted to flee. A handgun he was showing was stolen out from Beaufort County.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Children taken from Sumter home found safe, 2 suspects in custody

SUMTER, S.C. — Police say two small children have been found safe after they were allegedly taken from their homes by a family member and another person in Sumter on Friday. According to Sumter Police, the children, a boy and girl ages 3 and 5 years old, were taken from their West Oakland Avenue home while their mother was away on Friday night. Police said the two were being taken care of by a babysitter when the suspects took them without permission and left in a black SUV.
SUMTER, SC
abccolumbia.com

Richland deputies arrest man wanted in club murder

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of a man wanted for a murder that occurred outside of a Columbia night club on Nov. 16. Authorities say surveillance video footage shows Ricardo Tucker, the victim, walking through the parking lot of Rose Gold Club...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

CPD investigating overnight fatal shooting on Lorick Circle

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police say one man is dead following a shooting overnight. Authorities say they found the victim’s body at the 100 block of Lorick Circle after midnight. According to investigators, another man was taken to the hospital. Details are limited as they continue their...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Sumter police investigate fatal shooting

Sumter, S.C. (WOLO)– Sumter police say they are investigating a Thursday night shooting that left one person dead. Investigators say they received a report of shots fired in the Warren St. area, about 20 minutes later officers say they were called to Prisma Health Toumey. Police say Clifton Singletary,...
SUMTER, SC
WIS-TV

Slain woman’s sister says suspect’s son had her fooled

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been a long road for the family of Krystal Anderson, an Aiken County mother who’s been missing since August. Now investigators believe she is dead. Her boyfriend Tony Berry was arrested and charged with murder and kidnapping, while his son Darius this week was arrested on a charge of accessory to murder after the fact.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC

