Shooting off of Decker Boulevard results in man's death
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A shooting in a community off Decker Boulevard has taken a man's life. The Richland County Sheriff's Department said that deputies were first called to the 2400 block of Kneece Road, which is off of Oneil Court near Decker, around 12:30 a.m. The Sunday morning...
Shooting outside Richland County grocery store leaves one dead
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened outside a local grocery store on Saturday night. According to a spokesperson for the department, deputies were called to 4760 Hardscrabble Road, the address of a Food Lion grocery store, just before 11:30 p.m. on a report that someone had been shot.
abccolumbia.com
Deadly shooting on Two Notch Road
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – One person is dead after a shooting in Richland County, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. Investigators say deputies were called to the 5000 block of Two Notch Road around 3:45 a.m., Saturday, December 17, for reports of a person being shot. Deputies arrived to find a victim with multiple gunshot wounds.
abccolumbia.com
Deadly shooting in Richland County
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – One person is dead after an early morning shooting, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Office. On Sunday, Dec. 18, deputies responded to the 2400 block of Kneece Road for a report of a shooting. Deputies say they found a man lying in the parking lot who had been shot in the upper body.
abccolumbia.com
Search for suspect after woman found dead in Sumter County
CLARENDON COUNTY, (WOLO) – Investigators are searching for a suspect after a woman was found dead in her home, according to the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office. On December 14th, 2022, at 11:24am the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Oakdale community to assist Sumter County with an investigation.
Guns, drugs, murder: Suspects in multiple cases arrested in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office has announced multiple arrests in cases ranging from murder to gun and drug possession over the last several days. According to a statement from Sheriff Leroy Ravenell, deputies and members of his special operations units have recovered eight firearms ranging...
WIS-TV
Multiple arrests lead to gun and drug seizures in Orangeburg County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg Sheriff’s Office reports multiple arrests have been made in connection with drugs and weapons seized in Orangeburg County. Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said on Friday, December 9, a Special Operations unit was on a vehicle pursuit chasing the driver to his residence where he attempted to flee. A handgun he was showing was stolen out from Beaufort County.
Children taken from Sumter home found safe, 2 suspects in custody
SUMTER, S.C. — Police say two small children have been found safe after they were allegedly taken from their homes by a family member and another person in Sumter on Friday. According to Sumter Police, the children, a boy and girl ages 3 and 5 years old, were taken from their West Oakland Avenue home while their mother was away on Friday night. Police said the two were being taken care of by a babysitter when the suspects took them without permission and left in a black SUV.
abccolumbia.com
Richland deputies arrest man wanted in club murder
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of a man wanted for a murder that occurred outside of a Columbia night club on Nov. 16. Authorities say surveillance video footage shows Ricardo Tucker, the victim, walking through the parking lot of Rose Gold Club...
WIS-TV
Deputies searching for suspect in stolen vehicle after finding woman dead in Clarendon County home
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators say they are looking for a suspect in a stolen silver or light gray 2017 Toyota Corolla with the South Carolina tag #TGQ 705. According to officials, on Dec. 14, around 11:24 a.m., Clarendon County deputies responded to the Oakdale community to assist Sumter County with an investigation.
abccolumbia.com
CPD investigating overnight fatal shooting on Lorick Circle
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police say one man is dead following a shooting overnight. Authorities say they found the victim’s body at the 100 block of Lorick Circle after midnight. According to investigators, another man was taken to the hospital. Details are limited as they continue their...
abccolumbia.com
Sumter police investigate fatal shooting
Sumter, S.C. (WOLO)– Sumter police say they are investigating a Thursday night shooting that left one person dead. Investigators say they received a report of shots fired in the Warren St. area, about 20 minutes later officers say they were called to Prisma Health Toumey. Police say Clifton Singletary,...
WIS-TV
“We’ve been failed. I lost a grandson.” Man accused of killing two-year-old granted bond, grandparents speak
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Fire Department Assistant Chief George Adams defended his son, Grant Adams, who is out of jail tonight after being charged with homicide by child abuse. Police say he was arrested yesterday following the death of a two-year-old on November 25, 2022, a child who...
WLTX.com
Man wanted for murder in Maryland arrested for 'execution-style' killing in Columbia
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Sheriff Leon Lott said on Friday that he had seen many violent crimes over the years, but admitted in a briefing on Friday that one that happened in November was among the worst. "I've been involved in the investigating part of a lot of different...
One dead in overnight shooting in Columbia; another hospitalized
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened overnight in Columbia. According to a preliminary statement from Columbia Police, the shooting happened on Lorick Circle and came to the attention of officers after a system used by the department to locate gunfire, ShotSpotter, picked up on it.
Million dollar bond set for suspect charged with trafficking crack cocaine, marijuana in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police said drugs, guns, and money were seized in a recent drug bust that netted one man a hefty bond. Police said that a recent bust at a House Street apartment uncovered 57 grams of crack cocaine, marijuana, and two guns as well as $4,200 in cash.
WIS-TV
Slain woman’s sister says suspect’s son had her fooled
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been a long road for the family of Krystal Anderson, an Aiken County mother who’s been missing since August. Now investigators believe she is dead. Her boyfriend Tony Berry was arrested and charged with murder and kidnapping, while his son Darius this week was arrested on a charge of accessory to murder after the fact.
Reward offered for information in deadly Thursday night shooting in Sumter
SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police are offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest in a Thursday night deadly shooting. It was the sound of gunfire that, according to police, initially brought officers to the Warren Street area around 8:15 p.m. and a call to Prisma Health Tuomey 20 minutes later that led them to the alleged victim.
abccolumbia.com
Arrest made for execution-style murder outside of club Rose Gold
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — On November 16th, Richland County Deputies responded to a call after reports that a man had been shot in the parking lot of club Rose Gold on Broad River Road. Deputies say the victim, 34-year-old Ricardo Tucker, was walking through the parking lot when a...
wpde.com
Student found unresponsive at SC school after eating marijuana edible, teen arrested
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A 17-year-old juvenile has been taken into custody by the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office for the distribution of marijuana at Newberry Alternative School and is being detained at the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia. On Dec. 12, a student at Newberry Alternative...
