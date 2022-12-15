ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What types of ER visits do Kentuckians usually make?

By Jana Garrett
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gu8mB_0jjzrulN00

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – New research has revealed the most common reasons for emergency room visits in Kentucky.

Health experts at NiceRx have revealed the US hospitals with the most emergency room visits and the US states with the highest number of emergency room visits. Officials say they have looked into the most and least common reasons for emergency room visits in the US.

Kentucky Supreme Court strikes down school choice law

The research revealed the following about the most common illnesses for emergency room visits in Kentucky:

  • 27,100 residents – Admissions through EF, all conditions.
  • 8,400 residents – Maternal and neonatal conditions.
  • 7,900 residents – Surgeries.
  • 5,300 residents – Elective admissions, all conditions.
  • 4,600 residents – COVID-19.
  • 2,000 residents – Injuries.
  • 1,900 residents – Mental health and substance use disorders.
  • 200 residents – Flu.

The research also revealed that Kentucky residents visited emergency rooms 455,050 times over a year period, equal to 1,020 visits per 10,000 residents.

Know before-you-fly in Kentucky, tips for new drone users during the holidays

The state with the highest number of ER visits is New York, and the lowest is Hawaii. The most common reason for emergency room visits across the US is maternal and neonatal conditions, and the least common reason is for the flu.

Check out the research here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

