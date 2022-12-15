Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wbiw.com
City of Bloomington seeks input on proposed designs for city gateways
BLOOMINGTON – The Parks and Recreation Department hosted a public open house on December 15th to unveil the proposed concepts for two signature gateways at principal entry points to the city. During the open house, representatives from Rundell Ernstberger Associates (REA) presented concepts for the Miller-Showers Park gateway, on...
wbiw.com
Orleans Town offices will be closed for the holidays
ORLEANS – Orleans Town Offices will be closed on December 23rd and December 26th in observance of the Christmas holiday. The town offices will also be closed on December 30th and January 2nd for New Year. There will be no change in the town trash collection schedule during the...
Person dead after concrete box falls from crane at Greenwood construction site
GREENWOOD, Ind. — A person is dead after a concrete box fell from a crane at a Greenwood construction site, hitting the victim. Greenwood Police officers were called around 3 p.m. to the 500 block of S. Madison Avenue for an original call of a “trench rescue”. Upon arrival to the intersection of Orchard Lane […]
wbiw.com
Bedford Police officers will address parking against the flow of traffic and other parking violations
BEDFORD – Bedford Police officers are handing out “courtesy warnings’ for those that park their vehicles against the traffic or on city sidewalks. “Currently, there is an Indiana code 9-21-16-7 that “could be” enforced with a $135.50 state citation,” said Bedford Police Chief Terry Moore. “I am working with the city attorney and will present a city ordinance that will address this issue on Monday at the Board of Works and Council meeting. I will also present an amended ordinance for drivers that park their vehicles obstructing sidewalks.
1 person dead after construction site accident in Greenwood
GREENWOOD, Ind. — One person is dead after an accident at a construction site Friday afternoon in Greenwood. Police said the accident happened near Orchard Lane and Madison Avenue around 3 p.m. Investigators believe the worker died after a concrete box fell from a crane and pinned the worker.
INDOT opens 12 miles of new Interstate 69 north of Martinsville
MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — Interstate 69 now reaches into Johnson County. The Indiana Department of Transportation officially opened 12 miles of the interstate project on Friday. With the opening, Interstate 69 now extends from Evansville north to SR 144, just inside the Johnson County line. The first traffic signal north...
vincennespbs.org
Horse and buggy permit fees rise in Daviess County
The Amish population in Daviess County will see an increase in horse and buggy permit fees. At Tuesday’s Daviess County Commissioners meeting the decision was made to raise the price to $125 per year which is a $50 increase. Commissioner Nathan Gabhart says the agreed-upon price came after he...
wbiw.com
Lawrence County Council will meet on Tuesday, Dec. 20
BEDFORD – The Lawrence County Council will meet on Tuesday, December 20 in the commissioners’ room at 6:30 p.m. November 22, 2022, Regular Meeting and Budget Hearings. Chief Public Defender Tim Sledd – Hire Request & Transfer. Court Orders. Request for Additional Appropriation or Budget Transfer requests:
wbiw.com
Lawrence County Commissioners will meet in regular and executive sessions Tuesday, Dec. 20
BEDFORD – The Lawrence County Commissioners will meet in a regular and an executive session on Tuesday, December 20,. 1. To discuss strategy regarding the recent litigation commenced by the State of Indiana against Lawrence County, Indiana as authorized by Indiana Code 5-14-1.5-6.1(b)(2)(B). The agenda for the regular session:
wbiw.com
Obituary: Lucille M. Pearson
Lucille M. (Beedie) Pearson, 88, of Bedford, passed away at 10:50 a.m. on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at. the Indiana University Health Hospice House in Bloomington. Born on July 30, 1934, she was the daughter of Max and Olive Beedie. She married Pete Pearson and he preceded her in death. Lucille previously worked at RCA and retired from Visteon. She was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Bedford. Lucille enjoyed playing bingo, fishing and camping, playing cards, gardening, and canning vegetables as well as going to church. She loved cooking meals for her family and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Local officials aim to address population retention
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – According to a study conducted by Thrive West Central, west central Indiana is on pace to lose 5% of its population by 2050. Local county leaders look to reverse this staggering statistic by bringing people back into the Wabash Valley. Job availability is a key element in bringing people into […]
wbiw.com
Police Log: December 16, 2022
1:45 a.m. Shelbi Smith, 31, Bedford, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while driver’s license suspended with a prior conviction, possession of a legend drug. Arrests – December 15. 9:28 a.m. Steven Pilkenton, 44, Bedford, wanted on a warrant for failure to appear. 1:58 p.m. Cara...
Investigators unable to determine cause of large building fire in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ind. — After nearly two weeks of combing through debris, investigators in Columbus said they’re unable to determine the cause of a fire that led to the collapse of a downtown building. The Dec. 3 fire broke out around 11:50 p.m. at 422 5th Street. Crews responding to the scene saw flames and said […]
bcdemocrat.com
Spend time in nature: reservations open now at tiny-house campground site
VAN BUREN TWP. — Visitors to Brown County seeking an escape to rejuvenate and find balance in their lives can now make reservations to do so on a 250-acre property in the southern part of the county. The newly established campgrounds, called Getaway Brown County, feature 45 tiny-house-like cabins.
WANE-TV
Stretch of I-69 in southern Indiana now open to traffic
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) A 12-mile-long stretch of I-69 north of Martinsville is now open. “This milestone brings us yet another step closer to reaching the finish line,” said Governor Eric Holcomb. “I’m looking forward to seeing continued progress over the next two years as we complete the long-awaited and needed direct connection between Evansville and Indianapolis and beyond.”
vincennespbs.org
More READI funds could be available in 2023
Counties across Indiana are still working on plans for the Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative or READI and more money could be on the way. 92 counties across Indiana received a share of 500 million dollars in READI money according to Inside Indiana Business. Several projects are already in...
paulpoteet.com
Indiana’s Weather Update
SLICK SPOTS POSSIBLE TONIGHT MAINLY NORTH OF INTERSTATE 70 AND EAST OF INTERSTATE 69 for Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Clay, Clinton, Daviess, Decatur, Delaware, Fountain, Greene, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Howard, Ja… till 7:00 AM EST https://t.co/KeWVs7nwfX https://t.co/WJX08es52f. My Huge Radar has real-time weather tracking, current temperatures, and severe...
WTHI
Avian flu outbreaks impacting Wabash Valley farms
WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Avian influenza, or the avian flu, has returned to the Wabash Valley. So far, over 220,000 birds have been affected by the virus. Indiana officials have released information about a turkey farm in the area that had a high-risk of bird flu exposure. That's spread out...
One Indiana State Park Ranked in the Top 10 Most Beautiful Parks in America
Most people who don't live in Indiana think our entire landscape is covered in nothing but cornfields. Which obviously isn't true. Only about 80% of it is (I kid, I kid). Can it be a little boring here? Oh, without a doubt. But, as someone who was born and raised here, and is raising his own family here, I'll take boring over living in a big city somewhere. We're definitely not a flashy state by any stretch of the imagination, but we do have some amazing outdoor spaces across the state, one of which was recently recognized as one of the most beautiful in good, ol' U-S-of-A.
Police investigate bomb threat at Brown County business
NASHVILLE, Ind. — Police in Brown County continue to investigate threats made to a local business and law enforcement officers Friday afternoon. In a social media post, the Nashville Police Department said dispatchers received a phoned bomb threat around 3:30 p.m. The caller claimed to have placed multiple explosive devices inside and outside the Out of the Ordinary and Hickory Bar restaurant on South Van Buren Street.
Comments / 0